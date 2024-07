Après une énième arrestation, Stuart Hogg va-t-il pouvoir rejoindre Montpellier ?

FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'Respect from the All Blacks? You have to chisel it from them' Steve Borthwick has slowly turned his England team from unloved no-hopers to thrill seekers - a win in New Zealand would be seismic.

FEATURE Liam Williams shows his enduring value to Wales as Wallabies lie in wait He maybe a veteran at 33, but the well-travelled full-back is still a class act and provides Wales with all-important X-Factor