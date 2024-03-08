Ben Gollings renvoyé des Fiji 7s à 4 mois des Jeux olympiques Paris 2024
La fédération de rugby des Fidji a annoncé vendredi 8 mars un remaniement majeur de son staff d’entraîneurs de l’équipe nationale de rugby à sept, en limogeant son entraîneur en chef, l’Anglais Ben Gollings, à seulement quatre mois des Jeux olympiques.
Cette décision intervient après une série de mauvais résultats des Fidji sur le circuit HSBC SVNS, notamment une défaite cuisante face à l’Espagne lors du tournoi de Los Angeles.
Ben Gollings, meilleur marqueur de points de tous les temps sur le circuit mondial de rugby à 7 (2 652 points et 220 essais entre 1999 et 2011), n’a pas remporté de tournoi depuis qu’il a remplacé Gareth Baber à la fin de l’année 2021.
Baber avait conduit les Fidji à une deuxième médaille d’or consécutive aux Jeux olympiques au Japon après leur triomphe à Rio sous la direction de Ben Ryan.
La fédé a cédé à la pression
Cette décision n’est guère surprenante tant les critiques à l’encontre de Gollings s’étant multipliées aux Fidji depuis le début de la saison, et ayant culminé avec les paroles du procureur général fidjien Siromi Turaga en début de semaine.
« Nous aimons notre rugby. Ils ne sont pas performants, surtout à sept », avait-il confié dans les colonnes du Fiji Times.
« Ils ressentent la colère de la nation. Je vais me renseigner au sein du conseil d’administration. Il y a des problèmes que je ne veux pas divulguer maintenant, mais les choses deviennent claires. »
La veille, c’est le premier ministre en personne Sitiveni Rabuka qui s’était exprimé sur le sujet. « Pourquoi avons-nous obtenu ces résultats ? Est-ce qu’on fait les efforts qu’il fallait ? Ces questions devront faire l’objet d’une discussion entre le gouvernement et la direction », avait-il menacé.
Le président de Fiji Rugby, Peter Mazey, a déclaré que la décision de remercier Ben Gollings avait été difficile à prendre, soulignant que l’objectif était d’obtenir des médailles olympiques pour les Fidji en rugby à sept.
« C’est avec le cœur lourd que nous faisons nos adieux à Ben Gollings. Son dévouement et ses efforts ont été louables, mais nous devons donner la priorité à notre objectif ultime qui est d’obtenir des médailles pour les Fidji en rugby à sept aux Jeux olympiques d’été », a déclaré Peter Mazey.
Osea Kolinisau est le nouveau sélectionneur
En guerre ouverte depuis de longs mois avec Jerry Tuwaï que Gollings refusait de convoquer estimant qu’il n’avait pas le niveau, le sélectionneur s’était également attiré les foudres d’autres légendes telles Sireli Bobo qui avait lancé : « Je ne sais pas s’il (Ben Gollings) a été envoyé pour dégrader le niveau de notre rugby à sept ou quoi. Je suis fatigué de ce qu’ils (la Fédération fidjienne de rugby) font. Ils le (Gollings) gardent là alors qu’il n’est pas performant. »
La pression semblait donc trop forte pour que la fédération n’agisse pas.
Fiji Rugby a désigné Osea Kolinisau comme nouvel entraîneur principal. Kolinisau – célèbre pour avoir été le capitaine des Fidji lors de leur première médaille d’or olympique – est censé stabiliser le navire alors que les Fidji tentent de défendre leur titre olympique.
Agé de 38 ans et fort de son expérience de 279 matchs avec l’équipe nationale de rugby à sept des Fidji entre 2008 et 2015, Osea Kolinisau avait évolué dans le Top 14 avec le SU Agen en 2010-2011 pour succéder à son compatriote Rupeni Caucaunibuca avant de repartir se consacrer au sept dans son pays, puis de tenter une ultime pige à XV à Houston dans la Major League Rugby (2018-2020).
« Nous sommes convaincus que notre nouvel entraîneur apportera le leadership, les conseils et la direction stratégique nécessaires pour élever les performances de notre équipe de rugby à sept et positionner les Fidji sur la voie du succès aux Jeux Olympiques d’été », a ajouté le président de la fédération.
Un nouveau staff
Le nouveau sélectionneur sera épaulé par Ian Gibbons, un préparateur physique expérimenté, et par Naca Cawanibuka, qui rejoint l’équipe en tant que consultant.
La décision des Fidji d’engager Kolinisau fait suite à une manifestation officielle d’intérêt de sa part en décembre, soulignant que le choix a été mûrement réfléchi et n’a pas été influencé par des pressions extérieures.
La fédération a également communiqué ses projets pour créer un rôle de « directeur du rugby à 7 », dans l’espoir d’attirer des sommités du rugby comme Waisele Serevi, Gareth Barber ou Ben Ryan pour le poste.
Plus tôt dans la matinée, la direction et le conseil d’administration de Fiji Rugby avaient rencontré les joueurs et le staff pour leur promettre un soutien total alors qu’ils se préparent pour les prochains tournois du circuit mondial avant les Jeux olympiques fin juillet.
