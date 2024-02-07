Un staff trois étoiles pour Rassie Erasmus de retour à la tête de l’Afrique du Sud
Rassie Erasmus a repris son ancien rôle de sélectionneur des Springboks jusqu’en 2027, rôle qu’il occupait lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2019 au Japon. Il s’est entouré de Tony Brown et Jerry Flannery comme entraîneurs adjoints, de l’ancien arbitre Jaco Peyper comme conseiller et de Duane Vermeulen comme entraîneur mobile.
Jacques Nienaber, le sélectionneur qui avait mené l’Afrique du Sud à son troisième titre mondial à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, est devenu entraîneur principal du Leinster et son assistant Felix Jones a rejoint l’Angleterre de Steve Borthwick pour le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024. Pour remplir les fonctions de sélectionneur laissé vacant, Rassie Erasmus, le directeur du rugby de SA Rugby, la fédération sud-africaine de rugby Erasmus, travaillera désormais en tant qu’entraîneur principal des Springboks jusqu’à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 en Australie.
Des artisans de la victoire
Tony Brown a été recruté par l’Afrique du Sud après avoir travaillé avec le Japon lors de France 2023, et Jerry Flannery quittera ce mois-ci les Harlequins en Angleterre, après avoir travaillé avec Erasmus au Munster en Irlande. Jaco Peyper et Duane Vermeulen ont tous deux pris récemment leur retraite après avoir occupé pendant de longues années les postes d’arbitre international et de numéro 8 des Springboks.
« Rassie Erasmus, le cerveau derrière les titres consécutifs des Springboks à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby de 2019 et 2023, a repris le rôle d’entraîneur principal pour les quatre prochaines années à la suite du départ de Jacques Nienaber pour Leinster », a écrit la fédération dans un communiqué.
« Erasmus, qui a entraîné l’équipe en 2019 et a été directeur du rugby quatre ans plus tard, dirigera une équipe d’entraîneurs remaniée pour succéder à Nienaber et à l’entraîneur en charge de l’attaque Felix Jones, partis rejoindre l’Angleterre.
« Pour les remplacer, l’ancien talonneur irlandais et entraîneur adjoint des Harlequins Jerry Flannery sera en charge de la défense de l’équipe, et l’ancien demi d’ouverture des All Blacks Tony Brown, qui a été entraîneur adjoint du Japon de 2016 à la Coupe du monde 2023 et a également été l’entraîneur principal des Highlanders en 2017, 2021 et 2022, mettra l’accent sur l’attaque.
« Ce duo viendra compléter l’équipe d’entraîneurs des Springboks composée de Mzwandile Stick (attaque), Deon Davids (avants), Andy Edwards (préparation physique) et Daan Human (mêlée), qui étaient des membres clés en 2023 et dont les contrats ont été prolongés à mi-parcours jusqu’à la conclusion de la Coupe du monde 2027 en Australie.
L’arrivée de Jaco Peyper
« Une autre nouveauté prometteuse pour l’équipe des Springboks verra le célèbre arbitre international et quatre fois arbitre de l’année, Jaco Peyper, rejoindre l’équipe en tant que conseiller délégué aux règles.
« Le numéro 8 des Springboks Duane Vermeulen, double champion du monde de rugby, a également été désigné pour un rôle d’entraîneur mobile avec toutes les équipes nationales de SA Rugby, où il deviendra le troisième membre d’une unité d’entraîneurs mobiles, en joignant ses forces à celles des entraîneurs déjà en place, Franzel September et Bafana Nhleko. »
« C’est un grand honneur d’entraîner les Springboks et je suis reconnaissant de la confiance qui m’est accordée », a commenté Rassie Erasmus. « La principale différence entre les quatre dernières années et cette saison, c’est que je serai plus impliqué dans les séances sur le terrain.
« Dans mon rôle de directeur du rugby au cours des quatre dernières années, j’ai continué à superviser les structures et la stratégie de l’équipe en collaboration avec Jacques et les autres entraîneurs, de sorte que la transition vers le rôle d’entraîneur principal devrait être facilitée. Nous avons déjà eu notre première séance d’entraînement cette semaine à l’hôpital, et c’est formidable de voir l’enthousiasme des entraîneurs à l’idée de commencer la saison. »
L’équipe d’entraîneurs des Springboks :
- Rassie Erasmus – Entraîneur principal
- Mzwandile Stick – Entraîneur adjoint
- Deon Davids – Entraîneur adjoint
- Daan Human – Entraîneur adjoint
- Tony Brown – Entraîneur adjoint
- Jerry Flannery – Entraîneur adjoint
- Andy Edwards – préparation physique
