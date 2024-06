Sam Whitelock, une petite dernière pour la route

FEATURE Why Sebastian Cancelliere has fallen for Glasgow The Argentine left home in difficult circumstances but has flourished in the wet Scottish city.

FEATURE 'Fit players, elite players, struggle. You can see it in their eyes. They don’t know what’s hit them.' Leinster are stacked with Irish superstars and the URC semi-final is a delicious hors d'oevre ahead of the titanic Springbok Test series