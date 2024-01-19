Avec le Tournoi, Fabien Galthié prépare déjà 2027
Fabien Galthié n’est pas du genre à laisser les choses au hasard. Tout doit être minuté, monitoré, analysé. Son recours perpétuel aux data en sont la preuve. Mais au-delà des stats, c’est aussi sur l’aspect humain qu’il compte beaucoup. Et le choix qu’il a fait pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 laisse déjà entrevoir ce que vont donner les quatre prochaines années.
Le choix du capitaine
Ainsi le choix du capitaine, Grégory Alldritt, en remplacement d’Antoine Dupont mobilisé sur le projet à sept et préféré à Charles Ollivon qui était le premier choix du début du premier mandat de Galthié.
Le sélectionneur parle de « passage de relais ». « Par son niveau de jeu, Greg est déjà incontournable », estime-t-il dans une interview-fleuve accordée au Midi Olympique.
« Son âge (26 ans) peut aussi nous faire penser qu’il sera, comme 70 ou 80% de l’équipe, en Australie en 2027. Je souhaite évidemment de tout cœur amener Charles jusqu’au Mondial, mais Greg a quatre ans de moins et son tour est venu de prendre le capitanat. »
Le fait qu’il parle anglais grâce à ses racines écossaises n’est pas étranger à ce choix étant donné que c’est lui qui sera amené à parler avec l’arbitre. Et lui seul.
De l’importance d’un groupe frais
Le premier jalon est posé. Reste le deuxième : prendre soin du groupe car quatre ans, mine de rien, c’est long avant le prochaine Coupe du Monde. Et Galthié compte en profiter pour maturer son équipe.
« Moi, j’ai dit aux joueurs que je voulais les amener jusqu’en 2027 mais qu’il y aurait des concessions à faire », dit-il en évoquant les deux mois de break de Greg Alldritt après le mondial. « Ce que fait Antoine Dupont est aussi une fenêtre de régénération, quelque part. Il va sortir de la pression inhérente au XV de France. Il va respirer un air nouveau. »
Le sélectionneur rappelle qu’il a enlevé trois matchs internationaux aux « premiums » – lors de la tournée en Amérique du Sud en juillet 2024 – pour les faire souffler.
« Si je sens qu’à un moment ou un autre de notre aventure les joueurs ne pétillent pas, qu’ils ne sont pas en forme, je leur demanderai de prendre une période de vacation internationale parce que je veux les emmener jusqu’en 2027 », insiste-t-il.
De la profondeur
Pour éviter de toujours solliciter les mêmes et d’imposer une hiérarchie logique, le staff compte bien monter les compétences à chaque poste pour avoir un niveau homogène.
Au Midol, Galthié évoque ainsi les piliers droits. « Je me bats contre l’idée selon laquelle il n’y a pas de pilier droit en France », affirme-t-il avant d’en citer six : Uini Atonio (« le meilleur pilier droit français (…) Il nous apporte 33 ans de son expérience et 57 sélections »), Dorian Aldegheri (« il a 30 ans mais je compte sur lui »), Thomas Laclayat (« je veux le valoriser parce qu’il a fait ses armes en Pro D2 et qu’il est aujourd’hui en pleine progression au Racing, leader du Top 14 »), Sipili Falatea, Tevita Tatafu (« il sera sélectionnable à partir du mois d’octobre. Il est bon. On le suit. L’équipe de France a besoin de lui ») et Moses Alo-Emile (« capable d’évoluer aux deux postes de première-ligne : il est déjà éligible »).
C’est le cas également du deuxième-ligne du RCT Matthias Halagahu, l’une des surprises de cette première liste : « c’est un combattant, un joueur capable de jouer 4 comme 5. Il pourra même annoncer la touche dans le futur ».
A tous les postes, le sélectionneur veut faire jouer la concurrence : entre Matthis Lebel et Gabin Villière à l’aile, entre Esteban Abadie et Sekou Macalou en troisième-ligne, entre Emmanuel Meafou, Romain Taofifenua, Posolo Tuilagi et Paul Willemse en deuxième-ligne, entre Arthur Vincent et Nicolas Depoortere au centre…
D’autres joueurs sont entrés dans le vestiaire et vont avoir besoin de confirmer qu’ils ont le niveau international après avoir montré qu’ils l’avaient en Top 14. C’est le cas de l’ouvreur Antoine Gibert et du demi de mêlée Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), mais aussi du deuxième-ligne Emmanuel Meafou (Stade Toulousain).
« J’ai connu des joueurs exceptionnels au niveau national ou européen qui ne passaient pas le cut. Ils piétinaient. Le niveau international, c’est particulier… », prévient Galthié. Ils ont moins de quatre ans pour s’y préparer.
