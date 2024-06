Cheslin Kolbe forfait contre le Pays de Galles

FEATURE Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE 'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake' In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.