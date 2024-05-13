Tournée en Argentine ou Mondial U 20 ? Les Bleus vont devoir trancher
« Nous souhaitons relever l’effort immense consenti par l’UBB, Laurent Marti (son président) et Yannick Bru (son manager) pour la libération de Marko Gazzotti. »
Ainsi parlait non pas Zarathoustra, mais Sébastien Calvet il y a à peine plus de trois mois. Le sélectionneur de l’équipe de France U20 soulignait à cette occasion la bonne volonté du club bordelais qui lâchait son 3e ligne pour le Tournoi des Six Nations U20 alors que son club ferraillait au même moment en Top 14.
Mais la satisfaction de Calvet n’avait pas duré. L’UBB, accablée par les blessures, avait fini par retenir Gazzotti et l’encadrement bleu ne s’y était pas opposé bien que légalement il en avait le droit.
Un coup dur pour la sélection, qui perdait son capitaine et celui qui avait été élu meilleur joueur de la Coupe du Monde 2023, révélateur des difficultés rencontrées par une sélection performante mais soumise au bon vouloir des clubs et avant tout au service des A.
Pourtant, triple championne du monde en titre de la catégorie (2018, 2019, 2023), l’équipe de France ne peut pas être taxée de dilettantisme quant à son engagement chez les U20.
Les Bleuets ont notamment marqué les esprits l’an dernier, en atomisant la concurrence tout au long de la compétition, achevée en apothéose par un succès 50-14 contre l’Irlande en finale.
Toutefois, un 4e titre consécutif ne figure peut-être pas tout en haut de la liste des priorités dressée par la FFR pour l’année 2024.
Le Mondial U20 (du 2 juillet au 17 juillet en Afrique du Sud) et la tournée des « grands » Bleus en Argentine (6 – 13 juillet) se chevauchent, et certains joueurs légitimement attendus avec leur catégorie d’âge pourraient bien se voir attribuer un strapontin pour les A. Et tant pis pour le sentiment de « sacrifice » qu’on peut parfois ressentir au vu de ces équipes de jeunes, toujours tributaires de ce qui se passe au-dessus d’elles.
Ceci pour plusieurs raisons. Tout d’abord, il n’a jamais été envisagé d’emmener l’équipe « premium » en Amérique du Sud. L’idée est plutôt de laisser du temps de repos aux joueurs très sollicités le reste de l’année, notamment ceux qui disputent les phases finales du Top 14.
Ensuite, depuis le début du mandat Galthié, ces tournées au bout du monde ont toujours servi à tester des joueurs qui n’auraient pas eu leur chance en bleu sans cela, et à dénicher quelques pépites.
En 2023, Louis Bielle-Biarry et Emilien Gailleton avaient ainsi été « promus » avec les A pour préparer la Coupe du Monde en France, alors qu’ils figuraient parmi les têtes d’affiche chez les jeunes.
Les deux potes ont connu au final des destins différents : LBB avait été retenu et s’était même fait une place de titulaire pendant le Mondial (notamment au détriment de Gabin Villière) tandis que Gailleton n’avait pas passé le cut de la liste de 42 joueurs réduite à 33. Il était retourné en club sans prendre part au sacre des Bleuets.
Un choix compris par Calvet et ses adjoints, bien qu’accueilli froidement de prime abord. « C’était effectivement notre réaction avec Philippe Boher (responsable de la conquête), parce qu’on pense d’abord à son projet », se remémorait Sébastien Calvet auprès d’ActuRugby en 2023.
« On était déçus de ne pas les avoir avec nous, en tant que compétiteurs, on veut aligner la meilleure équipe possible, et Louis et Émilien sont deux pièces maitresses des U20. Mais on s’est rapidement dit que c’était aussi au service du plus grand projet. Si l’équipe fanion a besoin d’eux, on ne se pose pas la question ! »
Avec le recul, on peut d’ailleurs légitimement s’interroger sur le sort de Gailleton l’an dernier. Désiré par deux équipes de France en même temps, il s’était finalement à ne rien jouer du tout, privé du Mondial de son âge pour avoir participé à la préparation à celui des grands sans être retenu dans la liste finale.
N’aurait-il pas été plus judicieux de lui faire vivre une épopée fantastique avec sa catégorie ? N’aurait-il pas été plus utile pour le joueur qu’il crée du vécu avec ceux qui auront les clés du camion bleu dans un futur proche ?
Cette année, le staff des U20 est également soumis à certaines incertitudes. Il y a le cas Patrick Tuifua, aperçu sur deux matchs lors du Tournoi des Six Nations, à l’avenir brillant mais à ce jour indeterminé. France ? Nouvelle-Zélande ? Le Néo-Calédonien n’a pas tranché, mais s’il devait jouer en Bleu cet été, ce serait plutôt en Argentine avec les A, de manière à le « verrouiller » vis-à-vis de la concurrence all black.
« Comme Tuifua, ils sont cinq ou six jeunes qui pourraient également postuler pour la tournée en Argentine », avance Jean-Marc Lhermet, manager des équipes de France, dans le Midi Olympique du 13 mai. On peut imaginer que Posolo Tuilagi, Marko Gazzotti, Hugo Reus ou encore Mathis Castro-Ferreira entrent dans cette catégorie.
De quoi nourrir une réflexion commune impliquant Fabien Galthié et son staff, celui des U20, la direction technique nationale… Si chacun a des arguments à faire valoir, le dernier mot reviendra sans doute à l’équipe de France A, comme le laisse entendre Lhermet : « Est-ce qu’on les prend ou est-ce qu’on les laisse à disposition des U20? C’est la question qu’on se pose. La priorité devrait être donnée à la tournée en Argentine du XV de France ».
En Afrique du Sud, les Bleuets devront donc sans doute se débrouiller sans plusieurs de leurs meilleurs éléments. Quoi qu’il arrive, ils ne rendront pas leurs triples lauriers sans combattre.
