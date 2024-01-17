Immanuel Feyi-Waboso parmi les sept novices de l'équipe d'Angleterre

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, l’ailier des Exeter Chiefs, a été sélectionné par le sélectionneur de l’Angleterre Steve Borthwick pour le Tournoi des Six Nations.

Âgé de 21 ans et originaire de Cardiff, il est l’un des sept joueurs qui n’ont encore jamais connu de sélection dans cette équipe remaniée après la Coupe du monde de l’année dernière.

Le duo de la troisième-ligne, Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins) et Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), natif de Nouvelle-Zélande, sont les deux seuls joueurs non capés du pack. A l’arrière, les non capés sont le trois-quarts centre des Harlequins Oscar Beard, l’ailier des Sale Sharks Tom Roebuck, ainsi que les deux joueurs des Northampton Saints Fin Smith et Fraser Dingwall.

Smith et Dingwall sont deux des sept joueurs des Saints qui ont été récompensés pour leur excellente saison jusqu’à présent, où ils sont en tête de la Gallagher Premiership et invaincus dans l’Investec Champions Cup. Le capitaine de Northampton, Lewis Ludlam, blessé, n’a pas été retenu.

Jamie George, capitaine

En l’absence d’Owen Farrell, Jamie George a été choisi pour être le capitaine de l’équipe, que Borthwick a décrit comme ayant « l’influence discrète ».

« Lorsque j’ai proposé à Jamie d’être capitaine pour cette prochaine série », a déclaré Borthwick, « j’ai senti son excitation et sa fierté à l’idée qu’on lui demande de mener son pays. Je suis ravi qu’il ait accepté ce rôle.

« Jamie est un leader respecté au sein de ce groupe depuis plusieurs années. Avec 85 sélections en équipe d’Angleterre à son actif, c’est un personnage à l’influence discrète qui possède une excellente compréhension tactique et qui fixe des normes élevées, tout en établissant des relations solides avec les personnes qui l’entourent. Ces qualités, ainsi que ses expériences précédentes en tant que capitaine des Saracens et des British and Irish Lions, le placent en bonne position pour diriger l’équipe. »

Après avoir été nommé capitaine, George a déclaré : « La semaine dernière, Steve m’a demandé d’être capitaine pour le Tournoi des Six Nations à venir et j’ai accepté avec énormément de gratitude et d’enthousiasme.

« J’adore jouer au rugby pour l’Angleterre. J’espère que tout le monde a pu voir à quel point cela compte pour moi, je ne l’ai jamais caché. J’ai hâte de voir où cette équipe peut aller et j’ai à cœur d’emmener les supporters dans ce voyage avec nous.

Un défi de taille

« Je crois que je suis arrivé à un stade de ma carrière où je peux donner tout ce que j’ai dans le rôle de capitaine et donner le meilleur de moi-même sur le terrain.

« Je ne sous-estime pas le défi qui nous attend. Owen est un fantastique animateur et tacticien, et son leadership nous manquera sans aucun doute. Mais j’ai autour de moi des gens brillants, dont beaucoup ont gagné des tournois majeurs, et il sera crucial d’utiliser la grande expérience que nous avons au sein du groupe.

« L’équipe est en excellente position pour tirer parti de ses excellentes performances lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby et j’ai hâte de commencer et d’accueillir de nouveaux visages au camp. »

De nombreux rappels sont prévus dans le groupe parmi les joueurs déjà capés, Henry Slade étant en tête de liste après avoir manqué la Coupe du monde. Le demi de mêlée de Bath Ben Spencer est également de retour après avoir gagné sa dernière sélection lors de la finale de la Coupe du monde 2019.

Des absences notables

George Martin, Anthony Watson, Jack van Poortvliet, Raffi Quirke et Manu Tuilagi sont tous absents du groupe, mais participent au stage pour se remettre de leurs blessures. Alfie Barbeary, le numéro 8 de Bath, est également absent, alors qu’il doit passer une audience disciplinaire plus tard dans la journée pour deux cartons jaunes reçus contre le Racing 92, dimanche, en Champions Cup.

Joe Cokanasiga est un autre joueur de Bath en pleine remontée qui était pressenti pour faire partie de l’équipe, mais qui n’a pas été retenu.

Il n’y a toujours pas de place en troisième-ligne pour l’ancien joueur du Top 14 Zach Mercer, qui n’avait pas non plus été sélectionné pour la Coupe du monde, tandis que le duo expérimenté composé du numéro 8 Billy Vunipola et du pilier droit Kyle Sinckler n’a pas été retenu après avoir participé à la Coupe du monde. Sinckler restera aux Bristol Bears au côté de son coéquipier Max Malins.

SELECTION DE L’ANGLETERRE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :

Avants

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 sélections)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 sélections)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 sélections)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 sélections)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, non capé)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 sélections)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 sélections)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 15 sélections)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 sélections)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 sélections)

Jamie George (Saracens, 85 sélections) – capitaine

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 sélections)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 11 sélections)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 sélections)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 sélections)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 3 sélections)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 sélection)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, non capé)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 sélections)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 sélections)

Arrières

Oscar Beard (Harlequins, non capé)

Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 sélections)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 sélections)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, non capé)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, non capé)

George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 sélections)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 sélections)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 sélections)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 21 sélections)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 sélections)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, non capé)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 sélections)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, non capé)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 30 sélections)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 4 sélections)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 sélections)

Le programme de l’Angleterre pour le Tournoi 2024

Italy England Toutes les stats et les données

England Wales Toutes les stats et les données

Scotland England Toutes les stats et les données

England Ireland Toutes les stats et les données