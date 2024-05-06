Stuart Hogg reviendra sur les terrains… en amateur
L’ancien capitaine de l’équipe d’Écosse, Stuart Hogg, a répondu aux rumeurs d’un improbable retour au rugby en tant que joueur.
Le joueur de 31 ans a pris sa retraite en juillet 2023, quelques mois avant que l’Écosse ne participe à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en France.
Il avait justifié sa décision en évoquant l’engagement physique nécessaire et ses engagements familiaux, mais a récemment fait allusion à un retour potentiel au jeu lors d’une interview dans le podcast The Big Jim Show.
« Est-ce que je vais rejouer professionnellement ? Probablement pas », a déclaré Hogg à Jim Hamilton dans le Big Jim Show. « Aurais-je pu prendre une année sabbatique ? Peut-être. Mais la décision est maintenant que je suis à la retraite et je m’y tiens.
« Physiquement et mentalement, je n’étais plus dedans. »
Hogg a toutefois laissé entendre qu’il pourrait jouer avec le club de sa ville natale, Hawick, la saison prochaine.
« Je pense que je jouerai, mais je ne pense pas que je serai professionnel. Je pourrais faire une petite sortie avec Hawick la saison prochaine et voir comment ça se passe ».
Passage au tribunal
L’ancienne star d’Exeter Chief et des Glasgow Warriors a connu une période tumultueuse en dehors du terrain depuis l’annonce de sa retraite et a fait l’objet de nombreux articles dans les journaux.
En février, il a été arrêté et inculpé à la suite d’un incident survenu au domicile de son ex-femme à Hawick – avec laquelle il a quatre enfants – au lendemain de la victoire de l’Écosse sur l’Angleterre lors de la Calcutta Cup à Murrayfield.
Selon le Times, l’ancien capitaine de rugby de l’Écosse comparaîtra à ce sujet devant le tribunal mardi 7 mai pour répondre à de multiples accusations, notamment de harcèlement. Il avait alors été accusé de l’avoir terrorisé par son comportement.
Hogg a depuis passé du temps dans un centre de désintoxication et a exprimé sa gratitude pour le soutien des fans.
