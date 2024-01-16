25 - 3
Six Nations

Gatland nomme Dafydd Jenkins capitaine du Pays de Galles

Par Josh Raisey
Wales 2024 Guinness Six Nations Squad Announcement – Vale Resort

Warren Gatland a nommé le deuxième-ligne des Exeter Chiefs, Dafydd Jenkins, capitaine du Pays de Galles pour le Tournoi des Six Nations de cette année, au sein d’une équipe jeune.

Le joueur de 21 ans sera le deuxième plus jeune joueur à être capitaine du Pays de Galles. Il mènera un groupe composé de cinq joueurs non capés (Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Evan Lloyd, Cameron Winnett et Archie Griffin), dont la moyenne d’âge est de 25 ans.

Intégrer une nouvelle génération

Après qu’une série de joueurs expérimentés ont pris leur retraite du rugby international en 2023, l’objectif de ce Tournoi allait toujours être d’intégrer une nouvelle génération de joueurs dans l’équipe. C’est pourquoi, en plus des cinq joueurs non capés, onze autres joueurs comptent moins de dix sélections.

Les co-capitaines à la Coupe du Monde de rugby Jac Morgan et Dewi Lake étant blessés, Gatland a de nouveau opté pour un jeune capitaine. Cela n’est pas sans rappeler que le Néo-Zélandais d’origine avait fait de Sam Warburton le capitaine du Pays de Galles à l’âge de 22 ans. À 21 ans, Jenkins est sur le point de battre le record de Warburton d’être le deuxième plus jeune capitaine du Pays de Galles. Seul Gareth Edwards, qui a été capitaine du Pays de Galles à 20 ans, le devance.

Le groupe a été annoncé quelques minutes après que l’ailier Louis Rees-Zammit a confirmé qu’il quittait le rugby avec effet immédiat pour rejoindre l’International Players Pathway (IPP) de la NFL.

Autre absence remarquée, celle de l’ailier des Exeter Chiefs, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, né à Cardiff, après des semaines de spéculations sur son choix entre le Pays de Galles et l’Angleterre. Son absence confirme sa place dans la sélection anglaise de Steve Borthwick, qui sera annoncée le 17.

Garder de la continuité dans le groupe

Après avoir dévoilé son groupe de préparation, Gatland a déclaré : « Il y a un peu d’expérience avec des joueurs comme George North et Gareth Davies – nous voulions un peu de continuité et nous pensons aussi à la prochaine Coupe du Monde de Rugby et à donner une chance à certains jeunes qui ne jouent pas régulièrement avec leur club.

« Je suis très heureux de ces jeunes et de cette opportunité de les faire progresser au cours des quatre prochaines années. La moyenne d’âge de l’équipe est d’environ 25 ans, alors qu’elle était un peu plus élevée pendant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby. On regarde ensuite le prochain cycle et on veut que ces joueurs soient plus mûrs en termes d’expérience et d’âge.

« Ce que j’ai appris dans le passé, c’est que même si nous avons fait tout ce travail en termes de préparation et de construction pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby, pour moi, il s’agit de revenir un peu en arrière, d’affiner les bases et de les travailler, un peu comme si on recommençait à zéro. Il faut repartir de zéro en termes d’objectifs et de buts à atteindre. Je pense que l’Écosse à domicile est un bon match pour nous, c’est une équipe de qualité, ils seront déçus de ce qui leur est arrivé en ne sortant pas de la poule à la coupe du monde.

Un premier match crucial contre l’Ecosse

« Pour nous, c’est un très bon match que de commencer à domicile, dans un stade plein, exactement ce que l’on veut dans une situation de pression. Si vous pouvez prendre un bon départ et gagner votre premier match, cela vous donne l’opportunité d’aller plus loin dans le tournoi.

« Ce premier match est incroyablement important pour nous et pour ces deux premières semaines en termes de travail et de cohésion de l’équipe. J’espère que les gens peuvent voir que ce que nous essayons de faire avec l’équipe est de développer certains de ces jeunes pour contribuer au soutien des régions.

« Je pense que c’est vraiment, vraiment important pour que nous travaillions ensemble en tant que collectif – développer les jeunes joueurs mais aussi se préparer pour un bon Tournoi des Six Nations et pour l’avenir. »

SELECTION DU PAYS DE GALLES POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :

Avants (19)

  • Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 sélections)
  • Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 1 sélection)
  • Gareth Thomas (Ospreys / Gweilch – 26 sélections)
  • Elliot Dee (Dragons / Dreigiau – 46 sélections)
  • Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 38 sélections)
  • Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby – non capé)
  • Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 2 sélections)
  • Leon Brown (Dragons / Dreigiau – 23 sélections)
  • Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby – non capé)
  • Adam Beard (Ospreys / Gweilch – 51 sélections)
  • Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs / Caerwysg – 12 sélections)
  • Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 29 sélections)
  • Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 1 sélection)
  • Taine Basham (Dragons / Dreigiau – 16 sélections)
  • James Botham (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 9 sélections)
  • Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – non capé)
  • Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – non capé)
  • Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers / Caerlr – 13 sélections)
  • Aaron Wainwright (Dragons / Dreigiau – 43 sélections)

Arrières (15)

  • Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 74 sélections)
  • Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 18 sélections)
  • Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 53 sélections)
  • Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 8 sélections)
  • Cai Evans (Dragons / Dreigiau – 1 sélection)
  • Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 2 sélections)
  • Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 6 sélections)
  • George North (Ospreys / Gweilch – 118 sélections)
  • Joe Roberts (Scarlets – 1 sélection)
  • Nick Tompkins (Saracens / Saraseniaid – 32 sélections)
  • Owen Watkin (Ospreys / Gweilch – 36 sélections)
  • Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – 53 sélections)
  • Rio Dyer (Dragons / Dreigiau – 14 sélections)
  • Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 3 sélections)
  • Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby / Caerdydd – non capé)

Le programme du Pays de Galles pour le Tournoi 2024

Rencontre
Six Nations
Wales
11:45
3 Fév 24
Scotland
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
England
11:45
10 Fév 24
Wales
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
Ireland
09:15
24 Fév 24
Wales
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
Wales
11:00
10 Mar 24
France
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Six Nations
Wales
10:15
16 Mar 24
Italy
Toutes les stats et les données
