Comment le petit général Le Garrec a inspiré la France du Dr Jekyll et Mr Hyde
Ce dimanche après-midi, le Principality Stadium a été le théâtre d’un match entre deux nations qui n’ont aucune chance de remporter le trophée des Six Nations, mais la tension y était palpable. Après la défaite du Pays de Galles (24-45), le sélectionneur gallois Warren Gatland n’était pas d’humeur à attendre que le dispositif d’après-match de la BBC veuille bien libérer l’antenne. Il s’est simplement retiré lorsque personne ne semblait prêt à commencer une interview.
Gatland est revenu plus tard pour parler au diffuseur national après avoir donné son avis à la chaîne galloise S4C. Aurait-il été plus patient si le Pays de Galles avait gagné au lieu de subir sa quatrième défaite consécutive ? C’est fort possible. Mais c’est là l’effet d’une pression extérieure impitoyable, appliquée au sommet du rugby.
Son homologue français, Fabien Galthié, qui avait mené son pays à sa période la plus prospère depuis plus de 15 ans avant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, se trouvait également soumis à un stress similaire avant le match. Les Bleus rencontraient des difficultés pour de multiples raisons, notamment en raison de l’absence d’Antoine Dupont en raison de son implication dans le rugby à sept. C’est alors que les archives ont été ressorties, ainsi que les anecdotes peu flatteuses de l’époque où Galthié entraînait en club.
Galthié le tyran
Johnnie Beattie, ancien troisième-ligne écossais devenu excellent analyste et commentateur, s’est souvenu avec regret de son expérience avec Galthié dans le Top 14 à Montpellier en 2020.
« D’abord, c’est le meilleur entraîneur technique avec lequel j’ai travaillé », a-t-il expliqué sur BBC Sport. « Il était absolument fantastique, en avance sur son temps, mais il avait du mal à gérer les joueurs.
« Il avait du mal à être quelqu’un de correct, quelqu’un avec qui on a envie de travailler. Les gens étaient séduits par le rugby fantastique que nous pratiquions, mais pas par la culture ou l’atmosphère qu’il instaurait.
« Je me souviens de [l’entraîneur adjoint] Mario Ledesma hurlant à un pilier droit, lors d’une séance de mêlée, de tenter de pousser la mêlée en avant – pour aller chercher le cheeseburger de l’autre côté, en le qualifiant de gros porc. Je souris maintenant, mais à l’époque, c’était une humiliation totale.
« Certaines personnes ont capitulé et sont parties assez rapidement – quelques internationaux sont venus et sont repartis au bout de deux ou trois mois. Beaucoup ont perdu confiance en eux, ont eu besoin de s’échapper ou ont été victimes de vexations.
« Galthié était un véritable Jekyll et Hyde lors des séances d’entraînement, car il était exceptionnel sur le plan technique, mais également capable de briser les relations personnelles et le moral de l’équipe. Je peinais à comprendre sa manière de fonctionner avec les autres. »
Exorciser avec du sang neuf
Beattie a passé huit ans en France, ce qui lui a donné l’avantage de s’adapter plus facilement à l’environnement d’entraînement rigoureux que Galthié cherchait à instaurer. Cependant, alors que l’équipe nationale traverse des difficultés, le souvenir de Mister Hyde l’emporte sur celui de Docteur Jekyll. La mémoire collective est sélective et fluctue en fonction du succès. Remportez une victoire et vous deviendrez un héros ; subissez une défaite et tous les secrets remonteront à la surface.
Galthié, lui-même demi de mêlée directif et autoritaire à l’époque où il jouait, avait la pression de prouver que la France ne pouvait pas se passer de son petit général au poste de neuf. De plus, les souvenirs tenaces de la dernière Coupe du Monde devaient être dissipés, ce qui ne pouvait se faire qu’avec un renouveau. À mon sens, la sélection de Nolann Le Garrec du Racing 92 à la place de Maxime Lucu de l’UBB dans le XV de départ a été la clé de ce redressement. La France avait besoin de l’énergie et de la rapidité du jeune joueur à la base du ruck pour revitaliser une attaque en difficulté qui n’avait réussi à marquer que cinq essais au cours des trois premiers matchs.
Dans un récent article, je terminais avec les mots suivants : « Dans de telles circonstances, il faut souhaiter que la France en particulier, et le rugby amateur en général, puissent voir ce que Le Garrec a à offrir – dès le début, libéré des chaînes du banc : ‘vole comme le papillon, pique comme l’abeille’, jeune homme ».
Dimanche, le magnifique papillon et l’abeille en colère se sont tous deux envolés, nous offrant ainsi un spectacle où le jeune espoir du rugby français s’est déchaîné avec force et détermination. La vivacité de l’esprit libre de Le Garrec a illuminé le match, alors qu’il amorçait la difficile mission de transformer son prédécesseur en un maître d’œuvre tactique plutôt qu’un tyran absolu.
Qu’il n’y ait aucun doute, Mister Hyde rugissait toujours, voire grondait dans les entrailles du rugby français. Le puissant côté droit de la mêlée des Tricolores, avec les 290 kg combinés de Uini Atonio et d’Emmanuel Meafou, surplombait à peine les deux finisseurs, le pilier droit Georges-Henri Colombe (142 kg) soutenu par les 135 kg du robuste Romain Taofifenua. Gatland a minimisé le défi lorsqu’il a finalement pris la parole sur la BBC : “Ils ont mis notre mêlée sous pression, ce qui est un aspect sur lequel nous avons beaucoup travaillé, mais nous ne sommes probablement pas encore prêts à ce stade.”
Le pauvre Gareth Thomas, le pilier gallois, a rapidement réalisé qu’il devait s’éloigner autant que possible d’Uini et de Georges-Henri.
Cependant, Le Garrec a été le véritable facteur décisif, apportant une nouvelle dynamique à l’attaque française. Le temps de possession active des Bleus est passé d’une moyenne de 17,7 minutes au cours des trois premiers matchs à 20 minutes contre le Pays de Galles. Ils ont réalisé 20 rucks de plus [passant d’une moyenne de 86 rucks par match à 106], tandis que le rythme des sorties de ruck a augmenté de 10 % et le nombre de franchissements nets est passé de 4,3 à sept. Avec de telles statistiques, il n’est pas étonnant que le Pays de Galles ait perdu les 25 dernières minutes sur le score de 25-0.
Une rareté
Le jeune joueur du Racing est une rareté – une véritable triple menace dans la course, la passe et le jeu au pied. Ses coups de pied de renvoi ont systématiquement franchi la ligne médiane, ne laissant aucune opportunité réaliste de retour.
Le dernier week-end du Tournoi des Six Nations se conclut en apothéose avec le match entre la France et l’Angleterre au Parc Olympique de Lyon le 16 mars en fin de journée. Les deux nations montrent des signes de renouveau après avoir réussi leurs phases offensives à Twickenham et à Cardiff lors de la quatrième journée.
Le titre de meilleur match du Tournoi a peut-être déjà été attribué au match Angleterre-Irlande, mais cette finale dans l’ancienne capitale de la Gaule le talonne de près. Les deux pays se sont redressés après avoir connu une baisse de régime pendant la majeure partie du Tournoi.
Le profil médiatique des entraîneurs en lice est en jeu. Si la France perd, Galthié sera de nouveau représenté comme un tyran plutôt que comme un sauveur, un Mister Hyde plutôt qu’un Docteur Jekyll, tandis que l’entraîneur de l’Angleterre retombera dans le conservatisme de Steve Borthwick, l’indolent. Ce ne seront pas des portraits justes, comme Gatland le sait trop bien, mais dans une compétition où la mémoire est courte et la patience encore plus.
WTF > recalibrate the game to find that perfect balance between an evasion and collision game If you wanna watch evasion then watch football/soccer. Evasion - who came up with his turd noun? to describe our game? Besides is it wrong Mr Jones Evasion is a noun that means the act of avoiding or escaping, especially through trickery, cunning, or illegal means. For example, "He was arrested for tax evasion" By illegal means like whats his face pop, popham’s weighted gloves slight, illegal.7 Go to comments
Oh pray tell, who is the master of *Rugby’s soul* ? the spirit of the game ? Is it Matt Williams (where is your Honorary doctorate?) Chris Jones Alix Popham7 Go to comments
As you said > World Cup quarter-final last year between France and South Africa. In what was arguably the greatest match ever played in the sport’s grand history, both sides opted for the six-two split.7 Go to comments
I totally agree with you that we should celebrate this daring approach for the bravery and skill that’s required to pull it off successfully. That’s why he got an Honorary doctorate (amongst other things).7 Go to comments
Yes I agree Frans Steyn was a perfect player to use for his versatility in the ‘Bomb Squad’. He had/has a clever rugby brain.7 Go to comments
Should it be called a 6-2 split? or even a 7-1 split. No longer do those previously called subs come on with 1min, 5 min or 10 mins to go, or not at all (how stupid was that, not using a sub). Bokke now bring them on before halftime, halftime or just after. Change the entire front row. Instead of one after the other or not at all. Sure some 6-2 teams will lose sometimes. It is an evolution, slow change. It will stay if current laws favour defensive play. If laws shift who knows it could be a 3-5 split to backs. I do not think we should see it as 6-2 split or even a 7-1 split. *I think it is a discussion around forwards backs composition. It is a team of 23*. It is not 15 plus 8 (which get cut to 5-3, 6-2, 7-1). *It is a forwards backs composition, with a team of 23. So it becomes 15-8, 14-9, 13-10.* Not 6-2. You have to make decisions from a squad of 23. _You have to pick 23 based on the forwards backs composition 15-8, 14-9, 13-10. You can not pick 15 then say um shall we go 5-4, 6-2, 7-1._ You pick 23 based on the forwards backs composition 15-8, 14-9, 13-10. You correctly identified the Bokke using versatile players like Kwagga Smith, Damian Willemse, Kolbe, Brannas that is done using the 23 squad philosophy. Players empty the tank. It is not about having picking 15 then 8 subs. The ‘Bomb Squad’ tactic is not just about allowing fresh forwards on. It allows the starting players to empty their tank. It also provides versatile cover and currently is defensive oriented, turnover ball in tackle. That may change. It also has specific players and playing styles that have dominate impacts with specific mind sets. Under rugby rules you have cover the front row. All teams have to have a spare front row. But the bombsquad front row, often come on together. So it is not just bring on fresh players it is the timing and the number that come on that is the impact. Not all countries do this with the front row. They wait for and injury or wait for the last 5 mins, or if the hooker throws a skew lineout ball coaches react and sub off, or if tight head is giving penalties away at scrum time. You need to think about what gives the greatest impact. Sometimes the Bokke bring on 5 new forwards at the same time!! Bam.7 Go to comments
Yes, Daniel Excellent work. Topic on point. Timing on point. We are in our time witnessing an evolution of the game. From Wikipedia Just like in the 1890s, the Welsh had introduced the "four three-quarters" formation – with seven backs and eight forwards instead of six backs and nine forwards – which revolutionised the sport and was eventually adopted almost universally at international and club level7 Go to comments
> Warren Gatland says he relishes the high-pressure stakes of international sport as Wales strive to avoid a first Guinness 6 Nations wooden spoon for 21 years. Master of spin, we are coming last - but hey I like high pressure sport. nah I actually I just like the pay cheque. > Asked about the pressure, Gatland said: “I love it. You find out about people in weeks like this when you are under a bit of pressure, how you respond to that pressure, who is going to put their hand up, who is going to accept the responsibility. > “You find out so much more about individuals when you are under pressure. Master of deflection. Yes deflect and say we find out about players when they are under pressure. Remember you are the director of the show. you stuffed up. Why don’t you put your hand up, plonker. Why don’t you accept responsibility. You must go, you have taken too much already2 Go to comments
All Gatland’s quotes are cliches. he does not say anything of substance. love this one > Both winning and losing become habits, and we’ve got to break that.2 Go to comments
I certainly won't write off the Crusaders’ 2024 first fives when the long time heir apparent hasn't even played yet.1 Go to comments
Finn. Maybe you watched a different game. But the in the one everyone else saw there was a huge cheer when Ford went off and Marcus came on . The tempo picked up , he made a break and far from the England attack struggling i seem to remember Marcus kicked the winning drop goal . I have heard of short memory but less than a week takes the biscuit. Only in England would a superstar be left out of the starting team . If the game was at Twickers there would be quite a call for Borthwick to reverse his Mr Steady George decision .6 Go to comments
Well soon find out if razor is a good as you imply or whether the current crusader performance is essentially due to their player situation.2 Go to comments
I love how BS presumes to know what Erasmus wants to do. And how he tries to create an image of a potential power struggle - Rassie a dictator. This is childish amateurism at its absolute purest. Write about the ABs rather Ben. Something you might know more about.19 Go to comments
I find a lot of these conversations a little bit silly. Number 8 and Openside are only fixed positions at scrum time, so there’s no reason players need to stick to them in open play. If Earl is best scrumming at flanker, but needs to be involved less than a typical openside, then coaches might be able to make that work without switching him to 8.1 Go to comments
Farrell needs to be more ruthless. Playing O’Mahony ahead of Ryan Baird again will not look smart if he underplays or gets carded again trying to compensate for last week. What is Conor Murray doing on the bench? He is there for experience in the big matches. He has failed in his last two outings under real pressure in big matches (NZ, England). You have to bring in someone else now surely. We have1 Go to comments
The championship won’t go down to the wire. Barring a miracle, Ireland will win it I’ll be happy if England can put in another performance like they did against Ireland. This will show they can be consistent and play with the same level if intensity week on week.6 Go to comments
I believe that if the players buy into tony’s plan and couching,the boks will be a pleasure to watch. Tony is the right guy for the boks,yes they will sometimes fail and must fail to stay humble but don’t take it iut on tony because he’s not on the field with the ball.19 Go to comments
Hi Nick, I'm reading your analysis a week after publishing it and it's incredibly accurate...! Vs RSA in RC2023 ENG showed that his defensive plan was preferable to the creative side. They forgot to play offensively. Against IRE in 6Nations, this last aspect of the game managed to overcome and we saw a great game with excessive pressure in the rucks played without possession (+60%) without a doubt must have clouded IRE's speed tactics. Defensively, ENG was more than IRE, he was faster and prevented the sum of IRE's passes from exceeding the number of successful tackles of ENG. A great game, a great show and an excellent example of mental recovery. Greetings.-66 Go to comments
The decision to stick with Ford is a very positive one. Marcus Smith is a great bench player, but when he has started games at 10 the english attack has struggled. I was initially surprised to see Tuilagi included, as he will have to cover wing, but I guess the new defensive system might work well with him out wide. In general I don’t want Tuilagi to be part of a backfield pendulum, but blitzing in on the opposition centres he could be pretty deadly.6 Go to comments
There is a big difference between loving and respecting. As a Frenchman, I respect English rugby but I don't really like it... except when it shows the main quality of the English: commitment, whatever its form. Welcome in Lyon !6 Go to comments