Qu’est-ce que cet entraîneur a fait pour mériter 12 matchs de suspension ?
L’ancien talonneur anglais Matt Cairns a récemment écopé d’une suspension de 12 matchs suite à son comportement envers les officiels de match lors de la défaite de son club de Caldy contre Doncaster Knights en Championnat.
Âgé de 45 ans, Matt Cairns, qui a remporté sa seule sélection internationale pour l’Angleterre lors d’un test en Afrique du Sud en 2007, avait entraîné le club vers une promotion il y a deux ans.
Plus difficile de gagner cette saison
Le club a terminé 10e la saison dernière pour sa première campagne en Championnat, remportant sept de ses 22 matchs dans cette compétition à 12 équipes. Mais cette saison, les victoires ont été encore plus difficiles à obtenir dans la division à 11 équipes, Caldy n’ayant remporté que quatre victoires en 17 matchs.
Leur dernière défaite a eu lieu à domicile face au leader Ealing le 20 avril, un retournement 18-49 auquel Cairns n’a pas participé en raison de ce qui s’était passé le dimanche précédent lorsque Caldy s’est incliné 7-29 sur le terrain de Doncaster.
Une rencontre qui ne s’est visiblement pas bien passée et au cours de laquelle l’entraîneur défait s’en est pris à plusieurs reprises aux arbitres, jurant plusieurs fois.
L’ancien joueur, qui a mis un terme à sa carrière en 2012 après une blessure à la cheville, a été accusé de conduite préjudiciable aux intérêts de la fédération et/ou du rugby et l’audience disciplinaire du 17 avril a abouti à une suspension de 12 matchs pour l’ancien joueur des Harlequins, des Northampton Saints, des Sale Sharks et des Saracens.
Une petite dizaine d’incidents reportés
Premier incident. 45 minutes avant le début de la rencontre, alors que les quatre arbitres brieffaient le pack de Caldy, l’entraîneur s’est approché, leur reprochant une décision survenue la semaine précédente et les mettant au défi, sur un ton agressif et menaçant, de ne pas la reproduire.
Deuxième incident, 16 minutes après le début de la rencontre. Frustré par les décisions de l’arbitre, Cairns est entré dans la zone technique qui lui est interdite pour exprimer vertement son agacement au quatrième arbitre.
Troisième incident, deux minutes plus tard. En colère, il a lancé son dispositif audio au pied du quatrième arbitre.
Quatrième incident, deux minutes avant la pause. Cairns violait une fois de plus la zone technique interdite et se rapprochait du quatrième arbitre en lui intimant qu’une pénalité devait être en leur faveur.
Cinquième incident pendant la mi-temps où l’équipe d’arbitre a tenté d’échapper à la vindicte de Cairns qui leur a lancé par deux fois : « Analyse difficile pour Mike lundi. Le pire putain d’arbitre que j’ai jamais vu (…). Vous êtes tous horribles – c’est la pire performance de la saison. Ça va être une putain d’analyse horrible lundi. Réglez ça tout de suite ! »
Sixième incident au début de la seconde période. Un carton est adressé à un joueur adverse pour un en-avant volontaire ; une sanction pas assez sévère pour Cairns qui a réclamé un essai de pénalité. « La pire décision de l’arbitre », a-t-il hurlé en agitant les bras.
Septième incident juste après le coup de siffler final. L’entraîneur, agressif et menaçant, a voulu retenir les arbitres pour une discussion franche. Huitième incident quelques minutes plus tard au bar où Cairns a reproché une fois de plus d’avoir donné le match à l’équipe adverse, sur un ton musclé.
Il va devoir suivre une formation d’arbitre
La commission disciplinaire a reconnu Cairns coupable de conduite préjudiciable et a décidé que la sanction adéquate était une suspension de son rôle d’entraîneur pendant le jour du match, assortie de la condition pour l’ancien joueur de première ligne d’accomplir des actions de réparation en échange de la suspension d’une partie de sa sanction.
Le verdict est le suivant : « Pour les 12 prochains matchs significatifs, il est interdit à M. Cairns de se rendre dans un club de rugby où joue l’une des équipes seniors du Caldy RFC, dans toutes les zones privées et publiques, qu’il y ait ou non des activités liées au rugby dans ces zones.
« Et 2) Pour les 12 prochains matchs significatifs, il est interdit à M. Cairns d’exercer toute activité de rugby liée à une équipe senior masculine ou féminine le jour du match, ce qui inclut, mais sans s’y limiter : a. Entraîner de quelque manière que ce soit (y compris à distance) ; b. Voyager avec l’équipe ; et c. Jouer.
« Si, au plus tard le lundi 9 septembre, M. Cairns envoie au responsable de la discipline de la RFU des preuves satisfaisantes démontrant qu’il a arbitré au moins trois matchs complets de rugby de catégorie jeune (joueurs âgés de U16 à U12 et matchs individuels d’une durée d’au moins 30 minutes), et qu’il a suivi au moins deux heures de formation d’arbitre supplémentaire dispensée soit par la RFU, soit par sa société d’arbitrage locale, alors les quatre dernières semaines des sanctions 1 et 2 seront suspendues jusqu’à la conclusion de toutes les affaires disciplinaires au cours de la saison 2024/25. »
« Il n’y a aucune excuse »
« Je suis sorti du rugby dimanche soir avec plutôt un sentiment de déception », a expliqué l’arbitre Michael Hudson. « Déçu que le match ait été dominé et éclipsé par le comportement et l’attitude d’un entraîneur, plutôt que par autre chose…
« Après y avoir longuement réfléchi au cours des 48 heures qui ont suivi, je suis en fait assez en colère… Il m’est progressivement apparu, au cours de nos discussions, que presque tous les incidents pour lesquels Matt Cairns avait été furieux et s’était emporté – pendant et après le match – avaient en fait été, selon nous, des décisions correctes. Il n’y a aucune excuse pour les abus à l’encontre des officiels de match.
« Je comprends que les erreurs des officiels – s’il s’agit d’erreurs – peuvent provoquer une frustration compréhensible chez les entraîneurs. Mais lorsque les abus sur la ligne de touche sont tels qu’ils l’étaient dimanche, alors que ces décisions “controversées” sont pour la plupart correctes après révision à tête reposée, la frustration se transforme en colère. »
