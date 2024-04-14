Les Bleues bien plus convaincantes

Deux victoires, deux victoires dont une bonifiée. Le début de Tournoi de Six Nations de l’équipe de France, d’un point de vue comptable, était quasi parfait.

Mais contre l’Irlande lors de la première journée, et encore plus contre l’Écosse il y a deux semaines, on était restés sur notre faim devant les prestations françaises. La volonté de jouer, illustrée par un nombre impressionnant de passes après contact, se heurtait à quelques approximations dans la zone de marque.

La rencontre de ce dimanche, contre l’Italie au stade Jean-Bouin, a dû rassurer les sélectionneur Gaëlle Mignot et David Ortiz sur la capacité de leurs joueuses à corriger leurs petites failles.

Synthèse du match 0 Coups de pied de pénalité 1 6 Essais 2 4 Transformations 1 0 Drops 0 115 Courses avec ballon 125 5 Franchissements 5 16 Turnovers perdus 16 10 Turnovers gagnés 3

Au-delà du résultat brut (38-15), qui atteste d’une victoire nette et sans bavure, l’équipe de France a su améliorer un secteur que tout le monde – staff, joueuses, suiveurs – pointait depuis ce début de Tournoi : la sacrosainte efficacité offensive.

Avec six essais en quatorze entrées dans les 22 adverses, ce n’est pas encore clinique mais c’est beaucoup mieux que les 15 entrées réussies à Edimbourg, pour deux essais.

Entrées dans les 22 m Moyenne des points marqués 2.7 14 Entrées Moyenne des points marqués 1.3 9 Entrées

Cette capacité à convertir les bonnes actions en points a permis aux Françaises de ne jamais douter, contre l’Italie. Il a en effet fallu à peine plus d’une minute pour que les Bleues déflorent le tableau d’affichage, sur une action marquée du sceau de la paire de centres : percée de Gabrielle Vernier, relais et conclusion de Nassira Kondé (7-0, 2e).

Le début du festival des cannes bleues, les avants montrant aux trois-quarts qu’elles aussi avaient des jambes de feu.

Illustration avec cette charge plein axe d’Assia Khalfaoui, omniprésente contre l’Italie et logiquement élue meilleure joueuse du match. La pilière du Stade Bordelais réussissait une passe après contact splendide pour sa coéquipière de la première ligne Anaëlle Deshayes qui terminait le travail en force (14-3, 23e).

D’humeur joueuse, les Françaises relançaient tous les ballons ou presque. Pauline Bourdon-Sansus jouait rapidement à la main un renvoi aux 22 ; une action que Charlotte Escudéro concluait en puissance (21-3, 33e).

Puis, histoire d’assurer le point de bonus offensif avant même de rentrer aux vestiaires, la revenante Mélissande Llorens captait un amour de coup de pied décroisé signé Lina Queyroi, que l’ailière n’avait plus qu’à déposer derrière la ligne (26-3, 38e).

Tout semblait déjà joué au moment de changer de côté, mais sous le soleil parisien et devant une belle affluence, les Bleues ont maintenu le cap. L’inévitable Assia Khalfaoui y allait de son essai au ras (33-3, 45e).

Enfin, à l’heure de jeu, Madoussou Fall clôturait le festival offensif de son équipe d’un essai en force qui assurait définitivement le 3e succès en autant de matchs de son équipe (62e, 38-10).

Pour faire la fine bouche, on pourra regretter les deux essais un peu trop facilement concédés aux Azzurre (55e, 77e). Mais on peut aussi les mettre au crédit d’Alyssa D’Incà, poison insaisissable sur son aile gauche, à la conclusion des deux actions. Et si Beatrice Rigoni est partie prenante sur le premier, le second doit tout au talent et à la vitesse de la joueuse de Villorba.

Dommage, mais les points positifs sont beaucoup plus nombreux que les points négatifs. Dominatrices en conquête, en jambes, les Françaises ont montré qu’elles demeuraient les reines de l’offload et qu’elles possèdent sans doute le meilleur jeu au pied des engagées. On a évoqué la superbe passe au pied de Lina Queyroi pour envoyer Mélissande Llorent à l’essai. On peut ajouter le 50-22 trouvé par Morgane Bourgeois (76e), le jeu de déplacement de Lina Tui, ou le 4/6 face aux perches de Queyroi.

« C’est clairement un match référence » appréciait cette dernière, au micro de France Télévisions. « On a beaucoup travaillé après le match contre l’Écosse. On sent la volonté de bien faire les choses, le groupe est solidaire. On est en train d’écrire notre histoire ».

Et pour que l’histoire soit vraiment belle, il faut maintenant aller gagner au pays de Galles pour s’offrir la finale que tout le monde attend, le 27 avril contre l’Angleterre.