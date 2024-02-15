36 - 0
Six Nations

Essai refusé de l’Ecosse : les raisons implacables qui ont clos le débat

Par Willy Billiard
L'arbitre australien Nic Berry (R) s'entretient avec les capitaines, le flanker français Charles Ollivon (G) et le demi d'ouverture écossais Finn Russell (C) lors du match des Six Nations entre l'Écosse et la France au stade Murrayfield à Édimbourg, Écosse, le 10 février 2024. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

En début de semaine, Scottish Rugby a demandé à World Rugby de reconnaître l’erreur des officiels de match – quitte à les déjuger – qui avaient pris, selon la fédération écossaise, la mauvaise décision en privant l’Ecosse d’un essai décisif lors de la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations le 10 février.

L’Écosse était alors menée 20-16 par la France et pensait avoir assuré la victoire lorsque le deuxième-ligne Sam Skinner s’est enfoncé et a semblé poser le ballon sur la ligne au milieu d’un ruck, alors que le chronomètre était déjà dans le rouge.

World Rugby ne commentera pas

La décision de l’arbitre Nic Berry sur le terrain était « pas d’essai », et après plusieurs minutes de délibération avec l’arbitre vidéo (TMO) Brian MacNeice – qui avait initialement suggéré qu’il pouvait voir le ballon posé au sol – a indiqué qu’il n’y avait « pas de preuve claire » pour changer la décision initiale.

L’entraîneur de l’Écosse, Gregor Towsend, s’était entretenu avec l’arbitre Nic Berry après le match et la fédération écossaise avait demandé des comptes de son côté à World Rugby. Or, la fédération internationale a indiqué mercredi 14 au soir qu’elle s’en tiendrait à sa position habituelle qui est de ne pas commenter les décisions des arbitres.

La décision de l’arbitre de champ est souveraine

Dans son décryptage vidéo Whistle Watch, l’ancien arbitre international Nigel Owens, remet cette décision controversée dans son contexte.

« Ce qu’il faut retenir, c’est que la décision de l’arbitre est prise sur le terrain », rappelle le très respecté Nigel Owens. « Si l’arbitre a une intuition ou croit avoir vu ce qui s’est passé, il donne son avis. Dans le cas présent, il sait que le ballon a franchi la ligne et qu’il est tenu.

« S’il n’était pas sûr de ce qu’il avait vu, il aurait pu demander si l’essai était valable ou non ou bien, s’il avait eu l’impression qu’il avait été aplati, qu’il voulait juste s’assurer que rien d’autre ne s’était produit avant. Il aurait alors pu dire : ma décision sur le terrain est qu’il y a essai. C’est important de garder ça en tête. »

Nic Berry est assuré que le ballon avait bien passé la ligne d’en-but… mais qu’il n’avait pas touché le sol. D’où le recours à la vidéo pour s’en assurer.

Pas de preuve claire

« Dans ce cas, la question de l’arbitre au TMO porte sur la décision finale », poursuit Nigel Owens dans sa réflexion. « Le TMO, en examinant tous les angles disponibles, devra avoir des preuves, des preuves claires pour démontrer le contraire, pour invalider cette décision sur le terrain.

« Il ne s’agit pas seulement d’une décision difficile, mais aussi d’une décision sous haute pression, car vous savez que l’issue du match je joue à cet instant, c’est inévitable. Voilà. C’est une très grosse décision à prendre.

« Il faut donc être clair. Dans ce cas, il a estimé qu’il n’avait pas assez de preuves claires pour renverser la décision sur le terrain, et donc on en est resté à la décision prise sur le terrain.

« Est-ce que ça a dépassé la ligne ou pas ? La question n’a pas à être posée. Nous savons que c’est sur la ligne parce que l’arbitre l’a déjà indiqué. C’est pourquoi le TMO ne s’en préoccupe pas, car nous savons que le ballon a franchi la ligne. »

Tout repose donc sur ce que Louis Bielle-Biarrey avait lâché juste après la rencontre : « On se dit qu’à trois doigts, le match serait différent. »

Polémique sur l’ultime action : la France souffle, l’Ecosse abasourdie

La décision de ne pas accorder l’essai final aux Ecossais faute d’images claires laisse un goût amer à la victoire des Français.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Dan 15 minutes ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

It’s going to be impossible for the Boks to repeat with their MVP now retired. Barnes isn’t going to be be to hand you another undeserved championship again. Now go back to your third world ignorance. It’s what you truly excel at.

12 Go to comments
S
Steve 2 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

With all the technology around (it started with Hawkeye in cricket 25 years ago!) you would have thought that someone would have been able to come up with _some_ idea or other for rugby? Oh no, sorry, of course the amateurs in the English RFU would have vetoed it I'm sure. Moving on…

18 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
Damian McKenzie back for the Chiefs’ final pre-season clash against Blues

I wonder why Narawa isn’t playing. Still injured?

1 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
Guinness Six Nations: Are you not entertained by Steve Borthwick's exciting England?

Entertained? No.

8 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 3 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

I like Selby-Rickett for mongrel, good handling and lineout skills, effort and up-side. Jase Ryan’s perspective on him would be interesting. He has had some off-field issues in his distant past but, if that is well behind him, he works on adding some more bulk he could be a good option.

13 Go to comments
R
Reuben 5 hours ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

What a joke… the boks were not even the 4th best team at the last world cup. Won on luck.

12 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 6 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

“_At 128kg (20st 2lb) and 2.02m (6ft 7in), Tuipulotu_“. Most sources state that Tuipulotu is 1.98m, not 2.02m.

13 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

It was a fricking try. Sorry Scotland, I feel for you x

18 Go to comments
J
Jen 7 hours ago
Bledisloe Cup rugby is just better during the day time

Day time matches are great and make it heaps easier for families and youngens to get to games. I’m really looking forward to the Bledisloe this year.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 7 hours ago
TJ Perenara to end over 450 day wait in Hurricanes' last pre-season match

Useful backup at 7 for Kirifi. Not a 9.

1 Go to comments
F
Frank 8 hours ago
Sevu Reece returns for Crusaders more than 310 days after injury

Is this the woman beater?

2 Go to comments
P
Pecos 9 hours ago
Melbourne Rebels in danger as CEO and staff lose jobs - report

Ditch them from 2025 & bring in an Argie or Japanese franchise. Or an American/Canadian combined one? Australia then has a deeper pool of players to strengthen the 4 home franchises.

5 Go to comments
P
Pete 10 hours ago
Offside rule tweak to end ‘kick tennis’ and ‘open up’ Super Rugby Pacific

The Southern Hemisphere comes to the rescue again! God forbid we have to watch what the Home Unions dish up as ‘rugby’. It was exactly the same from England in the last World Cup…..b o r i n g. Just the TMO’s to get rid of now, and the game will return to it’s past glories.

4 Go to comments
P
Pete 10 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

Clearly a try. The sooner they get rid of the TMO’s the better the games will be. These TMO’s ego’s and attitudes of ‘we know best’ are a blight on the game. As rugby fans, how long do we have to put up with this cr**?

18 Go to comments
D
David 10 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific 2024: Crusaders to crumble, Brumbies will shine

lets wait and see pre season is the time for injuries look at the blues losing their captain already and remember out of thenz teams the highlanders and hurricanes havent been overseas yet look what happened in Hamilton in the final hopefully some of the aussie sides play well and dont forget fiji drua amd mana or tana pacific will be betterthis year

13 Go to comments
D
David 10 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

we have got them think barrett lord strange vai amongst others remember patrick a lock for the blues will be out for about 6 to 8 games with his broken jaw

13 Go to comments
A
Alexander 10 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

The commentary is the winner on the day!! Love it!!

18 Go to comments
A
Allan 11 hours ago
Schrodinger's Try

It should be the referee who makes the final decision, getting like VAR (FOOTBALL)

18 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 11 hours ago
Box-office coaching hires show the scale of South Africa's ambition

This piece makes me think of the mighty ducks. When Emilio Estevez’ character has to come in and work with a struggling team of no-hopers. Except the no-hopers are back-to-back Stanley Cup winners. And the competition is sh1tt1ng bricks.

12 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 12 hours ago
Who can replace the iconic All Blacks duo Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick?

Looking forward to seeing Fabian Holland emerge as a leading lock in NZ over the next 3-4 years, got the size and work ethic….hopefully enough destructive qualities to be the full package.

13 Go to comments
