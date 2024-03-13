29 - 21
Six Nations

France : les vainqueurs du pays de Galles reconduits contre l'Angleterre ?

Par Jérémy Fahner
Convaincant pour sa première en Bleu, Emmanuel Meafou devrait être reconduit samedi contre l'Angleterre (photo Getty).

Après avoir changé plus de la moitié de son équipe entre la 3e et la 4e journée du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024, Fabien Galthié devrait être beaucoup plus conservateur dans ses choix, au moment de coucher les 23 noms des joueurs retenus pour affronter l’Angleterre, samedi.

Après deux jours consacrés à la récupération, les Bleus ont repris l’entraînement collectif ce mercredi. Et au jeu des chasubles titulaires/remplaçants, le sélectionneur semble vouloir reconduire les vainqueurs convaincants au pays de Galles (24-45) : même XV de départ et même banc.

Si une bonne partie des changements initiés parmi les titulaires la semaine dernière était imposée par des contraintes (suspension de Danty, blessure de Jalibert), des retours de blessure (Flament, Meafou, Bielle-Biarrey) ou des contre-performances (Le Garrec pour Lucu, Marchand pour Mauvaka), cette fois le staff des Bleus dispose d’un groupe identique et surtout d’un matelas de confiance rendu douillet par la belle victoire à Cardiff.

L’apport du banc avait été primordial, avec 25 des 45 points inscrits par les Français après l’heure de jeu, dont trois des cinq essais (Colombe, R. Taofifénua et Lucu). Là encore, donc, pas de raison objective de retoucher quoi que ce soit.

L’annonce officielle des 23 joueurs retenus aura lieu ce jeudi 14 mars en fin de matinée, lors d’une conférence de presse au centre national du rugby de Marcoussis.

L’équipe de France reçoit l’Angleterre à Lyon, samedi à 21h pour la dernière journée du Tournoi des Six-Nations. Les deux équipes ont encore une petite chance de lever le trophée. Pour cela, une victoire bonifiée est évidemment indispensable, mais il faut aussi compter sur une défaite à zéro point pour l’Irlande, qui accueille l’Ecosse un peu plus tôt dans la journée, elle-même également encore en course pour rafler la mise.

L’équipe probable : Barré – Penaud, Fickou, Dupoortère, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Ramos, (m) Le Garrec – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Meafou, Flament  – Atonio, Marchand, Baille.

Le banc probable : Mauvaka, S. Taofifénua, Colombe, R. Taofifénua, Roumat, Boudehent, Lucu, Moefana.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
4
3
1
0
16
2
England
4
3
1
0
12
3
Scotland
4
2
2
0
11
4
France
4
2
1
1
11
5
Italy
4
1
2
1
7
6
Wales
4
0
4
0
3

Redevenir maîtres chez eux, l'obsession des Bleus

Dans ce Tournoi 2024, les Bleus n'ont pas encore remporté le moindre match à domicile.

FEATURE
FEATURE Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman? Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?
Search