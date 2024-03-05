Rose Thomas intègre la Gallagher High Performance Academy
Le fait de remporter le titre de championne de France Élite 1 pour la saison 2022-2023 avec son équipe des Lionnes du Stade bordelais a persuadé Rose Thomas de se lancer dans une carrière d’entraîneure.
Ancienne internationale française de rugby à 7, entraîneure adjointe du Stade bordelais et infirmière de santé au travail dans l’aérospatiale, Rose a été retenue pour intégrer la Gallagher High Performance Academy en lien avec World Rugby.
En charge des arrières du Stade bordelais
En tant que joueuse jusqu’en 2017, Rose Thomas, 35 ans aujourd’hui, a participé aux Jeux olympiques de 2016 à Rio de Janeiro. Elle était une habituée du circuit international de rugby à sept et elle a depuis fait ses premiers pas en tant qu’entraîneure adjointe, responsable des arrières du Stade Bordelais.
« J’ai compris que je voulais être entraîneure après que nous ayons remporté le titre de championne de France. Je voulais partager mon expérience différemment de celle de coéquipière », explique-t-elle.
« A travers mes différentes expériences, j’ai appris que la communication est importante. Avec les joueuses et les autres entraîneurs, nous sommes ouverts à la communication et nous pensons que c’est très important. »
Pas assez de femmes dans les hautes sphères du rugby
Rose aura l’occasion d’affiner ces techniques de communication et d’en développer de nouvelles dans le cadre de la Gallagher High Performance Academy.
« Je pense que ce programme est important parce qu’aujourd’hui, il n’y a toujours pas assez de femmes représentées dans les hautes sphères du rugby », dit-elle.
« Beaucoup d’anciennes joueuses aspirent à une carrière d’entraîneur, mais très peu de postes sont ouverts.
« Ce programme aidera les femmes à se positionner avec plus d’assurance, en leur donnant des points clés et en les aidant à trouver leur état d’esprit d’entraîneur. »
L’état d’esprit de Rose Thomas a été façonné par son travail avec David Courteix, qui a mené la France aux Jeux olympiques de 2016 et à une médaille d’argent quatre ans plus tard à Tokyo.
« Je pense qu’il a su adapter son coaching aux nouvelles générations de joueuses, ce qui explique qu’il soit toujours présent sur le circuit après plus de 10 ans », affirme-t-elle.
C’est quoi la Gallagher High Performance Academy ?
Le programme a été lancé avant le premier tournoi du WXV en 2023, s’inscrivant ainsi dans le cadre du plan stratégique de World Rugby visant à intensifier le développement du rugby féminin et à renforcer la compétitivité de la Coupe du Monde Féminin de Rugby 2025 en Angleterre.
Seize femmes, représentant 16 nations différentes, ont pris part à la première édition de l’académie en 2023. Chacune de ces participantes a été pleinement investie dans sa nation respective, avant et pendant le WXV, leur offrant ainsi des occasions importantes de développement professionnel et une expérience inestimable de travail au sein d’un environnement sportif de premier plan.
En dehors des terrains, les participantes ont bénéficié du soutien d’un mentor et ont participé à une série d’ateliers en ligne et en présentiel, organisés par World Rugby et Gallagher. Ces ateliers ont été conçus pour aborder une vaste gamme de sujets, allant de la planification de match, des tactiques et du développement des compétences, aux relations, à la communication et à la création d’une culture adaptée. De plus, les participantes ont pu bénéficier des enseignements pertinents et des meilleures pratiques de Gallagher, permettant ainsi le partage de techniques individuelles.
En raison du succès et de l’impact positif du programme, World Rugby a pris la décision d’élargir la portée de la Gallagher High Performance Academy à toutes les disciplines du rugby féminin.
Pour célébrer cette nouvelle phase du programme, World Rugby a dévoilé les 10 nouvelles entraîneures qui rejoindront la Gallagher High Performance Academy en 2024. Ces 10 femmes sont des entraîneures de rugby à sept, ayant récemment achevé leurs premiers ateliers en présentiel et sont intégrées à leurs nations respectives pour les séries HSBC SVNS.
Dans le cadre de cette annonce, les 10 entraîneures intronisées ont participé à une masterclass de coaching au Dignity Health Sports Park, à Los Angeles. Elles ont mis en pratique les techniques individuelles qu’elles ont acquises dans le cadre de l’Académie et l’expérience de jeu qu’elles ont acquise en étant intégrées à leurs équipes respectives pour les HSBC World SVNS Series. Elles ont été entourées de joueuses et d’entraîneurs de clubs amateurs de la communauté locale, qui ont bénéficié des conseils de quelques-unes des femmes les plus inspirées du rugby mondial.
