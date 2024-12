Owen Farrell en tournée avec les Lions : les chances se réduisent

LONG READ All Blacks report card: Are Razor's troops heading in the right direction? 'Big nine' Cam Roigard may redefine the New Zealand backline but Scott Robertson has political and tactical quandaries to ponder.

LONG READ Why the Wallabies' Murrayfield munching offered a worrying glimpse of the Lions showdown Australian defence is not improving at the same rate as its attack, and Scotland's lethal midfield axis exposed the flaws.