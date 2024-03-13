29 - 21
Six Nations

Ben Earl est énorme, mais il peut faire mieux, estime-t-il

Par RugbyPass
Ben Earl a été prépondérant dans la victoire de l'Angleterre sur l'Irlande, samedi dernier (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Vous avez trouvé Ben Earl, le numéro 8 anglais, phénoménal contre l’Irlande, samedi dernier ? Et bien sachez que le joueur, lui, n’est pas satisfait de sa performance. Selon lui, elle n’est pas suffisante pour prétendre devenir un joueur de classe mondiale, un 3e ligne complet.

Le joueur a pourtant été désigné officiellement homme du match pour la deuxième fois dans ce Tournoi des Six Nations, après avoir été la pointe du combat lors de la victoire 23-22 contre les champions en titre d’Andy Farrell.

Grâce à une combinaison de vitesse, de puissance et de jeu au pied, il a marqué un essai décisif en deuxième mi-temps, prouvant encore, si nécessaire, qu’il constituait une arme massive de près.

Le joueur des Saracens, âgé de 26 ans, prétend viser un statut de joueur de classe mondiale, mais ses statistiques globales, après quatre journées des Six Nations, prouvent qu’il y est déjà : il a porté plus de ballons que tout autre joueur (62), a battu plus de défenseurs que quiconque (20), figure dans le top 6 – et le premier avant – en matière de mètres parcourus balle en main (223)… Son duel face à Gregory Alldritt, établi comme une référence mondiale au poste de N. 8, vaudra son pesant de cacahuètes.

Mais même auréolé de ce statut d’attaquant le plus puissant du tournoi, il se rend à Lyon, samedi pour défier la France, avec l’intention d’améliorer un autre aspect essentiel de son jeu.

« Ben peut encore s’améliorer », juge Aled Walters, le responsable de la préparation physique de l’Angleterre, qui décrit la capacité d’Earl à se déplacer latéralement et à « se projeter immédiatement vers l’avant » comme son point fort.

« Il était satisfait de sa performance en attaque le week-end dernier, mais déçu de sa performance défensive, ce qui signifie que son plafond est loin d’être atteint.

« Ben s’efforce de devenir un joueur qui compte sur la scène mondiale. Je me souviens de l’expression ‘mécontentement supérieur’. C’est ce que Ben possède. Il sera intéressant de voir comment il progresse. »

Earl n’était pas un joueur majeur pour le XV de la Rose, durant la préparation de la Coupe du Monde. A l’époque, les 15 sélections qu’il comptait avaient été engrangées en démarrant sur le banc des remplaçants. Mais il s’était imposé comme le meilleur joueur de l’équipe durant ce Mondial en France.

Cette forme s’est maintenue jusqu’au Tournoi des Six Nations malgré une blessure au genou, au point qu’il est aujourd’hui l’un des premiers noms couchés par Steve Borthwick sur la feuille de match.

« J’essaie d’amener mon jeu à un niveau qu’il n’a jamais atteint auparavant. Il faut être méticuleux et regarder ses performances dans leur ensemble », étaye Earl.

« C’est particulièrement vrai pour un 3e ligne, car ce qui compte, ce n’est pas tout ce que vous faites avec le ballon en main, ni ce que vous faites sans le ballon. C’est une combinaison des deux.

« J’essaie d’atteindre un point où les deux facettes de mon jeu sont à un niveau de classe mondiale. Ce n’est pas le cas pour l’instant, mais je travaille très dur pour y parvenir.

“Je n’ai jamais caché ce que je voulais faire dans ce sport. Est-ce que le fait de vouloir devenir un joueur de classe mondiale m’a poussé à aller plus loin ? Probablement pas, je pense que je me mets un peu plus de pression que la plupart des gens. Je pense que je me mets un peu plus de pression que la plupart des gens. C’est une chose avec laquelle je dois vivre.

« J’ai l’impression que l’équipe va devenir de plus en plus performante et plus je peux y contribuer, mieux c’est ».

La confiance en soi n’a jamais été un problème pour Earl, selon son ancien coéquipier des Saracens et actuel entraîneur de l’équipe d’Angleterre, Richard Wigglesworth, qui insiste sur le fait qu’un aspect important de son jeu n’a pas été reconnu.

« J’étais assis à côté de lui dans les vestiaires des Saracens lorsqu’il avait 18 ou 19 ans et qu’il est entré dans l’équipe », raconte Wigglesworth. « Chaque jour à l’entraînement, il se faisait botter le cul parce qu’il était très sûr de lui. À 19 ans, personne ne lui faisait de cadeau.

« Mais il continue à se battre. Il continue à demander le ballon, à se mettre en bonne position. Et je ne pense pas qu’on lui attribue suffisamment de mérite pour son abnégation.

« Parce que, quoi qu’il arrive, il fera au mieux de ses capacités. Il ne rentre pas dans sa coquille. Pour Ben, ce sont des années de travail acharné qui lui permettent désormais de s’épanouir au niveau international. Et il en a encore sous le pied ». Les Français sont prévenus…

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Dan 55 minutes ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 1 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

2 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane's return to South Africa is confirmed

Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 3 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.

2 Go to comments
C
Colin 3 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 3 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.

7 Go to comments
T
Trevor 3 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.

6 Go to comments
p
paul 3 hours ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 4 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.

1 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 4 hours ago
The Rugby Championship needs Japan and Fiji

Finally really for all the talk about rugby being inclusive they're doing a very bad job at botching it, including Japan and Fiji will freshin’ up the Rugby Championship and entertainment value maybe even create a second tier competition featuring the best of the rest(Uruguay,Brazil,Chile,Samoa,Tonga, Namibia and Zimbabwe) really grow the game

18 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 4 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Nice article Nick. Thanks. Late here in Qld, time for sleep ! Be interesting to read the comments tomorrow morning. The last article on Qld/Chiefs certainly picked up a lot of comments for this site….good to see momentum building.

9 Go to comments
P
Philou 4 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Really cool analysis of the Kiss-influence, thanks Nick - great coach that! Left-field question for you, though: what do you think Tony Brown’s influence will be at the Boks this year?

98 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Hey nick, you’re welcome! But given how you totally shot me down on that point, something about “grow up” I seem to recall, you could have given me at least some credit or acknowledgment …😉

9 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 4 hours ago
How petit general Le Garrec inspired Jekyll-and-Hyde France

Some great stuff here, Nick. I wasn’t aware of the toxic side to Galthié’s coaching (and that Ledesma might have been caught up in it) - sounds a lot like somebody we have recently seen the back of in Oz. Plenty of players play out a career without two individual pieces of brilliance like Le Garrec performed in this match. I laughed out loud at the pass when he threw it but simply gasped at the pick-up on the run at full pace. I’m happy for you to pat yourself on the back for the prescience of calling for the young bloke to start. It was deserved.

9 Go to comments
M
Mitch 4 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

The damage the undynamic and toxic duo named Hamish and Eddie did to rugby last year will be felt for years to come. Hamish’s snobbery of league to go with his and Eddie’s belief that league players will be able to fix rugby’s issues here have blown up in rugby’s face. It’s now open season in terms of league trying to poach rugby players. Marky Mark is gone and who knows if Petaia and Jorgensen join him in the 13 a side game.

6 Go to comments
T
Tt 5 hours ago
How England's licence to thrill torpedoed an Irish Slam

Great game for England BUT… - had Murray not kicked away last Irish possession, they would probably have won - with a penalty under the posts, keeping possession to score a try would have added a bonus point whereas a drop goal added nothing…

4 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

I’ve just watched, sorry enjoyed a replay after enduring the match on Saturday. The Reds played with great belief in not only themselves but their ability to win the game and do it by taking the game to the Chiefs. Aussie sides who beat Kiwis sides often do it by the Kiwi side being well short of what they’re capable of and the Aussie side being near flawless. A positive for the Reds is that there is room for improvement. Still too many mistakes but you’d rather make them now and not later in the season. The kick off receipt after what turned out to be the match-winning try was a dogs breakfast. From Harry Wilson not catching the kick-off to a poor exit from a scrum a minute or so later, shows there’s still work to do. Sometimes Aussies sides have a tendency to pat themselves on the back after being competitive against a Kiwi side but not the Reds under Les Kiss. Now, beating the Tahs (or New South f***ing Wales as Les called them) comes with kudos, ditto beating a Kiwi side but the Reds need to be up for the match against the Rebels which is a bit of a grudge match.

98 Go to comments
s
swivel 6 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Cant say I’m that enthused about not destroying Australian opposition every week but it’s certainly apparent how they’ve been improving every year. If we played them as much as their cricket side plays the Black Caps I’d say the old Super Rugby were a NZ side could hardly lose against anyone was great. Unfortunately the reality was that their opposition were supposed to be two of the best sides in the world. Just hope standards haven’t dropped as a result of fan apathy to the competitions insidedness. Why cant international fans just pick a NZ team?

98 Go to comments
