Six Nations

Six-Nations : faut-il revoir le système des points de bonus ?

Par RugbyPass
L'Irlande pourrait gagner le Tournoi 2024 tout en ayant gagné moins de matchs que l'Angleterre. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ce serait un scénario inédit, improbable, et avouons-le, un peu gênant. En cas de victoire anglaise samedi à Lyon et de défaite ou match nul de l’Irlande face à l’Ecosse, le xv du Trèfle pourrait bien soulever le trophée tout en ayant gagné moins de matchs que les Three Lions.

Les joueurs d’Andy Farrell caracolent en tête du classement, grâce à leurs quatre points de bonus glanés en quatre matchs (trois offensifs, un défensif). Le directeur général du Tournoi des Six Nations, Tom Harrison, insiste sur le fait qu’il est peu probable que les points de bonus soient abandonnés s’il s’avère que l’Irlande remporte le tournoi de cette année malgré le fait qu’elle ait remporté moins de victoires que l’Angleterre.

L’Irlande est en tête et pourrait conserver son titre même si elle perd ou fait match nul contre l’Écosse et si l’Angleterre renverse la France, car elle a déjà accumulé quatre points de bonus. Ses cinq points d’avance sur leurs voisins leur permettent de voir venir : un seul petit point de bonus défensif suffirait à assurer une deuxième couronne consécutive aux hommes en vert.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
4
3
1
0
16
2
England
4
3
1
0
12
3
Scotland
4
2
2
0
11
4
France
4
2
1
1
11
5
Italy
4
1
2
1
7
6
Wales
4
0
4
0
3

Jamais, depuis l’introduction des points de bonus en 2017, ce cas de figure ne s’est présenté. Faudrait-il revoir ce système si jamais le Tournoi était remporté ainsi ?

« Oui, si nous estimons que les points de bonus sont problématiques, il faut en tenir compte », a d’abord répondu Tom Harrison, le directeur général des Six Nations, interrogé en marge de la présentation du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin, ce mercredi à Londres.

« Mais n’oubliez pourquoi les points de bonus ont été instaurés : ils sont là pour promouvoir un rugby positif. On souhaite faire plaisir aux fans, n’est-ce pas ?

« Les joueurs doivent aussi en être conscients. Ce n’est pas comme si on disait ‘Vous avez été bons, on va vous donner un point de plus’. Non, je ne pense pas que cela (le système de points) changera.

« L’enjeu de ce dernier week-end me ravit. C’est une excellente chose. C’est l’une des caractéristiques des Six Nations : on ne sait jamais à l’avance ce qui va se passer. »

Stoppée sur la voie du Grand Chelem par une formidable Angleterre, le week-end dernier à Twickenham, l’Irlande conserve les cartes en main pour dégonfler la polémique avant même qu’elle n’éclate. Vainqueur des neuf derniers duels face à l’Ecosse, qui n’a pas gagné en Irlande depuis 2010, le XV du Trèfle part grand favori pour gagner un 2e Tournoi consécutif.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Turlough 16 minutes ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Legend!

4 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 50 minutes ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Been a good player for the Sharks. Always had an eye for a finish and a real fighter on the pitch who sets the tone. Sometimes lacks the raw pace a winger needs and his wide defence at times lets him down not because he is a weak tackler but rather because he sometimes reads it wrong leaving the wider channels exposed. Still a good signing for Ulster

2 Go to comments
N
Neil 50 minutes ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Chessum had a great game at 6. Can’t we start with three locks every game???

2 Go to comments
A
Alex 52 minutes ago
'Borthwick may conclude George Martin is now indispensable'

Martin should be absolutely locked in as first choice tighthead lock for the foreseeable. Be good to see Tuima brought into the squad and given some game time tn the position too as he's the only other player at the moment with the size and power. Partnering them with a more athletic no 5 like Itoje, Chessum or Cole gives a real balance in set piece and loose play

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 54 minutes ago
England stole Ireland's game plan and did it better than them

Gotta give credit to England. Didnt think they had it in them to play that way. Its a work in progress but shows their potential.

1 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 56 minutes ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

From the moment this lad stepped out on the field you could see he was destined to become a legend. What a great player he has turned out to be and really achieved alot with Wales. Made them a better team and really has been a top not finisher who always had the ability to run a defence ragged and if he couldnt do that he just ran right over them.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 2 hours ago
Ben Earl explains why he was unsatisfied with his Ireland display

I think assessing Earl really depends on what position he is playing. As a number 8 he’s more than good enough in defence, but as a 7 its not clear that he’s international standard. If Henry Pollock continues developing as expected England could have the blessing/curse of having the two best attacking opensides in the world, but with neither good enough defensively.

1 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

2.6m AUS spent on flights, hotels, dinners and embarassing losses…sounds about right

7 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Chiefs were lacking good decision makers in those last 5 mins unlike the Canes who got the job done. That’s were Sam Cane, Brad Weber and Brodie from last year would have been useful. Canes looking sharp this year so far. How the Crusaders could have done with Cameron at 10?

2 Go to comments
D
Dan 3 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.

7 Go to comments
R
Rodrigo 4 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

World class… great player.

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.

2 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
World Cup winner Trevor Nyakane's return to South Africa is confirmed

Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 6 hours ago
Wales great George North announces international retirement

Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.

4 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Eddie Jones eyes huge Japanese rankings surge with 'new style'

Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew 6 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.

7 Go to comments
T
Trevor 6 hours ago
2.6 million reasons why Wallabies review had to be released

Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.

7 Go to comments
p
paul 6 hours ago
Tony Brown now open to coaching All Blacks after turning down 2019 offer

Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 7 hours ago
Werner Kok to become the first Ulster signing for 2024/25

Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.

2 Go to comments
