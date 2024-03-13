Six-Nations : faut-il revoir le système des points de bonus ?
Ce serait un scénario inédit, improbable, et avouons-le, un peu gênant. En cas de victoire anglaise samedi à Lyon et de défaite ou match nul de l’Irlande face à l’Ecosse, le xv du Trèfle pourrait bien soulever le trophée tout en ayant gagné moins de matchs que les Three Lions.
Les joueurs d’Andy Farrell caracolent en tête du classement, grâce à leurs quatre points de bonus glanés en quatre matchs (trois offensifs, un défensif). Le directeur général du Tournoi des Six Nations, Tom Harrison, insiste sur le fait qu’il est peu probable que les points de bonus soient abandonnés s’il s’avère que l’Irlande remporte le tournoi de cette année malgré le fait qu’elle ait remporté moins de victoires que l’Angleterre.
L’Irlande est en tête et pourrait conserver son titre même si elle perd ou fait match nul contre l’Écosse et si l’Angleterre renverse la France, car elle a déjà accumulé quatre points de bonus. Ses cinq points d’avance sur leurs voisins leur permettent de voir venir : un seul petit point de bonus défensif suffirait à assurer une deuxième couronne consécutive aux hommes en vert.
Jamais, depuis l’introduction des points de bonus en 2017, ce cas de figure ne s’est présenté. Faudrait-il revoir ce système si jamais le Tournoi était remporté ainsi ?
« Oui, si nous estimons que les points de bonus sont problématiques, il faut en tenir compte », a d’abord répondu Tom Harrison, le directeur général des Six Nations, interrogé en marge de la présentation du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin, ce mercredi à Londres.
« Mais n’oubliez pourquoi les points de bonus ont été instaurés : ils sont là pour promouvoir un rugby positif. On souhaite faire plaisir aux fans, n’est-ce pas ?
« Les joueurs doivent aussi en être conscients. Ce n’est pas comme si on disait ‘Vous avez été bons, on va vous donner un point de plus’. Non, je ne pense pas que cela (le système de points) changera.
« L’enjeu de ce dernier week-end me ravit. C’est une excellente chose. C’est l’une des caractéristiques des Six Nations : on ne sait jamais à l’avance ce qui va se passer. »
Stoppée sur la voie du Grand Chelem par une formidable Angleterre, le week-end dernier à Twickenham, l’Irlande conserve les cartes en main pour dégonfler la polémique avant même qu’elle n’éclate. Vainqueur des neuf derniers duels face à l’Ecosse, qui n’a pas gagné en Irlande depuis 2010, le XV du Trèfle part grand favori pour gagner un 2e Tournoi consécutif.
