Townsend choisit Finn Russell et Rory Darge comme co-capitaines
Le troisième ligne de Glasgow Rory Darge et l’ouvreur de Bath Finn Russell ont été nommés co-capitaines de l’Écosse pour le Tournoi des Six Nations.
Jamie Ritchie était le capitaine depuis qu’il avait remplacé Stuart Hogg dans ce rôle pour les Autumn Series de 2022 mais le flanker d’Édimbourg ayant été gêné par des blessures à l’épaule puis à la mâchoire après la Coupe du monde de l’an dernier, Gregor Townsend a choisi de procéder à un changement afin de « continuer à faire grandir et à développer le leadership au sein du groupe ».
Développer le leadership au sein de l’équipe
Finn Russell, 31 ans, et Rory Darge, 23 ans, ont tous deux l’expérience du rôle de capitaine en l’absence de Ritchie.
Russell, qui affiche une forme impressionnante depuis qu’il a quitté le Racing 92 pour rejoindre le championnat d’Angleterre, devrait mener les Écossais lors du match d’ouverture au Pays de Galles, alors que Darge, 23 ans, devrait manquer le début du Tournoi, en raison d’une blessure au genou contractée à la fin du mois de décembre.
« La désignation de co-capitaines pour le Tournoi des Six Nations de cette année nous permet d’accroître et de développer le leadership au sein de l’équipe », a déclaré l’entraîneur Townsend à Scottish Rugby dimanche matin.
« Rory et Finn ont été capitaines de l’Écosse l’été dernier et apportent des forces et des styles de leadership différents.
« Tous deux sont très respectés au sein de notre équipe et font partie de notre groupe de leaders depuis un certain temps.
« Je suis sûr qu’ils s’épanouiront dans cette responsabilité et qu’ils s’appuieront sur nos autres leaders pour mener à bien certains aspects de notre préparation, de notre état d’esprit et de nos performances. »
Jamie Ritchie pas au mieux
Jamie Ritchie a été absent pendant un mois après la Coupe du monde en raison d’une blessure à l’épaule contractée lors de la première période de la défaite en phase de poule face à l’Irlande, en octobre.
Après être revenu à la mi-novembre pour six matchs à Édimbourg, le troisième-ligne s’est de nouveau blessé, cette fois à la mâchoire, lors de la victoire contre Glasgow, le 30 décembre.
Townsend a déclaré la semaine dernière qu’il était indécis quant au rôle de capitaine et qu’il avait besoin de voir Ritchie « donner le meilleur de lui-même » lors du match de Challenge Cup à l’extérieur contre les Scarlets.
Cependant, le joueur de 27 ans a été limité à une apparition en tant que remplaçant en deuxième mi-temps pour sa reprise.
Le retour en grâce de Finn Russell
La nomination de Finn Russell en tant que capitaine est d’autant plus une surprise que l’influent demi d’ouverture a parfois eu des relations tendues avec Townsend par le passé.
Russell avait en effet été écarté du groupe avant le Tournoi des Six Nations 2020 après avoir manqué une séance d’entraînement à la suite d’une soirée arrosée et il avait également été omis de manière controversée du groupe initial pour les Autumn Series 2022, Townsend semblant vouloir l’écarter progressivement avant que des blessures ne le poussent à rappeler l’ancien demi d’ouverture de Glasgow à mi-parcours de la série.
« Jouer pour l’Écosse est un immense honneur et être co-capitaine de l’équipe est un privilège dont je suis fier », a déclaré Russell.
« Nous avons une équipe tellement talentueuse et la conduire au côté de Rory représente une énorme opportunité. J’ai hâte de commencer le Tournoi de cette année. »
Darcy Graham forfait pour commencer
Dans la même actualisation qui a confirmé le changement de capitaine, Scottish Rugby a révélé que l’ailier d’Édimbourg Darcy Graham manquera les deux premiers matchs à l’extérieur contre le Pays de Galles et à domicile contre la France en raison d’une blessure au quadriceps.
Le joueur de 26 ans, deuxième meilleur marqueur d’essais de l’Écosse de tous les temps, a été remplacé dans le groupe par Ross McCann, un ailier de 26 ans qui a joué pour l’Écosse des moins de 20 ans avant de devenir un joueur à 7 à temps plein pour l’Écosse.
SELECTION ECOSSAISE POUR LE TOURNOI DES SIX NATIONS 2024 (LES SELECTIONS SONT ENTRE PARENTHESES) :
Avants
- Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (12)
- Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5)
- Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34)
- Andy Christie – Saracens (4)
- Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (7)
- Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (33)
- Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (15)
- Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (15)
- Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (68)
- Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors (78)
- Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (40)
- Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62)
- Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (non sélectionné)
- Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (non sélectionné)
- Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1)
- WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby (61)
- Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (46)
- Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (26)
- Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (30)
- George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (40)
- Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3)
Arrières
- Adam Hastings – Gloucester Rugby (27)
- Ben Healy – Edinburgh Rugby (4)
- George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (26)
- Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (39)
- Ross McCann – Great Britain Sevens (non sélectionné)
- Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (8)
- Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (43)
- Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (50)
- Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (1)
- Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby (non sélectionné)
- Ali Price – Edinburgh Rugby (66)
- Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby (9)
- Arron Reed – Sale Sharks (non sélectionné)
- Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors (1)
- Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (75)
- Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (15)
- Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (22)
- Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (34)
- Ben White – Toulon (18)
