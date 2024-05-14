7 - 43
TOP 14

150 mètres : l'interminable tunnel du stade Chaban-Delmas à Bordeaux

Par Willy Billiard
Photo prise à Bordeaux le 11 mai 2024 dans l'un des plus longs tunnels du monde pour accéder à la pelouse, d'une longueur de 150 m, du stade Chaban-Delmas, qui porte le nom de l'ancien maire de Bordeaux. Classé au patrimoine national en 2022, le stade fête son centenaire avec un match d'exhibition le 14 mai 2024. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP) (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Ce mardi 14 mai 2024 le stade Chaban-Delmas de Bordeaux fête son centenaire. Au départ, en 1924, il s’agit en fait d’un Parc des Sports polyvalent sur les ruines duquel sera construit l’emblématique Parc Lescure (ouvert en 1938), rénové en 1986, rebaptisé Stade Chaban-Delmas en 2001 puis inscrit à la liste des monuments historiques en 2022.

Mais ce qui marque en plus de son architecture Art Déco, c’est son tunnel, long de 150 mètres, qui mènent les joueurs des vestiaires au terrain.

Certes il n’est pas le plus grand au monde. Cet honneur pourrait revenir au Marakana de Belgrade, le stade Rajko Miti? avec son tunnel long de… 240 mètres ! Etouffant, selon les joueurs (de foot) qui l’ont un jour remonté.

Au moins l’interminable tunnel de Chaban-Delmas pourrait être le plus grand d’un stade de rugby au monde.

L’entrée des gladiateurs

« Les joueurs s’amusaient parfois à éteindre la lumière, on ne savait plus ce qu’il se passait pendant quelques secondes. D’autres se faisaient un malin plaisir de faire du bruit avec leurs crampons métalliques sur le ciment pour impressionner les adversaires, comme les gladiateurs sur leur bouclier avant l’affrontement », relate Jean-Louis Triaud, président des Girondins de Bordeaux de 1996 à 2017, dans Le Figaro.

L’ancien footballeur Bixente Lizarazu, qui a joué près de 300 matchs pour Bordeaux entre 1988 et 1996, s’en souvient aussi pour Sud-Ouest : « Nous laissions partir devant l’équipe visiteuse. Puis nous nous regroupions à l’entrée du tunnel. Et là, comme un seul homme, nous partions tous en courant en faisant bien attention à ne pas tomber (rires). Et nous rattrapions nos adversaires. Nous voulions qu’ils nous entendent, qu’ils entendent le bruit des crampons sur le sol, qui n’était pas encore recouvert de cette belle moquette synthétique. Cela faisait un vacarme impressionnant. Nous les dépassions en leur faisant sentir notre souffle sur la nuque. C’était notre manière à nous de leur signifier que nous ne lâcherions rien, que nous étions tous prêts au combat, que s’ils voulaient s’imposer il leur faudrait bien venir nous chercher, qu’ici c’était Bordeaux ! »

Quand l’UBB y prend ses marques

C’est à partir de 2011 que l’UBB (créée en 2006) y prendra progressivement ses quartiers, d’abord entre deux matchs des Girondins, même si la cohabitation s’avère difficile entre les deux clubs, notamment du fait de l’état de la pelouse laissé après un match de rugby…

« Je me souviens du premier match de l’Afrique du Sud après la fin de l’apartheid. Elle était venue jouer contre le XV de France à Chaban. Une mêlée à 5 mètres avait été rejouée dix fois… On a gardé un trou dans la pelouse toute la saison ! », poursuit Jean-Louis Triaud.

L’UBB y sera chez elle à plein temps dès 2015. Le stade affichera un record, celui de la plus grande affluence pour un test féminin en France : 28 023 personnes ont assisté au Crunch entre la France et l’Angleterre le 27 avril 2024.

Lucien Mias, à jamais au Hall of Fame du rugby

BREAKING

Tournée en Argentine ou Mondial U 20 ? Les Bleus vont devoir trancher

Le Canada déloge la France du Top 3 mondial

BREAKING

Sam Cane, le capitaine des All Blacks, en retraite fin 2024

BREAKING

New Zealand v USA | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

Australia v Canada | Pacific Four Series 2024 | Full Match Replay

Rugby Africa Women's Cup | Madagascar v Cameroon | Full Match Replay

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

1

Trois nouvelles règles en place dès le mois de juillet

2

Classement : quels sont les plus grands stades du Top 14 ?

3

L’autre replay du week-end – lundi 13 mai

4

L'avenir de Dan Biggar à Toulon ? « On verra » dit Bernard Lemaître

5

Salary Cap : 7 questions pour comprendre la réforme

6

Les Baby Blacks ont les atouts pour être les prochains champions du monde chez les U20

7

Tournée en Argentine ou Mondial U 20 ? Les Bleus vont devoir trancher

8

Jérémy Rozier, arbitre aux JO de Paris 2024 : « essayer d’être la meilleure équipe sur le terrain »

FEATURE

'Nobody wants to go the entire season without a league win' - Falcons aim to avoid equalling record

Newcastle have one match left to break their winless run or join Rotherham and London Welsh in Premiership history.

FEATURE

The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

The durability and grunt of Jerome Kaino has proven difficult to replace at blindside for the All Blacks

FEATURE

Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

The new Wallaby lineout guru with the sharp tactical brain hopes to carry Super Rugby confidence to the Test arena.

Comments on RugbyPass

m
matt 20 minutes ago
Exeter boss Rob Baxter decries 'absolute madness' despite win

So what were saying is if you make it through to the play offs in Europe you’re likely to suffer at the tail end of the prem. No extra cash for playing in Europe, more chance of injury, fatiguing the team…while others not through rest up. whats the point??

1 Go to comments
L
Locke 1 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Claims that Finau is a risky proposition are hyperbole. His tackles have been mostly perfectly timed and executed except for the Lynach one and that was a split-second out, certainly not 2 seconds. Social media criticism shows opposition fans are nervous about Finau’s impact. I see Jacobson and Blackadder as no.7s, they don’t have the power, size or dynamism to be 6 or 8 at Test level. Akira has shown he lacks the intuition and technique to play Tests. If he learnt to bend his back more and hit breakdowns and tackles low and hard, it would do wonders for his game. Finau is the standout option for 6 with Grace or Shields as his backup. I’d like to see Finau, Sotutu and Jacobson as an experimental back-row combo; lineout nous, dynamic ball carrying, hard defence, etc.

39 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

I find these articles so very interesting, giving a much more in depth series of insights than one can ever gain from “desktop” research. It is very significant that it is this English man that Joe Schmidt has turned to build the basement stability and reliability from the WB forwards that was so shredded during the Jones debacle. With his long period in Ireland, with both Leinster and Ireland, Schmidt will know Geoff Parling’s qualities as a player well, and he will have gone over, with a fine tooth comb, the mans time in Australia. This, one feels, will prove to be a shrewd decision. I’m particularly interested in Parling’s comments about the lineout, especially the differences in approach between the hemispheres. He talks about the impact of weather conditions on the type of lineout tactics employed. He is the right man to have preparing for a wet and windy game at Eden Park, the “Cake Tin”, or in Christchuch, or for that matter in Capetown. I must confess to being surprised by this comment though re Will Skelton: “ Is he a lineout jumper? No. But the lineout starts on the ground – contact work, lifting, utilising that massive body at the maul.” Geoff is spot on about the work Will does on the ground. But I would contest the view that he is not a lineout jumper. I think I have commented before on this one, so won’t go further than referring to the end of the last Cup Final in Dublin, LAR using Will on maybe 3 occasions at No 2 in the lineout. And I have seen him used by LAR in Top 14, and never seen him beaten to the catch…but in reality that would only be a total of 10 times max.

54 Go to comments
s
swivel 2 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Daltons a great guy and can lead at any level with that humility

1 Go to comments
j
john 4 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Well if Parling is an Australian citizen then I suppose that’s OK. It’s more than can be said for The Hobbit in Absentia. I’m guessing Jordan Useless won’t be getting a call up to the Wallabies then because the Melbourne Rebels lineout coached by Parling has been a complete disaster. Parling had better prove himself or it’s out. He’ll be flattered by having one of the best lineout operators in world rugby in Rodda hopefully. If Parling can teach the Wallabies one thing it would be to also teach Australian players to make a serious effort on charge downs. Only Frost and Rodda make an effort. The rest are half hearted and lazy, bar Harry Wilson’s effort last week. There are lots of big missed opportunities.

54 Go to comments
d
d 4 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Great read thanks and glad he’s committed to Aus rugby! The comment from the no 8 saying he’s never done lineouts before doesn’t surprise me. There often isn’t the same upbringing with rugby here as there is in nz and parts of Europe. Seems like he’s doing a great job at the Rebels

54 Go to comments
S
Scott 4 hours ago
All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain

Scott Barrett. End of story.

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 4 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Du Plessis Kirifi will not be selected by the All Blacks. He is nowhere near 6’0” tall. He looks good in Super Rugby in wide open , fast pace rugby. That is not Test rugby. He would be rag dolled by South Africa, Ireland, France, and England.

7 Go to comments
D
David 4 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

It’s Razor so Blackadder and Grace for starters. Although on second thoughts K Read looked in great shape on TV the other day.

39 Go to comments
N
Nick 7 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!

54 Go to comments
J
Jim Donken 8 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.

54 Go to comments
s
swivel 8 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.

39 Go to comments
S
Scott 8 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside

39 Go to comments
s
swivel 9 hours ago
Northampton nil Gloucester as they run up shock scoreline

Saints obviously didn’t get the memo, or needed an ego boost?

1 Go to comments
s
swivel 9 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Returning to the Chiefs would be another good change that could only put him into a better position to succeed in black

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 10 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Simply outrageous and demonstrably false to say Finau’s tackle on Lynagh was “2 seconds late” In reality it was probably 0.5 seconds after he passed the ball. If you carry the ball at speed to within 5m of the defensive line you can expect to get tackled. Finau could have pulled out of it and not absolutely flattened him for sure, but there was going to be contact either way. He seems like a high risk selection at the moment, but there is no one else like him in NZ at the moment. His big tackles make the highlight reels but he is also a great athlete, very fast for such a big man, spent most of his days at lock so also very strong in the line out.

39 Go to comments
G
Greg 10 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

Yes, Finau looks like the best option. Blackadder is not big enough for an international 6 - he should join the queue at 7. Frizzell had the power and heft and line-out height to play lock, so maybe that is where the ABs should be looking, not at a 7 who’s not big enough for 6, but at a lock who might have the agility to play 6, like Scott Barrett, or… Natai Ah Kuoi, who absolutely fits that bill, but seldom gets to play 6 because the Chiefs have so many loosies.

39 Go to comments
A
Andrew 11 hours ago
Du'Plessis Kirifi: The challenge of coming off bench for 'special' Peter Lakai

Paul Quinn was a National MP.

7 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 11 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

No need to worry about losers’ mentality hysteria from Australia. Finau has all the attributes, I don't recall a high or no arms tackle from him, and his timing has been controlled very well since the round 3 Lynagh tackle. It's an easy decision for Razor, the only question is who should back him up from the bench. He can't be overworked like Squire was in his first full season.

39 Go to comments
T
Tom H 11 hours ago
The pressure is on Razor to find the next All Blacks No 6

“Reds coach Les Kiss saying later: “I think every player has the right to feel safe.” Maybe Rugby is the wrong sport for people who want to feel safe..?

39 Go to comments
