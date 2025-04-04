Champions Cup : toutes les compos des matchs des clubs français
Six équipes françaises sont engagées dans les 8es de finale de la Champions Cup ce week-end : Clermont, Toulon, Castres, La Rochelle, Bordeaux-Bègles et Toulouse. Retrouvez leur composition d’équipe ainsi que celle de leurs adversaires ci-dessous.
Newsome et Fischer de retour, Raka est bien là à l’ASM
Northampton
XV de départ : Ramm – Freeman, Odendaal, Dingwall, Hendy – (o) F. Smith, (m) Mitchell – Pollock, Augustus, Kemeny – Coles, Mayanavanua – Davison, Langdon, Iyogun.
Remplaçants : Walker, West, Green, Lockett, Scott-Young, Pearson, James, Hutchinson.
Clermont
XV de départ : Newsome – Delguy, Simone, Moala, Raka – (o) Belleau, (m) Bézy – Tixeront, Lee, Sowakula – Ceyte, Simmons – Ojovan, Massa, Akhaladze.
Remplaçants : Fainga’a, Falgoux, Alaalatoa, Hemerey, Fischer, Bousquet, Urdapilleta, Fouyssac.
Serin sur le banc, Jaminet et Sinckler titulaires au RCT
RC Toulon
XV de départ : Jaminet – Wainiqolo, Fainga’anuku, Sinzelle, Villière – (o) Garbisi, (m) B. White – Abadie, Isa, Ludlam – Ribbans, Halagahu – Sinckler, Baubigny, Gros.
Remplaçants : Lucchesi, Priso, Gigashvili, Alainu’uese, Le Corvec, Serin, Domon, Tuicuvu.
Saracens
XV de départ : Goode – Elliott, Tompkins, Hartley, Hall – (o) Burke, (m) van Zyl – Gonzalez Samso, Christie, McFarland – Tizard, Isiekwe – Riccioni, Dan, Mawi.
Remplaçants : Hadfield, Carré, Clarey, Wilson, Michelow, Simpson, Johnson, Jackson.
Une paire Séguret – Cocagi au centre, Goodhue remplaçant au CO
Castres Olympique
XV de départ : Chabouni – Ambadiang, Séguret, Cocagi, Baget – (o) Le Brun, (m) Arata – Maravat, Papali’i, Babillot – Vanderberghe, Jedrasiak – Collier, Varlot, Walcker.
Remplaçants : Zarantonello, Guérois-Galisson, Azar, Nakarawa, Delaporte, Fernandez, Goodhue, Hulleu.
Benetton Trévise
XV de départ : R. Smith – Mendy, Menoncello, Brex, Odogwu – (o) Albornoz, (m) Uren – Zualini, L. Cannone, Favretto -Snyman, Scrafton – Ferrai, Bernasconi, Gallo.
Remplaçants : Maile, Spagnolo, Ziloccho, Ruzza, Lamara, A. Garbisi, J. Umaga, Fekitoa.
La Rochelle proche de son équipe type
Stade Rochelais
XV de départ : Leyds – Nowell, T. Thomas, Seuteni, Bosmorin – (o) West, (m) Kerr-Barlow – Jégou, Alldritt, Botia – Skelton, Lavault – Atonio, Bourgarit, Wardi.
Remplaçants : Lespiaucq, Kaddouri, Kuntelia, Dillane, Cancoriet, Haddad, Hastoy, Favre.
Munster
XV de départ : Abrahams – Nash, T. Farrell, O’Brien, A. Smith – (o) Crowley, (m) Casey – Hodnett, Coombes, O’Mahony – Beirne, Kleyn – Jager, Barron, Loughman.
Remplaçants : N. Scannell, J. Wycherley, Archer, F. Wycherley, Ahern, Murray, R. Scannell, Kendellen.
Bielle-Biarrey au repos, Jalibert sur le banc de l’UBB
Union Bordeaux-Bègles
XV de départ : Buros – Penaud, Moefana, Tapuai, Uberti – (o) Carbery, (m) Lucu – Petti, Samu, Diaby – Coleman, Cazeaux – Tameifuna, Lamothe, Poirot.
Remplaçants : Latterrade, Perchaud, Falatea, Bochaton, Vergnes-Taillefer, Lesgourgues, van Rensburg, Jalibert.
Ulster
XV de départ : Lowry – Ward, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale – (o) Murphy, (m) Cooney – McNabney, McCann, Timoney – Treadwell, O’Connor – O’Toole, Herring, Warwick.
Remplaçants : Stewart, Reid, S. Wilson, Dalton, Rea, Doak, Morgan, Moore.
Neuf Bleus titulaires à Toulouse, Kinghorn à l’aile
Stade Toulousain
XV de départ : Ramos – Capuozzo, Barassi, Ahki, Kinghorn – (o) Ntamack, (m) Graou – J. Willis, A. Roumat, Cros – Meafou, Flament – Aldegheri, J. Marchand, Ainu’u.
Remplaçants : Cramont, Neti, Merkler, Vergé, Jelonch, Castro-Ferreira, Mallía, Costes.
Sale Sharks
XV de départ : James – Roebuck, R. du Preez, Ma’asi-White, Reed – (o) Ford, (m) Warr – B. Curry, J. du Preez, T. Curry – Hill, van Rhyn – Opoku, Cowan-Dickie, McIntyre.
Remplaçants : McElroy, Harrison, John, Andrews, Bamber, Dugdale, N. Thomas, O’Flaherty.
