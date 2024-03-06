Galles - France : Meafou, Depoortere, Le Garrec et Barré titulaires ?
Après un début de Tournoi des Six Nations globalement décevant (une défaite, une victoire, un nul), et notamment ce match nul concédé face à l’Italie lors de la dernière journée (13-13), l’équipe de France jouera gros, dimanche à Cardiff. Au pays de Galles pour le compte de la 4e journée de la compétition, les Bleus chercheront à se rassurer.
Preuve que Fabien Galthié n’a pas encore trouvé la bonne formule, le sélectionneur devrait innover comme jamais au moment de coucher sur le papier son XV de départ. Jamais, en effet, le sélectionneur français n’a effectué plus de quatre changements parmi les titulaires entre deux matchs du Tournoi.
D’après les observations faites en marge de l’entraînement, l’ancien demi de mêlée envisage de changer plus de la moitié de son équipe de départ. Des ajustements guidés par les blessures, les suspensions, mais aussi les méformes.
Ainsi, Manny Meafou (2e ligne), Nolan Le Garrec (demi de mêlée), Nicolas Depoortere (centre) et Léo Barré (arrière) pourraient fêter leur première cape en bleu.
Julien Marchand, Thibault Flament, Grégory Alldritt et Louis Bielle-Biarrey devraient faire leur retour parmi les titulaires, tandis que Thomas Ramos va glisser de l’arrière à l’ouverture et François Crois reprend l’aile de la 3e ligne après avoir assumé l’intérim d’Alldritt en N.8.
Le sélectionneur Fabien Galthié annoncera officiellement le groupe retenu pour se rendre au pays de Galles vendredi 8 mars à 11h45, lors d’une conférence de presse.
Le XV de départ probable de l’équipe de France pour affronter le pays de Galles :
Barré – Penaud, Depoortere, Fickou, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Ramos, (m) La Garrec) – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Meafou, Flament – Atonio, Marchand, Baille.
