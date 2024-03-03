France 7 décroche enfin l'or à Los Angeles
La France s’est imposée 21-0 face à une Grande-Bretagne blessée pour remporter sa première médaille d’or sur le circuit mondial de rugby à sept depuis près de 20 ans au HSBC SVNS Los Angeles.
La dernière victoire avait eu lieu à Paris en 2005, et après une longue période de disette, la France a marqué trois essais sans réponse pour enfin graver son nom sur le trophée en verre de Los Angeles.
Antoine Dupont a fait la une des journaux en rejoignant l’équipe à Vancouver la semaine dernière. Et depuis son arrivée, les Français ont remporté le bronze puis l’or, ce qui leur permet de se hisser à la quatrième place du classement des Series.
Dans la finale pour la troisième place, l’Irlande a confortablement battu l’Espagne par 24-7 après avoir mené 19-0 à la pause.
Par ailleurs, la Nouvelle-Zélande s’est inclinée 12-5 face aux Samoa dans le match pour la neuvième place, terminant ainsi à la dixième place, sa plus mauvaise place de la saison.
La France triomphe d’une Grande-Bretagne déterminée
La Grande-Bretagne se montrait mesurée en attaque dans les premiers instants, mais ne parvenait pas à percer la défense française, qui regagnait la possession dans ses propres 22.
La France avançait sur le terrain en phase offensive mais était trop pressée d’ouvrir le score. Un offload risqué tombait au sol et redonnait la possession du ballon à la Grande-Bretagne. Les Bleus ne tardaient pas à marquer le premier essai après que Tom Emery se soit blessé alors qu’il avait le ballon en main, la France reprenant la possession et marquant par Antoine Zeghdar.
Les blessures de la Grande-Bretagne réduisaient son banc à un seul joueur et elle devait combler un retard de sept points en deuxième mi-temps, mais la France n’avait aucune pitié et déployait ses skills pour contourner la défense des Britanniques et marquer son deuxième essai pour prendre une avance de 14-0.
Désespéré en défense, Morgan Williams entravait la tentative de la France de relancer vite après une pénalité et écopait d’un carton jaune. La Grande-Bretagne tentait de contenir les assauts de la France sur sa ligne, mais n’a pas pu éviter d’encaisser un essai Theo Forner sous les poteaux pour porter l’écart à 21.
Une médaille d’argent pour la Grande-Bretagne reste de loin son meilleur résultat de la saison, améliorant sa septième place à Vancouver le week-end dernier et lui permettant de revenir à un point des États-Unis en neuvième position et à la sécurité dans le tableau des Series.
Demi-finale : La France bat l’Irlande et la Grande-Bretagne l’Espagne
La France a tenu bon pour s’imposer 26-24 face à l’Irlande en demi-finale, après une transformation manquée par l’Irlandais Billy Dardis dans les ultimes secondes.
Jordan Conroy avait ouvert le score pour l’Irlande dès la première minute, mais c’est la France qui menait 12-7 à la pause grâce à des essais d’Antoine Dupont et de Rayan Rebbadj, ce dernier marquant sur le coup de la mi-temps.
La France ajoutait un autre essai juste après la pause, Paulin Riva s’échappant pour marquer sous les poteaux, mais l’Irlande réagissait rapidement par l’intermédiaire de Terry Kennedy, qui marquait son 100e essai sur le circuit pour ramener son équipe à un point.
Mais c’est un essai français qui scellera le sort du match : parti de derrière sa ligne d’en-but, Stephen Parez-Edo Martin a fini par botter le ballon et Antoine Zeghdar l’a récupéré pour inscrire le quatrième essai français, synonyme de qualification pour la finale.
De son côté, la Grande-Bretagne a obtenu une pénalité à la dernière minute pour s’imposer 10-7 contre l’Espagne et se qualifier pour la finale.
L’Espagne a bénéficié d’une longue période de possession dans les premières minutes, mais une défense solide a permis à la Grande-Bretagne de repousser les Espagnols énergiques derrière la ligne d’avantage. La Grande-Bretagne s’est montrée beaucoup plus dangereuse en attaque lorsqu’elle a eu le ballon et a ouvert le score par Robbie Fergusson pour les seuls points de la première période.
La Grande-Bretagne a creusé l’écart grâce à Alex Davis, mais un plaquage manqué a suffi à l’Espagne pour passer sous les poteaux par Tobias Sainz-Trapaga et à revenir à trois points. L’Espagne a remporté un turnover pour s’offrir une dernière attaque dans les derniers instants, mais une récupération en faveur de la Grande-Bretagne leur a permis de s’assurer la victoire.
L’Irlande bat l’Espagne et remporte la médaille de bronze
Le doublé de Zac Ward en première période et le troisième essai d’Ed Kelly ont permis à l’Irlande de mener 19-0 à la mi-temps contre l’Espagne. L’essai de Chay Mullins en fin de match a couronné un week-end fort et a assuré la deuxième place de l’Irlande dans le tableau des séries.
L’Espagne avait atteint la première demi-finale de Cup de l’histoire contre la Grande-Bretagne plus tôt dans la journée. Cette quatrième place est la meilleure de la saison jusqu’à présent, après la huitième place obtenue à Perth.
Classement du tournoi de Los Angeles 2024 :
- France
- Grande-Bretagne
- Irlande
- Espagne
- Argentine
- Fidji
- Australie
- Etats-Unis
- Samoa
- Nouvelle-Zélande
- Afrique du Sud
- Canada
Comments on RugbyPass
Is this the team of the week or the team of the weak? Otherwise I’m at a loss to explain how this side is stacked with Waratahs, who played decently but hardly with championship-winning flair to beat the weakest Crusaders side in a decade. I’m assuming the author didn’t watch the Blues blow away the Drua or the Chiefs destroy the Brumbies. Stephen Perofeta and Damien McKenzie were in blinding form, and showed infinitely more nous in directing their games than Carter Gordon did in his.4 Go to comments
there he is - pure class Antoine Dupont inspired France win first men’s HSBC SVNS title in 19 years with 21-0 victory in final over Great Britain in Los Angeles53 Go to comments
When are they going to get rid of Dweba? He _still_ can't throw in! At least Rasnaber didn't keep him in the Boks, even if it did cost a test against the ABs that they still crow about, when they realised how useless he was, and - like the Stormers - lost them a game.2 Go to comments
Rubbish. Dmac and Perofeta were the stand out 1/5's..no else came close…4 Go to comments
I wouldn't be writing the Crusaders off yet,I think the Chiefs are looking awesome (clearly best 10 in competition),but an observation I just want to put out there.After watching Landers v Blues, (Landers could have won),are Landers greatly better than last year or are Blues possibly not as good as last yrar11 Go to comments
ar·ro·gate _verb_ take or claim (something) without justification. Hmm. There is a team that comes to mind, but it’s not Ireland.13 Go to comments
Really like this guy. Great choice for that role.2 Go to comments
What a pathetic team. Ben do you watch rugby or just make this crap up?4 Go to comments
Cheers to Ireland for taking the Stephen Jones classic ‘arrogance’ tag. He usually levels that along with all his other bitterness at the All Blacks.13 Go to comments
World Rugby - HP pathways and player development manager, YAHOOO Cool the best Pathway for PI players not born in NZ is to let them play and develop for their nation. Raiwalui @ World Rugby Please put a stop to NZ and the Pacific Lions poaching PI players. Bula and Vinaka2 Go to comments
shut up Schalk junior, stick to your lanes the wine farm and the bokke. this is not your lane2 Go to comments
sure jordie made the tackle and the queensland player stayed on the field for a bit as well snd queeensland couldnt win the game and the hurricanes sacored in xtra time11 Go to comments
what’s Jeffery say now? Bula97 Go to comments
Interesting. Italy deserved to win that game. It’s a pity that nobody in the stadium knew the rules well enough at the time to actually have the kick retaken! Rugby rules are maddening.1 Go to comments
Good player. Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Barretts are they the most red carded siblings? Surely they must also be the most yellow carded siblings? It runs in the blood. Such grubby players, win at all costs.11 Go to comments
*Stormers were mauled by the bulls*. That’s the headline, thats what what happened. URC 30th March Bulls v Leinster top of table cracker. That front row, wow. Stormers were always going to struggle without Frans (back next week - been on a 4 month break, what a player, 3 world cup tournis, 2 golds, best prop in the world?) and Spicey plum (with Ulster) to match Wilco and Gerhard. Also Stormers should start with A-H Venter. I have never rated Dweba. Gerhard STEENEKAMP 1 Sti SITHOLE Johan GROBBELAAR 2 Joseph DWEBA Wilco LOUW 3 Neethling FOUCHÉ Ruan VERMAAK 4 Adré SMITH Ruan NORTJÉ 5 Ruben VAN HEERDEN Marco VAN STADEN 6 Deon FOURIE Reinhardt LUDWIG 7 Evan ROOS 32' Marcell COETZEE 8 Hacjivah DAYIMANI Not even going to mention the Backs but Bulls had that as well.2 Go to comments
Chiefs put on an impressive display of continuity-rugby. Their interchanges and backing up plays were extensive and it looked like their knowledge of where their support was, even many phases in was planned! The defense was also solid and took no prisoners. If Jacobson could bring that kind of play to the ABs, he would lock in 8 and allow Savea to take his natural 7 position.3 Go to comments
Hurricanes have a more cohesive look to them this year and plenty of steel in their game. Their confusing selections and hot/cold play may be in the past - perhaps the new coach has brought some clarity. Apart from Jordie’s clumsy effort, I though Roigard, Love, all three loosies, Walker-Leawere, Aumua, Proctor, Cameron and all the reserves had good outings. The Reds proved to be no easy-beats and Kiss has the forwards muscling up and working well together. Lakai hits hard and owned that 7 shirt - nice to have an option to the excellent Kirifi - perhaps even more of a hard hitter.11 Go to comments
Jones has made so many anti-Irish comments that it’s to be expected every time he opens his mouth. The man also recently claimed England shouldn’t train for the Ireland match rather each player decide what to do with the ball ‘when they receive it’. This will work ‘because they are professional players’. Bigots do tend to be idiots. This ‘arrogance’ accusation against Ireland is a cheap shot. Jones is building on dishonest comments by other idiots such as John Kirwan who decided Ireland were arrogant (coincidently just after we beat NZ in the series in NZ). The same John Kirwan was lamenting that NZ would not play France in the RWC final (before the NZ v Argentina semi final had even been played! Utterly arrogant and disrespectful to Argentina) Lots of projection with these morons. NB: While I’m at it Jones also states Ireland are the best team in the world. There is only evidence that Ireland is the best team in NH which puts them top 3 in the world. Irish punters are not claiming Ireland are best, but I am with Joel Stransky the jury is out until Ireland have faced SA and indeed NZ. If we win those 3 matches we are top of the rankings and there may be a case then. Before that disrespectful to RWC champs and runners up. Th banter is good for making the SA-IRL series huge though.13 Go to comments