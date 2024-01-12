Champions Cup : qu'en est-il de la domination française ?
Deux clubs français dominent les statistiques à mi-parcours de la phase de poules de l’Investec Champions Cup, mais les deux week-ends restants avant les huitièmes de finale pourraient répondre à la question de savoir ce qu’il est advenu de la domination que l’on attendait de la France sur l’Europe.
Pourquoi Toulouse est favori
Toulouse est le vainqueur le plus régulier de la compétition et, aux yeux de beaucoup, il est le favori pour détrôner ses compatriotes de La Rochelle, qui l’ont devancé au cours des deux dernières saisons en devenant champions pour la sixième fois.
Cela s’explique par la facilité avec laquelle ils ont remporté leurs matchs jusqu’à présent : ils ont infligé à Cardiff la plus lourde défaite que l’équipe galloise ait connue depuis près de vingt ans, puis se sont rendus au Stoop de Londres où ils ont lancé un sérieux avertissement en s’imposant 47-19 aux Harlequins.
La large victoire sur Cardiff était peut-être attendue, mais la marge de victoire sur le terrain des Harlequins l’était moins.
Toulouse a marqué le plus grand nombre d’essais depuis le début de la compétition, 14, ainsi que le plus grand nombre de points (99). Certaines de leurs autres statistiques de jeu font froid dans le dos des autres équipes de la compétition : ils sont en tête du classement des réussites en touche (100 %), des mètres parcourus (1235) et des franchissements (41). Ils sont troisièmes en termes de course avec ballon avec 259.
Bordeaux, l’autre favori
On peut certainement en dire autant de l’autre club français qui affiche un bilan de 100 % et occupe la première place de son groupe – l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles est considéré comme un club en pleine ascension après avoir fait ses preuves contre Connacht et les Bristol Bears.
Les Sud-Africains pourront se faire une idée plus précise de cet exploit lorsque les Vodacom Bulls, qui ont écrasé Connacht au Loftus plus tôt dans la saison du Vodacom United Rugby Championship, affronteront Bristol samedi 13 janvier.
Les Bulls auront ensuite l’occasion de tester Bordeaux lorsqu’ils accueilleront l’équipe française le week-end suivant au Loftus, un lieu où les Bulls n’ont jamais perdu en Champions Cup.
Mais le point le plus révélateur concernant Bordeaux et sa surprenante démonstration est peut-être ce qu’ils ont fait dans leur propre championnat, le Top 14.
Les Bordelais sont deuxièmes de ce championnat et restent sur une série de sept matchs gagnés, toutes compétitions confondues, avant le match de dimanche contre les Saracens, ce qui pourrait être vu comme le « moment de vérité », un vieux cliché de la presse sportive.
S’ils parviennent à faire aux Saracens ce qu’ils ont fait aux autres équipes dans la Champions Cup, et si leur poignée d’internationaux de haut niveau tels que Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey et Matthieu Jalibert continuent de se déchaîner contre les coéquipiers d’Owen Farrell, alors ils auront atteint leur but et pourront être considérés comme de sérieux prétendants à la victoire.
Bordeaux compte le deuxième plus grand nombre d’essais et de points derrière Toulouse.
Quid des autres clubs français ?
Mais qu’en est-il des autres équipes françaises ? Le bilan des trois ligues représentées dans la Champions Cup fait réfléchir : les équipes françaises ont joué 16 matchs dans la compétition et n’en ont gagné que cinq.
Les équipes de l’URC, après un début difficile en première semaine, se sont légèrement reprises, comme l’avait pressenti l’entraîneur des Glasgow Warriors, Franco Smith, lors de la deuxième journée. Les équipes de la compétition inter-hémisphère comptent six victoires en 16 rencontres et un match nul.
Ce match nul a été obtenu par le Munster à domicile contre Bayonne, un résultat qui a laissé les champions de l’URC un peu en retrait et dans l’obligation de gagner le match de samedi à l’extérieur contre Toulon.
Le Munster a enchaîné avec une défaite contre les Exeter Chiefs à Sandy Park, ce qui signifie qu’il aura fort à faire pour se qualifier pour les huitièmes de finale.
Les Chiefs sont l’une des quatre équipes de Premiership anglaise invaincues dans la compétition après deux journées, ce que certains considèrent comme une indication que la perte de certains clubs en raison de difficultés financières a condensé la force du rugby anglais.
Cela sera mis à l’épreuve ce week-end, notamment par les deux équipes sud-africaines, les DHL Stormers accueillant les Sale Sharks juste après la visite des Bulls à Bristol, mais aussi par le déplacement de Bayonne sur le terrain des Northampton Saints, invaincus. Les Glasgow Warriors, challengers de l’URC, tenteront de prendre un point à l’extérieur contre les Chiefs.
Le Top 14 reste la priorité
Bordeaux et Lyon occupent les deux premières places de la poule 1 et Toulouse est en tête de la poule 2. Les équipes françaises très réputées qui ont fait parler d’elles en raison de leur manque de performance sont La Rochelle et le Racing 92, le nouveau club de Siya Kolisi, ainsi que, dans une certaine mesure, le Stade français, qui occupe le bas du tableau dans une poule 4 très compétitive qui comprend le Leinster, les Leicester Tigers, les Sale Sharks, les Stormers et les champions en titre.
Le Stade français reçoit les Stormers lors de son dernier match, mais d’ici là, il pourrait ne plus être dans la course, car il aura une tâche difficile à Dublin contre le Leinster samedi soir. Les équipes françaises ont tendance à changer d’objectif lorsqu’elles ne sont plus en lice pour un trophée, principalement parce que l’enjeu de promotion/relégation en France est si féroce, ce qui pourrait expliquer en partie pourquoi les Français n’ont pas dominé.
Le Leinster, battu de justesse lors des deux dernières finales, est l’autre équipe invaincue de la compétition et a pris un bon départ dans son nouveau défi pour ce qui sera son cinquième titre européen, qui a commencé par une victoire à l’extérieur contre son ennemi juré des deux dernières saisons, La Rochelle.
Le match à ne pas manquer ce week-end
Quel sera donc le grand match du week-end ? Il y a beaucoup de matchs vraiment importants si vous regardez de plus près, et à cet égard, le déplacement du Racing à Bath pour jouer une équipe qui monte en puissance sous la direction de l’ancien assistant des Springboks, Johann van Graan, dimanche, semble être un match à ne pas manquer.
Les Stormers ne peuvent pas se permettre de perdre au Cap, le Munster se rend en France pour un déplacement à quitte ou double, et l’Ulster peut montrer que sa victoire récente d’un point sur le Leinster n’est pas le fruit du hasard en soumettant Toulouse à un véritable test au Kingspan Stadium.
Les quatre premières équipes de chaque poule se qualifient pour les huitièmes de finale de la Champions Cup, tandis que l’équipe classée cinquième se retrouve en huitièmes de finale de la Challenge Cup de l’EPCR.
Il est certain que si La Rochelle se retrouve en Challenge Cup, elle aura des chances de la remporter, tout comme le Munster s’il ne s’y qualifie pas.
Rien n’est encore joué, et la compétition n’en est qu’à la moitié de la phase de poules. Dimanche soir, tout sera plus clair.
LES MATCHS DU WEEK-END DE L’INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP
Vendredi 12 janvier :
- Northampton Saints – Bayonne (22h00)
Samedi 13 janvier :
- Exeter Chiefs – Glasgow Warriors (15h00)
- Lyon – Connacht (15h00)
- Bristol Bears – Bulls (17h15)
- Toulon – Munster (17h15)
- DHL Stormers – Sale Sharks (19h30)
- Leinster – Stade Français (19h30)
- Ulster – Toulouse (22h00)
- Cardiff Rugby – Harlequins (22h00)
Dimanche 14 janvier :
- Bath – Racing 92 (15h00)
- La Rochelle – Leicester Tigers (17.15)
- Bordeaux Begles – Saracens (19.30)
LES MATCHS DU WEEK-END DU EPCR CHALLENGE CUP
Vendredi 12 janvier :
- Newcastle – Benetton (22h00)
- Ospreys – Perpignan (22h00)
Samedi 13 janvier :
- Hollywoodbets Sharks – Oyonnax (15h00)
- Clermont Auvergne – Scarlets (15h00)
- Castres – Black Lion (17h15)
- Zebre – Dragons (17h15)
- Edinburgh – Gloucester (19h30)
- Montpellier – Emirates Lions (22h00)
Dimanche 14 janvier :
- Toyota Cheetahs – Pau (15h00)
Comments on RugbyPass
France and Ireland are quite clearly the best and most consistent teams and will finish ranked 1 and 2. They both have outstanding depth, young teams, and the experienced players they are losing are on the decline with obvious and well tested replacements coming through. Both teams coaching teams are continuing as well so more of the same is the most likely outcome. None of that is true for the ABs. Lack of locks and loose forwards combined with promising players who can’t go a season without significant injury lay offs will make this a painful year. Come game time the lack of depth and injuries will see a number of players no one has really heard of and are probably a few years away from being ready for international rugby being asked to make significant contributions for the ABs. SA are not a consistent team at all and will have a similar record over the next few years playing incredibly one week, then failing to get up the next, beat the ABs but then lose to Wales.28 Go to comments
This would suck. How about unions have to pay transfer fees to reflect the time and cost of developing a player up to professional standard only to have no return on that in the future? This would put a huge amount of funding into P.I and NZ coffers. I’m not sure how it would work though. When players turn 18 they sign a 10 year commitment to their national union if they want to play professionally in that country or at U20 representative level?5 Go to comments
Surprise! NZ swapping players with the Pacific Islands…aka business as usual11 Go to comments
South Africa looks like a team managed / coached to peak at the right time. If winning the 2027 RWC is the goal, I would expect Rassie to blood some new / younger boks and take some losses. Squad depth is key and a fair few of the bok starters are 30+ so it makes sense. I don’t think that is the same as falling off the cliff. As for winning the Rugby Championship consistently, I don’t think that happens unless the boks become structurally better than ABs and maintain that consistency. This would require a lot more development in the backs and a more robust domestic union I think.42 Go to comments
Top article. Great example of an interesting read without the need for opinion!1 Go to comments
on paper, France look like the team with most talent (despite Mr. Dupond switching for personal glory to 7s this season) …. I would still include England in the Top5, RWC2019 & 2023 proved, they do deliver, when needed (somewhat the opposite of IRE) …. so end 2024: 1. FRA, 2. NZL, 3. RSA, 4. IRE, 5. ENG28 Go to comments
I don’t really enjoy reading stories predicting that any team is apparently ‘doomed’, no matter who it is. And this headline seems a bit miserable for a team that just won another RWC. It’s going to be a really interesting year from so many angles - and certainly not just for the Boks. The global player churn continues as usual and there is rebuilding in some way for all teams. I just hope we all get some excellent games and a few unexpected results.42 Go to comments
Both Savea boys are great rolemodels. Jules came back to the Hurricanes when, i’m assuming, he wasn’t able to regain his form in France, and came back to his roots when I’d imagine there’d be far better playing options elsewhere. Put in the hard yakka to regain his spot. It’s not just rugby mate, you should expect much better from your own club. To be expected from a club like the Hurricanes really though, they’ve never cared much for the provinces outside Wellington so when theres a none Wellington coach it’s not surprising theres not that loyalty to the player, unlike a club like the Chiefs with McMillian. Savea never regained his pre 2015(13/14 really) mojo despite his best efforts i felt though. He’d not make my Samoa side but if Samoa wants to run with the big boys they’re going to have to look past that if they play at big venues like Twickenham or Aviva, he’d still be a crowd drawer/pleaser, and money is what they need. They can’t keep going on paying their players pittance.1 Go to comments
Why Fergus Burke? Is he even eligible to play for Scotland ?5 Go to comments
Bunting had better do a better job preparing the BFs for battle than he did for the WXV. Those performances against France & England were embarrassing at times. Low physicality & too much airy fairy hit & mostly miss, rubbish. We have to earn the right to chuck it around, beat the opposition up first. We’ve gone backwards at a fast rate of knots from where Smithy & Cronny had us. Even the Wallaroos looked spectacular compared to us when they were bashing up the French. Sort it out & start with getting some actual steel & go forward in the tight 5. Otherwise you’ll get belted.6 Go to comments
The Chiefs will definitely be fine. A class outfit with heart. Some of those guys will also be immense for the ABs, potentially. I doubt Cane will be missed that much though. Did he even start much last year? Cost them the final too with his mindless yellow at the 70 minute mark. One thing though. The Chiefs didn’t “control the ball” for the last three minutes. The Crusaders defended them backwards from their 10 metre line to inside their 22 where the final penalty was awarded, & kicked. See you in the SRP - and remember, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. UP DA SAYDARRRRRRRRSSS . . .1 Go to comments
What a joke…5 Go to comments
I suppose it’s your wish the wheels comes off? But let me warn you, you will be facing a much bigger shitstorm comes 2027 RWC42 Go to comments
Ireland were fine. I think they were only trying to get past the quarter, so playing the team each was probably the best way to do it. It’s not like they had a to play through to the final, and come up against a side who’s forwards had only played half a game each week. Personally, I think they should have tried to achieve more and made mistakes in how they prepared for SA, but it was essentially irrelevant in the end. Poignantly, this article had an ad video of their 6Ns victory. They looked like they won the World Cup. I think this attitude that 6N is their pinnacle for NH teams, given they can have very little success on the world stage, is what they will need to pass. I think both Ireland and France will now have gone a long way towards doing that for 2027 (and hopefully Ireland aren’t unlucky to be sucked into a poor mindset by - comprehensively - beating an atrociously coached AB team again).54 Go to comments
Oh yah, Fiji A v Fiji B. Go the pacific Lions. I have seen many times young Fijian boys playing 7’s style on the side of the road, in the rain. I just stop and watch in wonder the skills are wonderful to see. the steps, goose-steps, moves that have no names yet. Go for gold Fiji. Bula.2 Go to comments
So ja I can see we’re still butt hurt we won again.42 Go to comments
Too much overhyping. There’s only 3 pools. Every pool’s a pool of death. The plan is to make Top 8 & peak for the Madrid GF weekend in July & then for the Paris Olympics a month later.2 Go to comments
“wheel fall off the LOTTO winners” ? the numbers cant drop every time. An average team sprinkled with 1-2 World class players (PSTD, Kolbe), it doesnt take much for the wheels to fall off.42 Go to comments
South Africa will finish 5th or 6th. They shouldn't have made it past the quarters at the RWC NZ France Australia Ireland South Africa or England28 Go to comments
I think Cai Evans should be fullback and Owen Farrell fly half.1 Go to comments