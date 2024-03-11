Et le XV de France retrouva le sourire

Le capitaine de l’équipe de France Grégory Alldritt le confiait en conférence de presse d’après-match : « Rien qu’à voir les sourires quand on est sorti, ça en dit beaucoup ».

ADVERTISEMENT

Moribond depuis son quart de finale perdu à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 et la tête plus dans le seau que dans les nuages, le XV de France a su la relever et retrouver le chemin de la victoire en battant le Pays de Galles 45-24 sous le toit fermé du Principality Stadium.

Wales France Toutes les stats et les données

« Ces derniers temps, ça n’a pas été facile mais ce soir nous avons envoyé un message. Tout le groupe a pris beaucoup de plaisir, moi aussi », confiait le demi de mêlée Nolann Le Garrec, auteur d’un essai et d’une chistera mémorable pour sa première titularisation en trois tests.

« On a mis 50-55 minutes à construire notre match, mais à force de travail et de persévérance on a fait craquer cette équipe. »

L’arrière Thomas Ramos repositionné à l’ouverture a justifié ce coup de boost en seconde période par « la peur de perdre qui fait qu’on se bouge un peu plus. On a peut-être mis un peu plus d’engagement, on a aussi su avoir une discipline internationale. Il y a eu aussi beaucoup de premiers capés, beaucoup de fraîcheur, alors forcément tout le monde s’envoie et j’espère que ça va continuer.

Graphique d'évolution des points France gagne +21 Temps passé en tête 44 Minutes passées en tête 36 53% % du match passés en tête 43% 69% Possession sur les 10 dernières minutes 31% 0 Points sur les 10 dernières minutes 8

Pour Charles Ollivon, c’est une des raisons pour laquelle la France s’est surpassée. « Ça fait un bien fou », confiait-il. « Aujourd’hui on a simplement envoyé du jeu, beaucoup de jeu. On s’est lâché et ça fait un match vraiment abouti. Aujourd’hui on s’est retrouvé.

Les ingrédients pour garder le momentum

A chaud en conférence de presse, le sélectionneur Fabien Galthié a vite dévoilé la recette de l’alchimie qui a fait que la France a retrouvé son rugby – du moins pendant 80 minutes à Cardiff : le travail effectué sur le contenu et l’organisation de l’équipe, ainsi que la fraîcheur physique et psychologique.

ADVERTISEMENT

« C’est notre septième semaine de Tournoi et souvent on arrive à avoir une bonne fraîcheur sur la fin du Tournoi », explique-t-il. « On a un peu modifié la méthode sur le contenu avec l’émulation. On a réussi à retrouver de l’allant. Il fallait qu’on avance. Le résultat de la veille (victoire de l’Angleterre sur l’Irlande, ndlr) nous a rendu le challenge encore plus élevé et il a été relevé.

Premier ingrédient : maintenir l’animation offensive et marteler, ça va finir par passer comme pour cet essai de Gaël Fickou à la 21e qui a permis à la France de repasser devant pour la première fois.

Synthèse du match 1 Coups de pied de pénalité 4 3 Essais 5 3 Transformations 4 0 Drops 0 92 Courses avec ballon 140 5 Franchissements 7 14 Turnovers perdus 11 7 Turnovers gagnés 3

« On a gardé notre structure basique sur l’animation offensive où tout le monde a joué juste », analyse Fabien Galthié.

ADVERTISEMENT

« Cette séquence intervient après 24 rucks. On savait qu’on pouvait produire un certain nombre de rucks et ensuite être payés sur la qualité de nos rucks. C’est une grande séquence qui m’inquiète un peu, mais le fait de garder le momentum, l’avancée, ça nous a permis de nous replacer sans perdre trop de terrain et de garder la dynamique et la puissance jusqu’à l’essai de Gaël qui est un essai en puissance. Ça représente l’objectif offensif qu’on s’était donné. »

Deuxième ingrédient, une meilleure organisation. « Il fallait que notre 9 et notre 10 soient sur les pieds tout le temps », dit-il. « Il ne fallait pas qu’ils soient utilisés pour nettoyer un ruck ou pour monter un ballon. Il fallait qu’ils soient sur les pieds tout le temps pour construire notre stratégie offensive.

Courses avec ballon par joueur 1 Gregory Alldritt 24 2 Gael Fickou 13 3 Charles Ollivon 12

Troisième ingrédient : la fraîcheur. « Depuis le Tournoi de l’an dernier jusqu’à aujourd’hui, beaucoup d’entre eux ont joué plus de 32 matchs et ça passe pas », a-t-il admis en ayant une pensée pour ceux qui l’accompagnent depuis quatre ans. « Le bon équilibre, c’est d’abord qu’ils se régénèrent, qu’ils puissent bien se préparer pour revenir avec nous. Et pendant ce temps, il y a des opportunités qui s’ouvrent pour nos meilleurs jeunes.

« On est dans une période qu’on n’a pas vécue depuis cinq ans. Je vois le verre plein plutôt que vide. Je pense que ça va nous faire grandir et nous rendre meilleurs pour la suite. On prend tous conscience de ce qu’on peut faire de mieux pour la suite. Cette période post-Coupe du Monde et post-cycle de quatre ans est vraiment intéressante pour nous dans la vision qu’on a jusqu’à 2027. »

Il y a cinq ans, la France soldait dans la douleur les années Saint-André et Brunel avant d’entrer dans un cycle qui allait la mener à 80% de victoires. Le moment est-il venu ?