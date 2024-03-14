24 - 45
Six Nations

Thomas Ramos, enfin légitime en bleu

Par Jérémy Fahner
Thomas Ramos (à gauche) est désormais considéré comme un cadre des Bleus (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images).

Souvent appelé mais rarement aligné au début du mandat du Fabien Galthié, Thomas Ramos s’est battu pour avoir sa chance. Sa patience et son état d’esprit ont payé : le joueur est maintenant indispensable à l’arrière, tout en présentant une alternative plus que crédible à l’ouverture, le poste qu’il occupera samedi à Lyon contre l’Angleterre.

À le voir en ce moment sous ce maillot tricolore, floqué du 15 comme du 10, on a le sentiment que Thomas Ramos fait partie des meubles de la maison bleue. Fiable au pied et face aux perches, audacieux ballon en main, donnant de la voix la semaine dernière pour guider les bizuths, réfléchi devant les micros, le Toulousain est un cadre de ce groupe.

« Il affiche beaucoup de leadership dans la conduite du jeu, sur les hommes aussi, a apprécié Fabien Galthié, ce jeudi lors du point presse. Il est en confiance, il enchaîne, que ce soit à l’arrière ou à l’ouverture. Dans l’animation comme dans la maîtrise des temps forts et des temps faibles, il est très performant. »

On a connu le sélectionneur moins laudateur sur le joueur passé par Colomiers, en Pro D2. Le début de l’histoire entre Ramos et les Bleus n’était en effet pas si rose.

Appelé en bleu par Jacques Brunel pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations 2019, il glane ses premières sélections au sein d’une équipe française qui traverse une des pires périodes de son histoire.

Nommé en remplacement de Brunel, dont il était l’adjoint durant la Coupe du Monde 2019 au Japon, Fabien Galthié ne semble pas vouer une confiance aveugle à Ramos. Tout du moins en début de mandat. A l’arrière, les essais se succèdent : les “ovnis” Anthony Bouthier et Melvyn Jaminet, le revenant Brice Dulin, ou encore le jamais capé Kylan Hamdaoui, appelé en 2020 mais forfait sur blessure…

Thomas Ramos semble loin, dans la hiérarchie des N. 15, quand le nouveau staff débarque, en quête de reconquête après des années de crise de résultats. Il est longtemps cantonné à un rôle de remplaçant, sacrifié sur l’autel de la polyvalence 10-15. Il doit se contenter de poignées de minutes de jeu pour se mettre en évidence, s’installe parfois en tribune.

« Il faut qu’on me laisse l’opportunité de m’exprimer »

Le joueur ronge son frein. « J’ai bien entendu l’envie d’être appelé, mais c’est surtout l’envie de jouer qui m’anime. Être appelé est une chose, être sur le terrain en est une autre. […] Il faut qu’on me laisse l’opportunité de m’exprimer. J’ai rarement eu ma chance pour le moment », soulignait-il en 2021, dans les colonnes de Midi Olympique.

Il faudra pour cela un concours de circonstances. Jaminet, propulsé titulaire en Bleu depuis plus d’un an, pièce importante du Grand Chelem 2022, se blesse à une cheville en octobre de la même année. Voilà la chance de Ramos. Qui ne la laisse pas passer, à moins d’un an de la Coupe du monde en France, bien que Galthié émette encore des réserves sur son joueur.

« Thomas s’est imposé par ses performances avec le Stade Toulousain. Mais vous savez aussi que comme moi, le Top 14 n’est pas le niveau international », assénait-il en novembre 2022, lui qui à ce moment-là n’avait offert qu’une seule titularisation au Toulousain.

Son jeu au pied est moins long que celui de Jaminet ? Il est moins rassurant sous les ballons hauts que Dulin ? Il attaque moins la ligne que Jalibert ? Il n’a pas la solidité défensive ou le flegme de Romain Ntamack ? Peu importe. Sans être ultra dominant sur un secteur de jeu particulier mais sans point faible, doté d’une bonne vision de jeu et d’une technique propre, Ramos ne quittera plus l’équipe une fois la première occasion saisie.

« J’ai toujours cru en moi, ça montre qu’il ne faut pas lâcher »

« Je me suis toujours fixé pour objectif d’être au plus haut niveau, rappelait le joueur sur Rugbyrama, en 2023. Sur les quatre années passées (2018-2022, ndlr), mon bilan en sélection a été plutôt mitigé avec des hauts, des bas et très peu de temps de jeu. J’avais une opportunité à saisir, je l’ai fait. Si c’est moi qui débute, c’est que le staff est content de mes prestations. Et c’est très bien qu’il y ait de la concurrence. En tout cas, personnellement, j’ai toujours cru en moi, ça montre qu’il ne faut pas lâcher. »

Sa polyvalence 10-15, qui semblait un handicap pour son temps de jeu, est désormais considérée comme un avantage. Il peut démarrer un match à l’arrière et le terminer à l’ouverture, comme on l’a vu durant le Tournoi 2024. Ou assumer le rôle de N.10 d’entrée de match, quand les circonstances le dictent, comme ce sera encore le cas samedi contre l’Angleterre.

Celui qui est désormais le buteur attitré de l’équipe de France sait aussi qu’une place en équipe de France ne tient pas à grand-chose. Les changements de statut de Melvyn Jaminet justement, Gabin Villière ou plus récemment Cameron Woki montrent que l’équipe de France n’appartient à personne. Thomas Ramos ne s’en soucie guère. Il sait trop d’où il vient pour cela.

