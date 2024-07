U20 : Face au pays de Galles, les Bleuets savaient où il allaient

Ireland's lineout issues in Pretoria had shades of the Springboks' hatchet-job in their RWC clash.

Can the 24-year-old nail down his spot as Joe Schmidt's go-to man at number 10?

FEATURE

England expose All Blacks' vulnerability and should strive to level Series

A relieved Scott Robertson came through the first Test and he knows his players need to step up to avoid a first Eden Park defeat in 30 years