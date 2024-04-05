Pourquoi on ne voit jamais de drops dans le rugby à sept ?

Rythme, précision, puissance, énergie… tout en action, tout le temps. Des essais marqués d’un bout à l’autre du terrain, des plaquages dévastateurs, des mouvements de balayage et des performances sous pression – le rugby à sept a tout pour plaire.

Enfin, presque tout.

Si les skills et les façons de marquer restent les mêmes, le rugby à sept et le rugby à XV divergent sur de nombreux points, mais pas plus que sur une facette précise du jeu. Car il y a une chose curieusement absente du rugby à sept : les drop goals dans le jeu en général.

En fait, les coups de pied pour marquer des points en dehors des transformations sont une rareté au rugby à sept dans le meilleur des cas.

Kate Lorimer, gourou des statistiques du HSBC SVNS, s’est penchée sur les chiffres et a découvert qu’en 25 ans d’histoire du tournoi masculin, seules 118 pénalités ont été réussies. L’Argentin Gaston Revol, qui s’apprête à participer à son 104e tournoi, a disputé plus de tournois que n’importe qui d’autre et, par conséquent, a tiré plus au but que n’importe quel autre joueur. Il en a réussi six.

Depuis le début de la saison, deux d’entre eux ont été marqués, tous deux contre les Fidji. L’un est l’œuvre du Français Rayan Rebbadj, l’autre de l’Australien Maurice Longbottom.

Le nombre de pénalités réussies dans le tournoi féminin est encore plus faible – seulement 13 au fil des ans, dont deux ont été tapées par la Japonaise Yume Okuroda. La dernière a été tirée par la Brésilienne Raquel Kochhann en 2022.

Technique en voie d’extinction

Si le taux de réussite des coups de pied de pénalité est faible, les équipes qui marquent un drop ou même qui tentent de le faire sont si rares sur les terrains de rugby à sept qu’elles sont presque en voie d’extinction. Ou tout au moins en sommeil.

Au total, 15 drops ont été marqués au cours des deux décennies et demie qu’ont duré les Series masculines et, en un peu plus de dix ans de séries féminines, il n’y en a eu exactement aucun.

C’est l’Irlandais Gavin Hussey qui a tapé le premier drop goal de l’histoire en 2001, contre le Maroc à Dubaï. Deux autres ont été marqués au cours de cette même saison, mais la tentative de Hussey n’a pas ouvert la voie aux drop goals, qui sont devenus une option majeure dans le rugby.

Le Samoan Lolo Lui, capitaine de la célèbre équipe victorieuse des Series 2009-10, reste le roi du drop goal au rugby à sept, avec six des 15 drops marqués par sa botte. La star des Blitzboks Branco du Preez (photo ci-dessus) a marqué le dernier drop goal sur un terrain de rugby à sept, sur la Gold Coast en 2013.

Dans les Series féminines, la grande Ghislaine Landry était sans doute celle qui avait le plus de chances de réussir. Jusqu’à ce que la Canadienne soit récemment détrônée par Tyla King (née Nathan-Wong), Landry a longtemps détenu le record de points inscrits sur le circuit mondial de rugby à sept – elle a été la première joueuse à en passer 1 000 et a terminé son illustre carrière en 2021 avec 1 356. Parmi tous ces points, elle a botté une seule pénalité.

Alors qu’elle venait de rentrer en jeu après un carton jaune, elle a marqué la pénalité devant les montants pour permettre au Canada de prendre l’avantage sur l’Australie lors de la finale de Clermont-Ferrand en 2016.

Un drop réussi, ça se mérite

Bien qu’elle se souvienne du coup de pied de pénalité, la seule chose dont Landry se souvient à propos des drop goals est d’en avoir parlé une fois avec un entraîneur adjoint, mais « rien n’en est ressorti ».

Ghislaine Landry estime que le rapport bénéfice/risque d’un drop est le principal facteur qui explique pourquoi ils ne sont pas pratiqués dans le Sevens. « Lorsque vous êtes suffisamment proche pour être à portée de tir, la probabilité de marquer des points est assez élevée, donc tenter trois points au lieu d’un essai n’en vaut pas la peine », explique-t-elle, tout en ajoutant qu’il y a un risque élevé de perdre la possession du ballon avec un coup de pied raté.

La Canadienne note qu’il s’agit également d’une technique incroyablement difficile à maîtriser et d’un domaine dans lequel le rugby féminin est en train de rattraper son retard.

« Quand on regarde les coups de pied tombés pour les transformations, on s’aperçoit qu’en général, chez les femmes, la technique n’est pas aussi bien réglée, et ce même en jeu courant, ce qui explique en partie le manque de drops. Mais d’un point de vue tactique, si vous avez quelqu’un qui possède cette technique, il y a certainement une situation où elle entre en jeu. »

Une seule joueuse aurait la capacité de tenter

Elle souligne toutefois qu’il suffirait peut-être que quelqu’un le fasse pour que les drop goals deviennent à la mode au rugby à sept.

« Le rugby à sept suit les tendances », dit-elle. « Les joueurs d’Afrique du Sud ont commencé à respirer profondément à la mi-temps, puis nous avons commencé à le faire et maintenant je dirais que toutes les équipes le font d’une manière ou d’une autre. C’est un peu comme demander une mêlée sur une pénalité : tout le monde le fait parce que quelqu’un l’a fait un jour, même si ce n’est pas toujours le bon choix. »

Comme le dernier a eu lieu il y a plus de dix ans, peut-être que les « drop goals pour la gloire » appartiennent vraiment au passé, une petite note de bas de page dans les lignes de statistiques et les livres d’histoire alors que la poussée de l’athlétisme dans le rugby féminin les rend tout à fait inutiles. Ou peut-être que quelqu’un a simplement besoin d’un petit coup de pouce.

Après avoir repris sa couronne de meilleure marqueuse de points, Ghislaine Landry cite Tyla King des Black Ferns comme celle qui serait le plus susceptible de tenter un drop et qui a le niveau technique pour le faire… si elle est prête à relever le défi.