Une nouvelle paire de centres galloise contre la France

Le sélectionneur du Pays de Galles, Warren Gatland, a créé la surprise en ne retenant pas les trois-quarts centres George North et Nick Tompkins pour le match du Tournoi des Six Nations de dimanche face à la France.

L’entraîneur en charge de la défense du Pays Galles, Mike Forshaw, a déclaré que les deux joueurs s’étaient « remis en selle » après leur mise à l’écart après qu’une nouvelle paire de centres composée de Joe Roberts et d’Owen Watkin leur avait été préférée.

L’occasion de voir Joe Roberts à l’épreuve

Alors que North et Tompkins comptent 155 sélections à eux deux – North est le joueur le plus expérimenté du Pays de Galles dans le Tournoi des Six Nations – le trois-quarts centre des Scarlets, Joe Roberts, 23 ans, débutera pour la première fois dans le Tournoi et Owen Watkin est rappelé après avoir joué contre l’Écosse, son premier adversaire.

« C’est l’occasion d’observer Joe », a justifié Forshaw. « Joe n’a pas eu la chance de participer à la Coupe du monde. Nous avons pensé que si nous devions le mettre à l’épreuve, c’était le match pour le faire. C’est un jeune joueur de 13 ans très prometteur et Owen Watkin a beaucoup d’expérience.

« Je suppose qu’il y a toujours un risque dans chaque sélection, mais je pense que nous devons être confiants dans les messages que nous transmettons et dans l’entraînement que nous faisons. Ils [North et Tompkins] ne sont pas blessés. Nous avons parlé à Nick et George. Ils croient fermement en ce que nous faisons.

« Je ne pense pas qu’ils aient été mis à l’écart. Ils ont joué deux matchs ensemble et se sont très bien débrouillés, mais nous devons voir Joe jouer et nous allons le voir. Nous avons décidé de faire ce changement cette semaine et nous devons le soutenir. »

Commencer à préparer Australie 2027

Le Pays de Galles a perdu ses quatre derniers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations contre la France, mais il s’attaque à une équipe des Bleus en difficulté, battue par l’Irlande et qui a fait match nul à domicile contre l’Italie, après avoir battu l’Écosse de justesse.

Le Pays de Galles n’a toujours pas gagné dans la compétition cette saison avant leurs deux derniers matchs contre la France et l’Italie, qui se dérouleront tous deux au Principality Stadium.

« Les deux garçons étaient déçus, mais ce matin [mercredi] ils se sont remis en selle et ont apporté un grand soutien à Owen et Joe. George est un homme formidable dans cet environnement et il comprend parfaitement ce qui se passe », a estimé Mike Forshaw.

« Je serais déçu s’ils ne l’étaient pas. Le jour de la sélection est toujours difficile parce que vous voulez être dans l’équipe, vous voulez jouer pour le Pays de Galles.

« Ils étaient déçus hier, ce que je comprends parce que je suis passé par là et que je sais ce que c’est, mais ils seront aux côtés des deux garçons qui arrivent dans l’équipe. Il s’agit juste de commencer à préparer le prochain cycle de la Coupe du monde.

« À la fin de ce tournoi, nous aurons une bonne idée de qui ira en Australie (lors de la tournée d’été du Pays de Galles), puis à l’automne. »

Dafydd Jenkins en 6, un pari ?

Par ailleurs, le capitaine du Pays de Galles, Dafydd Jenkins, a été repositionné de deuxième-ligne à troisième-ligne côté fermé, Will Rowlands ayant été appelé comme partenaire d’Adam Beard en deuxième ligne, tandis que le talonneur Ryan Elias remplace Elliot Dee.

Ce sera la première fois que Jenkins portera le numéro 6 en club ou en sélection, et il succède à Alex Mann. Rowlands a manqué la première sélection du Pays de Galles dans le Tournoi des Six Nations face à l’Écosse en raison de l’accouchement de sa compagne. Il a ensuite été appelé sur le banc lors des défaites face à l’Angleterre et à l’Irlande.

Alex Mann fait partie des remplaçants, comme son partenaire Mackenzie Martin, un autre avant de Cardiff, qui a été titularisé 49 fois, ainsi que le demi de mêlée des Scarlets, Gareth Davies.

« Je ne pense pas qu’il y ait de risque à ce que Daf soit au poste de six », a répondu Mike Forshaw. « Il est entouré de deux joueurs de deuxième ligne très intelligents.

« Will Rowlands a joué 70 minutes le week-end dernier à Paris (pour son club du Racing 92). J’ai vu qu’il revenait à son meilleur niveau. C’est un bon choix pour nous cette semaine. »