L'Angleterre s'offre l'Irlande, et c'est mérité
On a bien cru que cette Irlande était décidément insubmersible. Chahutés comme rarement par l’Angleterre, le XV du Trèfle a bien failli s’en sortir malgré tout, elle qui cherchait à enchaîner une 12e victoire de suite dans le Tournoi qui l’aurait mis en position idéale pour signer un 2e Grand Chelem consécutif. Mais l’Angleterre, par la grâce d’une dernière action et un drop de Marcus Smith bien après la sirène, a décroché un succès mérité au vu de la rencontre (23-22).
Pourtant, les Anglais ont été à deux doigts de tout gâcher. La faute à une domination pas assez convertie en points, et aux échecs au pied de George Ford (3) et Elliott Daly. Le buteur préposé aux tentatives longue distance avait raté une première balle de match (76e). A ce moment-là, la chance anglaise semblait passer.
Les Anglais ont pourtant fait tout ce qu’il fallait dès l’entame pour contrarier les desseins verts. Agressifs, précis, intenses, ils mettaient à mal une machine irlandaise en mode rouleau compresseur depuis le lancement du Tournoi (35 points et 5 essais de moyenne sur les trois premiers matchs).
Et le plan fonctionnait plutôt bien. Installés dans le camp irlandais (45% de la 1re période passé dans les 22 m visiteurs !), les “lads” de Steve Borthwick inscrivaient logiquement le premier essai du match par le puissant centre Ollie Lawrence dès la 3e minute. Une pénalité de George Ford au quart d’heure de jeu venait récompenser les intentions des “Three Lions”, qui menaient alors de cinq points (8-3).
Mais l’Irlande reste l’Irlande. Sans paniquer, sans entrer dans les 22 m anglais ou presque, sans produire grand-chose, elle a commencé à gratter quelques ballons au sol, à trouver des espaces. Avec son efficacité caractéristique : quatre pénalités réussies par Jack Crowley avant la pause, et l’Irlande se retrouvait en tête à la pause, complètement contre le cours du jeu (8-12).
Alors quand James Lowe, dès la reprise, pointait en coin, les supporteurs anglais ont commencé à faire des gouttes (8-17, 44e). Mais ont peut-être trouvé matière à se rassurer six minutes plus tard.
Ciaran Frawley, lui-même entré en jeu suite au KO de Calvin Nash en 1re période, ne passait pas le protocole commotion et quittait à son tour le terrain. Avec son banc en 6-2, l’Irlande n’avait plus que le seul Connor Murray à disposition, obligeant Farrell à bricoler une équipe somme toute baroque, avec un Gibson-Park dans un rôle hybride.
Ca allait même beaucoup mieux peu avant l’heure de jeu, quand le capitaine Peter O’Mahony écopait d’un carton jaune. D’autant que deux minutes après, le tracteur Ben Earl, qui a mis son équipe dans l’avancée en permanence, remettait les siens devant. l’Angleterre menait 20-17 après la transformation de Marcus Smith, entré au relais de Ford.
Revenue à 15, l’Irlande ne lâchait pas l’affaire. Elle trouvait un décalage en bout de ligne pour offrir le doublé à Lowe (20-22, 74e).
Cette fois, la messe semblait dite. Et encore plus quand Daly ratait sa pénalité (76e). Jusqu’à cette dernière action, et l’explosion de Twickenham sur le drop de Smith, venue saluer la première victoire de l’Angleterre sur l’Irlande depuis l’Autumn Nations Cup 2020.
*Gonzalo Quesada doing it well*4 Go to comments
what about Italy, is it *Gonzalo Quesada?*63 Go to comments
gioco fantastico, ben giocato complimenti, divertiti.4 Go to comments
go Italy go Bravo, magnificent. almost beat England, Draw against France now a win V a very good Scotland team. wales with fatland gonna get the wooden spoon.4 Go to comments
Italy as always is a underestimeted team, but this squad has some of the best 6N players. So I believe even the most expert lads or columnists here do not look deeply into italian nor scottish performances. I wrote in my past post an italian victory by 2 points not becase I’m italian but because I look inside teams performances and stats data. This is the youngest, lightest 6N team, 23 caps on average per player. One last thing: even today, if you read comments, Scotland had a bad day, and they lost the game, blaming Townsend. Absolutely not. I think Italy made a better game plan with good players and a superb coaching staff.2 Go to comments
get up the REDS. Nic you are onto something here. what a game v chiefs. The REDS really worked hard, I was impressed. work ethic has really improved.63 Go to comments
Gutted. But goddamn how good is McReight??! My favourite player to watch at the moment.3 Go to comments
The little six nations with its little league “ champion “ Ireland . No sorry. England 23-22 🙈48 Go to comments
nic, fatland agrees with me I must be wrong, because I am sick of him. but it is the 9, 10 dilemma for France (and maybe unforgiving coach). their 8 is excellent. rugbypass . com / news / warren-gatland-antoine-duponts-six-nations-absence-a-massive-loss-for-france/54 Go to comments
Scotland were shite before Townsend took over. He's turned them into a team who on their day can threaten the best teams in the world. Yes this was a poor loss, they threw the game away but to question Townsend’s credentials to lead this team forward is pathetic. Scotland are a much better side for having Gregor Townsend.2 Go to comments
Yeah he’ll get 1-2 seasons, Argentina will realise he sux, then he gets fired.2 Go to comments
This is why we love rugby. In front of a sold out crowd at home Wow massive Italy up to no 9 in the world4 Go to comments
This why we love rugby. Plus it give Bokke big breathing space at no 1 ranking. 1 South Africa 94.54 2 Ireland 90.69 (-1.42) with a big win Ireland could have gone to 92.9832 Go to comments
Give credit where it’s due. England were magnificent. So much for Ireland being unbeatable and the best team in the world.3 Go to comments
Must be depressing winning everything except the ones that actually count.32 Go to comments
Congratulations totally worth it. But make him full professor1 Go to comments
what you say now, humble pie9 Go to comments
possibly, but give credit where it is due, REDs played well and have a new outlook, new coach etc. Also how good was Italy and England.3 Go to comments
Well done England and welldone Ireland what a cracking game of rugby .2 Go to comments
Well done The Reds,what an interesting start to Super Rugby 2024.Here are some observations.The Reds & The Highlanders are for me the 2 most improved sides from last year.The decline of The Crusaders is not unexpected when one looks with an analytical eye.1 No team can be competitive without an effective 9 - 10 combination.The Crusaders are already down to their 4th choice 10,they have a number of injuries & have 3 useful players Jordon,Blackadder & Williams( just some of those unavailable) to return.The Crusaders will continue to struggle.The most disappointing aspect of this weekends game was the sparse crowd at The Moana v Rebels game.2 Go to comments