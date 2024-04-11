Au pays de Galles, les joueuses tirent parti de leur cycle menstruel

Natalia John, la deuxième ligne des Brython Thunder et du pays de Galles joue au rugby depuis plus de dix ans. Et durant tout ce temps, elle n’a jamais su expliquer pourquoi ses performances variaient d’une extrême à l’autre au cours d’un même mois.

ADVERTISEMENT

Une semaine, elle battait ses records en salle de muscu et confirme cet état de forme sur le terrain. Une ou deux semaines plus tard, elle se retrouve à des années-lumière de ce niveau.

« Je me sentais léthargique sans raison visible », confie la joueuse. « Je me disais que j’étais faible, je m’en voulais. Jusqu’à ce que notre kiné (en équipe nationale) Jo Perkins nous informe sur nos cycles menstruels, ce qui m’a fait comprendre que tous ces changements étaient tout à fait normaux. »

Désormais, en collaboration avec Vodafone, partenaire de longue date du rugby féminin au pays de Galles, les joueuses galloises testent une nouvelle technologie de suivi des commotions cérébrales pour aider les athlètes féminines à mieux comprendre comment les différentes phases de leur cycle menstruel influencent leurs performances, leur bien-être et leur récupération.

En recueillant des données au moyen d’une application sur leur smartphone, les joueuses peuvent également surveiller les symptômes d’une commotion cérébrale jour après jour.

Des recherches menées par l’université de Birmingham ont montré que les femmes pourraient souffrir d’un taux plus élevé de commotions cérébrales que leurs homologues masculins. En outre, les symptômes observés chez les athlètes féminines sont plus graves et durent plus longtemps. Les recherches se poursuivent, mais il semblerait que les variations hormonales soient un facteur clé.

ADVERTISEMENT

« Nous avons pu constater les différences entre les différentes phases de leur cycle menstruel et les symptômes qu’elles peuvent présenter », explique Jo Perkins, qui a également cofondé un centre de rééducation dédié aux femmes.

« C’est une avancée significative dans nos recherches. Nous pouvons observer que, dans certaines phases, certaines femmes peuvent présenter des symptômes prolongés ou accrus. Le suivi des commotions cérébrales est quelque chose que nous faisons depuis un certain temps, mais cela nous permet de le faire sur une application de manière simple et pratique.

« Certaines données tendent à indiquer que lorsque les joueuses sont dans la phase lutéale – juste après l’ovulation et avant l’apparition des règles – , quand le taux de progestérone est au plus haut, elles présentent plus de risques de développer des symptômes plus graves si elles subissent une commotion cérébrale », la chute soudaine de progestérone pouvant conduire à un effet inflammatoire plus durable.

Cette information pourrait changer la donne pour les joueuses qui, jusqu’à récemment, n’étaient pas bien informées sur ce phénomène.

ADVERTISEMENT

« Cela me donne beaucoup de force », se réjouit Natalia John. « Avant, je culpabilisais de me sentir mal sans raison, ça me faisait cogiter parce que je ne savais pas ce qui se passait. Maintenant, j’accepte que parfois je ne me sente pas au mieux de ma forme et cela me permet de faire une pause. Puis de mieux travailler quand je me sens bien.

« Maintenant, je perçois mes performances sur le terrain d’un autre œil. Je cherche toujours à donner le meilleur de moi-même, évidemment, mais je sais qu’il y aura des semaines où mon corps ne répondra pas aussi bien. »

Natalia John et Jo Perkins sont tous deux convaincus que cette nouvelle technologie, associée à des échanges plus réguliers sur la santé des femmes, fera progresser le sport féminin. Les exemples qui montrent que le sport est à l’avant-garde lorsqu’il s’agit de changements sociaux et culturels sont nombreux, et le fait de lier la haute performance à quelque chose d’unique pour les femmes pourrait faire tomber les préjugés.

« Historiquement, divers aspects de la santé féminine ont été occultés, notamment parce qu’ils n’étaient pas associés à la performance », poursuit Jo Perkins.

« Nous pouvons utiliser nos cycles à notre avantage et c’est très enthousiasmant pour le sport féminin »

« Mais aujourd’hui, il est clair que la santé pelvienne, la santé mammaire, l’incontinence et les symptômes graves du cycle menstruel ont tous un impact direct sur la performance.

Mieux encore, les recherches semblent montrer que le cycle menstruel présente une période qui favoriserait le travail physique.

« C’est un rêve, s’emballe Jo Perkins. Il est très intéressant de constater qu’il est possible en fait d’augmenter la charge des joueuses pendant la phase lutéale. Nous pouvons utiliser nos cycles à notre avantage et c’est très enthousiasmant pour le sport féminin. Il en va de même pour le reste de la science : les programmes sont personnalisés pour les adapter à l’athlète, qui peut ainsi tirer le meilleur parti de son cycle unique. »

L’écart entre le rugby masculin et le rugby féminin se comble chaque saison sur le terrain du soutien populaire et de la qualité de jeu. Mais voilà une variable à laquelle Antoine Dupont, Siya Kolisi et tous les autres joueurs masculins de premier plan n’auront jamais à prendre en compte.

Peut-être que, dans un futur proche, les cycles menstruels seront considérés comme un avantage, plutôt qu’un inconvénient, pour les sportives de haut niveau.

« Qui sait quelle aurait été ma carrière si j’avais disposé de cette technologie depuis le début, s’interroge Natalia John. Mais je préfère regarder devant et c’est plutôt une super occasion de développer un produit formidable pour les futures joueuses. »

« Dans dix ans, les protocoles en matière de commotions cérébrales seront meilleurs, les joueuses seront mieux protégées et elles disposeront de plus d’informations sur la relation entre leurs règles et leurs performances. Je comprends qu’il y ait de l’appréhension et des questions car tout cela est nouveau, et c’est une grande responsabilité pour nous d’assumer cela. »