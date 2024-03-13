France : les vainqueurs du pays de Galles reconduits contre l'Angleterre ?
Après avoir changé plus de la moitié de son équipe entre la 3e et la 4e journée du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024, Fabien Galthié devrait être beaucoup plus conservateur dans ses choix, au moment de coucher les 23 noms des joueurs retenus pour affronter l’Angleterre, samedi.
Après deux jours consacrés à la récupération, les Bleus ont repris l’entraînement collectif ce mercredi. Et au jeu des chasubles titulaires/remplaçants, le sélectionneur semble vouloir reconduire les vainqueurs convaincants au pays de Galles (24-45) : même XV de départ et même banc.
Si une bonne partie des changements initiés parmi les titulaires la semaine dernière était imposée par des contraintes (suspension de Danty, blessure de Jalibert), des retours de blessure (Flament, Meafou, Bielle-Biarrey) ou des contre-performances (Le Garrec pour Lucu, Marchand pour Mauvaka), cette fois le staff des Bleus dispose d’un groupe identique et surtout d’un matelas de confiance rendu douillet par la belle victoire à Cardiff.
L’apport du banc avait été primordial, avec 25 des 45 points inscrits par les Français après l’heure de jeu, dont trois des cinq essais (Colombe, R. Taofifénua et Lucu). Là encore, donc, pas de raison objective de retoucher quoi que ce soit.
L’annonce officielle des 23 joueurs retenus aura lieu ce jeudi 14 mars en fin de matinée, lors d’une conférence de presse au centre national du rugby de Marcoussis.
L’équipe de France reçoit l’Angleterre à Lyon, samedi à 21h pour la dernière journée du Tournoi des Six-Nations. Les deux équipes ont encore une petite chance de lever le trophée. Pour cela, une victoire bonifiée est évidemment indispensable, mais il faut aussi compter sur une défaite à zéro point pour l’Irlande, qui accueille l’Ecosse un peu plus tôt dans la journée, elle-même également encore en course pour rafler la mise.
L’équipe probable : Barré – Penaud, Fickou, Dupoortère, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Ramos, (m) Le Garrec – Ollivon, Alldritt, Cros – Meafou, Flament – Atonio, Marchand, Baille.
Le banc probable : Mauvaka, S. Taofifénua, Colombe, R. Taofifénua, Roumat, Boudehent, Lucu, Moefana.
Comments on RugbyPass
I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.1 Go to comments
2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right7 Go to comments
Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?2 Go to comments
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.2 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments
This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.2 Go to comments
Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop1 Go to comments
Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.2 Go to comments
Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.2 Go to comments
I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.7 Go to comments
Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.7 Go to comments
Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.3 Go to comments
Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.1 Go to comments
Finally really for all the talk about rugby being inclusive they're doing a very bad job at botching it, including Japan and Fiji will freshin’ up the Rugby Championship and entertainment value maybe even create a second tier competition featuring the best of the rest(Uruguay,Brazil,Chile,Samoa,Tonga, Namibia and Zimbabwe) really grow the game18 Go to comments
Nice article Nick. Thanks. Late here in Qld, time for sleep ! Be interesting to read the comments tomorrow morning. The last article on Qld/Chiefs certainly picked up a lot of comments for this site….good to see momentum building.9 Go to comments
Really cool analysis of the Kiss-influence, thanks Nick - great coach that! Left-field question for you, though: what do you think Tony Brown’s influence will be at the Boks this year?98 Go to comments
Hey nick, you’re welcome! But given how you totally shot me down on that point, something about “grow up” I seem to recall, you could have given me at least some credit or acknowledgment …😉9 Go to comments
Some great stuff here, Nick. I wasn’t aware of the toxic side to Galthié’s coaching (and that Ledesma might have been caught up in it) - sounds a lot like somebody we have recently seen the back of in Oz. Plenty of players play out a career without two individual pieces of brilliance like Le Garrec performed in this match. I laughed out loud at the pass when he threw it but simply gasped at the pick-up on the run at full pace. I’m happy for you to pat yourself on the back for the prescience of calling for the young bloke to start. It was deserved.9 Go to comments
The damage the undynamic and toxic duo named Hamish and Eddie did to rugby last year will be felt for years to come. Hamish’s snobbery of league to go with his and Eddie’s belief that league players will be able to fix rugby’s issues here have blown up in rugby’s face. It’s now open season in terms of league trying to poach rugby players. Marky Mark is gone and who knows if Petaia and Jorgensen join him in the 13 a side game.7 Go to comments