Quel est ce XV mondial qui affrontera la France à Bilbao cet été ?

La Fédération Française de Rugby a annoncé ce 9 avril que le XV de France allait entamer sa tournée d’été un peu plus tôt que prévu, en affrontant un XV mondial mis sur pied par Ian Foster. La rencontre est prévue pour se dérouler au Stade San Mamés de Bilbao le 22 juin à 16h.

L’ancien sélectionneur des All Blacks, qui sera associé pour l’occasion à Patrice Collazo, manager de Montpellier, prévient d’ailleurs : « Nous sommes en train de construire un groupe impressionnant. Quand nous jouerons contre l’équipe de France au Pays basque, notre objectif sera sûrement de proposer un rugby offensif et spectaculaire avec plein d’essais pour que les supporters français, espagnols et basques repartent avec des étoiles pleins les yeux. »

Mais qui en fera partie ?

Sous réserve de leur participation aux phases finales du Top 14 (les demi-finales auront lieu les 21 et 22 juin et la finale le 28 au Stade Vélodrome de Marseille), le XV mondial devrait rassembler les Bayonnais Tevita Tatafu, Maxime Machenaud et Camille Lopez, mais aussi le Lyonnais Semi Radradra et les frères Vunipola Mako et Billy (Saracens, Angleterre). D’autres joueurs internationaux seront annoncés en temps voulu.

De quoi bien lancer la tournée du XV de France qui se rendra ensuite en Amérique du Sud pour rencontrer notamment l’Argentine avec une équipe largement remaniée par rapport à celle qui a fini deuxième du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.

« C’est une formidable chance d’être invité à entraîner ce World XV et une opportunité incroyable dans la vie d’un entraîneur », a déclaré Foster que l’on annonce d’ici là au Japon au côté de son ancien mentor, Sir Steve Hansen. « Entraîner une équipe composée de joueurs internationaux du plus haut niveau est quelque chose de vraiment unique. »

Pourquoi Bilbao ?

Le président de la Fédération espagnole de rugby (FER), Juan Carlos Martín « Hansen » affirme que « le choix de l’Espagne comme lieu pour accueillir un match du plus haut niveau international prouve l’attractivité de notre pays. Nous sommes ravis d’accueillir ce match historique et heureux de voir San Mamés et Bilbao s’unir pour accueillir des événements de rugby de cette ampleur, qui renforcent sans aucun doute la croissance du rugby dans notre pays. »

Pour Jean-Marc Lhermet, vice-président de la Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) en charge du Haut-Niveau et de l’arbitrage, « notre Équipe de France est une magnifique vitrine pour exporter le rugby dans des terres où ce sport se développe progressivement, c’est une fierté et un privilège de participer à sa croissance. Nous avons hâte de voir ce stade magique rempli avec une ambiance des grands rendez-vous que les supporters basques savent créer ».

Il s’agira du deuxième match de rugby organisé à San Mamés après la finale de la Coupe des Champions d’Europe de Rugby en 2018, dont le retour est prévu en 2026.

« Organiser cet événement à Bilbao nous donne l’occasion de raviver la grande passion avec laquelle nous avons accueilli la phase finale européenne de 2018, organisée pour la première fois en dehors d’un pays des Six Nations. Un événement historique et un défi que nous avons célébré alors à San Mamés et que nous allons maintenant relever à nouveau en préparation pour la finale 2026 », appuie pour sa part Juan Maria Aburto, le maire de Bilbao.

Les billets sont en vente via un site internet dédié (www.thematchrugby.com), avec des prix pour les adultes à partir de 35 € et pour les enfants de 14 ans et moins, à partir de 17.50 €. Des réductions s’appliqueront pour les groupes de plus de 10 personnes.