Tomorrow
11h00
Six Nations

L'Angleterre s'offre l'Irlande, et c'est mérité

Par Jérémy Fahner
Marcus Smith (Angleterre) célèbre son drop gagnant lors du match des Six Nations 2024 entre l'Angleterre et l'Irlande au stade de Twickenham le 9 mars 2024 à Londres, Angleterre. (Photo Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

On a bien cru que cette Irlande était décidément insubmersible. Chahutés comme rarement par l’Angleterre, le XV du Trèfle a bien failli s’en sortir malgré tout, elle qui cherchait à enchaîner une 12e victoire de suite dans le Tournoi qui l’aurait mis en position idéale pour signer un 2e Grand Chelem consécutif. Mais l’Angleterre, par la grâce d’une dernière action et un drop de Marcus Smith bien après la sirène, a décroché un succès mérité au vu de la rencontre (23-22).

Pourtant, les Anglais ont été à deux doigts de tout gâcher. La faute à une domination pas assez convertie en points, et aux échecs au pied de George Ford (3) et Elliott Daly. Le buteur préposé aux tentatives longue distance avait raté une première balle de match (76e). A ce moment-là, la chance anglaise semblait passer.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
3
3
0
0
15
2
Scotland
4
2
2
0
11
3
England
3
2
1
0
8
4
Italy
4
1
2
1
7
5
France
3
1
1
1
6
6
Wales
3
0
3
0
3

Les Anglais ont pourtant fait tout ce qu’il fallait dès l’entame pour contrarier les desseins verts. Agressifs, précis, intenses, ils mettaient à mal une machine irlandaise en mode rouleau compresseur depuis le lancement du Tournoi (35 points et 5 essais de moyenne sur les trois premiers matchs).

Et le plan fonctionnait plutôt bien. Installés dans le camp irlandais (45% de la 1re période passé dans les 22 m visiteurs !), les “lads” de Steve Borthwick inscrivaient logiquement le premier essai du match par le puissant centre Ollie Lawrence dès la 3e minute. Une pénalité de George Ford au quart d’heure de jeu venait récompenser les intentions des “Three Lions”, qui menaient alors de cinq points (8-3).

Occupation

15%
29%
19%
37%
Team Logo
Team Logo
56%
Occupation
44%

Mais l’Irlande reste l’Irlande. Sans paniquer, sans entrer dans les 22 m anglais ou presque, sans produire grand-chose, elle a commencé à gratter quelques ballons au sol, à trouver des espaces. Avec son efficacité caractéristique : quatre pénalités réussies par Jack Crowley avant la pause, et l’Irlande se retrouvait en tête à la pause, complètement contre le cours du jeu (8-12).

Alors quand James Lowe, dès la reprise, pointait en coin, les supporteurs anglais ont commencé à faire des gouttes (8-17, 44e). Mais ont peut-être trouvé matière à se rassurer six minutes plus tard.

Ciaran Frawley, lui-même entré en jeu suite au KO de Calvin Nash en 1re période, ne passait pas le protocole commotion et quittait à son tour le terrain. Avec son banc en 6-2, l’Irlande n’avait plus que le seul Connor Murray à disposition, obligeant Farrell à bricoler une équipe somme toute baroque, avec un Gibson-Park dans un rôle hybride.

Ca allait même beaucoup mieux peu avant l’heure de jeu, quand le capitaine Peter O’Mahony écopait d’un carton jaune. D’autant que deux minutes après, le tracteur Ben Earl, qui a mis son équipe dans l’avancée en permanence, remettait les siens devant. l’Angleterre menait 20-17 après la transformation de Marcus Smith, entré au relais de Ford.

Revenue à 15, l’Irlande ne lâchait pas l’affaire. Elle trouvait un décalage en bout de ligne pour offrir le doublé à Lowe (20-22, 74e).

Cette fois, la messe semblait dite. Et encore plus quand Daly ratait sa pénalité (76e). Jusqu’à cette dernière action, et l’explosion de Twickenham sur le drop de Smith, venue saluer la première victoire de l’Angleterre sur l’Irlande depuis l’Autumn Nations Cup 2020.

Synthèse du match

1
Coups de pied de pénalité
4
3
Essais
2
1
Transformations
0
1
Drops
0
112
Courses avec ballon
92
8
Franchissements
2
12
Turnovers perdus
9
5
Turnovers gagnés
7
