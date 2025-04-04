Champions Cup : toutes les compos des matchs des clubs français

LONG READ 'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’ Europe's elite tournament needs more uncertainty rather than another shakedown towards an inevitable Leinster-Toulouse final.

LONG READ Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle La Rochelle's might was undone by Munster grit but the external influences of coaches like Ronan O'Gara and Shaun Edwards should be retained