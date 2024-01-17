Immanuel Feyi-Waboso parmi les sept novices de l'équipe d'Angleterre
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, l’ailier des Exeter Chiefs, a été sélectionné par le sélectionneur de l’Angleterre Steve Borthwick pour le Tournoi des Six Nations.
Âgé de 21 ans et originaire de Cardiff, il est l’un des sept joueurs qui n’ont encore jamais connu de sélection dans cette équipe remaniée après la Coupe du monde de l’année dernière.
Le duo de la troisième-ligne, Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins) et Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), natif de Nouvelle-Zélande, sont les deux seuls joueurs non capés du pack. A l’arrière, les non capés sont le trois-quarts centre des Harlequins Oscar Beard, l’ailier des Sale Sharks Tom Roebuck, ainsi que les deux joueurs des Northampton Saints Fin Smith et Fraser Dingwall.
Smith et Dingwall sont deux des sept joueurs des Saints qui ont été récompensés pour leur excellente saison jusqu’à présent, où ils sont en tête de la Gallagher Premiership et invaincus dans l’Investec Champions Cup. Le capitaine de Northampton, Lewis Ludlam, blessé, n’a pas été retenu.
Jamie George, capitaine
En l’absence d’Owen Farrell, Jamie George a été choisi pour être le capitaine de l’équipe, que Borthwick a décrit comme ayant « l’influence discrète ».
« Lorsque j’ai proposé à Jamie d’être capitaine pour cette prochaine série », a déclaré Borthwick, « j’ai senti son excitation et sa fierté à l’idée qu’on lui demande de mener son pays. Je suis ravi qu’il ait accepté ce rôle.
« Jamie est un leader respecté au sein de ce groupe depuis plusieurs années. Avec 85 sélections en équipe d’Angleterre à son actif, c’est un personnage à l’influence discrète qui possède une excellente compréhension tactique et qui fixe des normes élevées, tout en établissant des relations solides avec les personnes qui l’entourent. Ces qualités, ainsi que ses expériences précédentes en tant que capitaine des Saracens et des British and Irish Lions, le placent en bonne position pour diriger l’équipe. »
Après avoir été nommé capitaine, George a déclaré : « La semaine dernière, Steve m’a demandé d’être capitaine pour le Tournoi des Six Nations à venir et j’ai accepté avec énormément de gratitude et d’enthousiasme.
« J’adore jouer au rugby pour l’Angleterre. J’espère que tout le monde a pu voir à quel point cela compte pour moi, je ne l’ai jamais caché. J’ai hâte de voir où cette équipe peut aller et j’ai à cœur d’emmener les supporters dans ce voyage avec nous.
Un défi de taille
« Je crois que je suis arrivé à un stade de ma carrière où je peux donner tout ce que j’ai dans le rôle de capitaine et donner le meilleur de moi-même sur le terrain.
« Je ne sous-estime pas le défi qui nous attend. Owen est un fantastique animateur et tacticien, et son leadership nous manquera sans aucun doute. Mais j’ai autour de moi des gens brillants, dont beaucoup ont gagné des tournois majeurs, et il sera crucial d’utiliser la grande expérience que nous avons au sein du groupe.
« L’équipe est en excellente position pour tirer parti de ses excellentes performances lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby et j’ai hâte de commencer et d’accueillir de nouveaux visages au camp. »
De nombreux rappels sont prévus dans le groupe parmi les joueurs déjà capés, Henry Slade étant en tête de liste après avoir manqué la Coupe du monde. Le demi de mêlée de Bath Ben Spencer est également de retour après avoir gagné sa dernière sélection lors de la finale de la Coupe du monde 2019.
Des absences notables
George Martin, Anthony Watson, Jack van Poortvliet, Raffi Quirke et Manu Tuilagi sont tous absents du groupe, mais participent au stage pour se remettre de leurs blessures. Alfie Barbeary, le numéro 8 de Bath, est également absent, alors qu’il doit passer une audience disciplinaire plus tard dans la journée pour deux cartons jaunes reçus contre le Racing 92, dimanche, en Champions Cup.
Joe Cokanasiga est un autre joueur de Bath en pleine remontée qui était pressenti pour faire partie de l’équipe, mais qui n’a pas été retenu.
Il n’y a toujours pas de place en troisième-ligne pour l’ancien joueur du Top 14 Zach Mercer, qui n’avait pas non plus été sélectionné pour la Coupe du monde, tandis que le duo expérimenté composé du numéro 8 Billy Vunipola et du pilier droit Kyle Sinckler n’a pas été retenu après avoir participé à la Coupe du monde. Sinckler restera aux Bristol Bears au côté de son coéquipier Max Malins.
SELECTION DE L’ANGLETERRE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :
Avants
- Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 sélections)
- Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 sélections)
- Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 sélections)
- Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 sélections)
- Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, non capé)
- Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 sélections)
- Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 sélections)
- Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 sélections)
- Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 sélections)
- Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 sélections)
- Jamie George (Saracens, 85 sélections) – capitaine
- Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 sélections)
- Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 sélections)
- Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 sélections)
- Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 sélections)
- Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 sélections)
- Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 sélection)
- Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, non capé)
- Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 sélections)
- Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 sélections)
Arrières
- Oscar Beard (Harlequins, non capé)
- Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 sélections)
- Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 sélections)
- Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, non capé)
- Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, non capé)
- George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 sélections)
- Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 sélections)
- George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 sélections)
- Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 sélections)
- Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 sélections)
- Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, non capé)
- Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 sélections)
- Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, non capé)
- Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 sélections)
- Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 sélections)
- Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 sélections)
Comments on RugbyPass
Is george martin injured? he played 80 minutes at the weekend but I genuinely cannot fathom not picking him if fit. I would also have picked Barbeary, Ludlam, Fisilau, & Jonny Hill in place of Roots, Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, & Pearson. Add to that Sinckler in place of Heyes; Warr over Spencer if he made himself eligible; and Kelly & Cokanasiga over Beard and Roebuck. Overall I am fairly happy with the squad. Of the people I would have included I would only have favoured Sinckler to start, so its not like any of them will be huge misses, but the absence of Martin is just really hard to square with how he played against South Africa, and the selection of Beard over Kelly makes very little sense given how much england needs specialist 12s right now.5 Go to comments
Good squad with one seemingly glaring omission - George Martin. Still, presumably the one position which Steve Borthwick can be trusted on is second row5 Go to comments
Alife Barbeary should be there, need a ball carrier.5 Go to comments
Cheers Nick. Some interesting analysis. Though you do seem to cherry pick your fixtures to support your narrative - sure the last 2 champions of the English premiership lost at the weekend. But the current top 4 all won. Northampton and Quins by huge scores. Bath against a ‘big boy’ of Europe… But moving on to your analysis. It’s not new, that premiership clubs can’t handle the sheer size and physicality of some of the bigger sides in Europe. Saracens were able to compete for a little while through their cheating. But that was just a smoke screen because they weren’t a legit side. Legit English sides haven’t been capable of competing in that physical way since the days of Martin Johnson. Which is why it seems pretty obvious England should change their strategy. Englands strategy is most akin to South Africa on the international stage but England simply don’t have the big monster forwards to pull it off. Jones flogged that horse for years and he had a little bit of success when Billy was in his prime and Robshaw and Haskell were both massive too. But since then, it’s been all down hill. England need to embrace a new identity.1 Go to comments
I miss the old Super 12 days. comp lost appeal when they expanded the teams. Less is more. Cut the dead weight. Fans want to see the best vs best. Plain and simple.3 Go to comments
All these ‘miraculous’ returns from injury are because they’re pumped full of Human Growth Hormone & a bunch of Peptides. So every time a player returns weeks ahead of what the natural healing timeframe should be we are told they are superheroes. LOL1 Go to comments
Your opening paragraph, what about Irish clubs. Just a reminder Ireland is not part of Great Britain 😕3 Go to comments
Would any team have handled SAS wrecking ball defence led by PSDT? On the flip side Pollard showed that kickers win world cups, or lose them. If you see the Boks overseas strategy vs All Blacks, can the ABs afford not to pick any internationally based NZ players in next 4 years?36 Go to comments
I hope he makes it and becomes a HUGE star - It might attract more USA based fans to rugby10 Go to comments
French referees have significantly contributed to some of the worst rugby officials ever. Of more recent times Garces, Poite, Raynal - always refereeing to their own rule book; strict application 1 minute, complete disregard the next. Random unexplainable decisions by French referees filled match highlight reels, closer to watching a sitcom with canned laughter. Raynal in the Bledisloe Cup, clown.13 Go to comments
> The poor execution from Mo’unga I thought he was their best back and is getting blamed for way too many things here. This author is like many recently, discussing the eligibility topic like Mo’unga didn’t show that he’s now able to transition his class into the International arena. That would be a mistake if this were actually a serious topic. In this article at least, they appear to have acknowledged his successful year, but have intentionally down played it in order to engage debate against the idea? I’m confused, as this is normally done to go against the grain of popular opinion, but here he’s seemingly trying to help kill the topic? Ohh right, its a Ben Smith article. He’s more concerned about the ABs making him look bad when they lost the RWC Final. No, you can’t blame that on Richie, Ben!36 Go to comments
GOAT 123 Go to comments
amazing player, must start for Engl.1 Go to comments
Incredible player and Captain.1 Go to comments
Their backline will only improve without Barrett. Rieko back to wing would also help1 Go to comments
Roigard Ratima and Fakatava are the AB 9s now. Noone else within cooey. Dynamic players with excellent passes. That is superb depth.2 Go to comments
nice article about Quade but completely wrong about the booing - no one feared Cooper. He couldn’t translate his talent to test level - his record against the ABs backs that up. Players like Larkham and Eales were feared because they were so good, but they didn’t get booed. The booing was simply from him and the team at the time disrespecting Richie Mccaw4 Go to comments
Very low probability of making pro-grade. Too much competition honed through junior high school onwards. But, on the positive side, in Florida he should be a hit with a broadly munter-free, better class of totty than he will have encountered in South Wales and Gloucester.10 Go to comments
The chairs on the deck go round & round, round & round, round & round 🎵3 Go to comments
Ever since Australia started employing kiwi coaches, we have been going backwards. But werent they meant to be amazing and would coach us to be amazing ? Well it all turned out to be complete and utter bs. Unsurprisingly. There’s a very good reason kiwis were desperate to get kiwi coaches in to the system of what was once the smartest rugby country in the world. So they could undermine us and convince us to play like kiwis so the All Blacks knew exactly what they would be getting in the Bledisloe Cup. Funny thing is kiwis didn’t realise that by trying to kill of their neighbouring competition, they killed off their own competitiveness. Seeing Mark Nawaqitinase defect to league, in part no doubt because it looks like the Tahs are trying to manipulate another kiwi coach to coach Australia and seeing Ress Zammit dump Wales for the NFL, again no doubt in part because the Welsh union doesn’t engender any passion for Wales by hiring only kiwi coaches also, should be a significant worry for the Australian and Welsh unions.30 Go to comments