Rodolfo Ambrosio : « les Uruguayens ne s’arrêtent jamais »
L’arrivée de Rodolfo Ambrosio à la tête de l’équipe d’Uruguay le rend très heureux, comme il nous l’a confié 48 heures après l’annonce officielle de la Fédération uruguayenne de rugby.
L’ancien international italien, né à Córdoba en Argentine, arrive avec un énorme CV sportif, à la fois en tant que joueur, entraîneur et expert en Haute Performance.
« Depuis que j’ai quitté l’Argentine pour l’Italie en 1985, j’ai toujours travaillé dans le domaine du rugby. C’est ma passion, c’est ce que j’aime », dit-il.
Son grand-père a joué pour l’Italie
Avec un grand-père italien, ayant joué pour le CUS Roma, il a été capé pour la première fois par la squadra Azzura en 1986, contre une sélection écossaise. Il a participé au tout premier match de la Coupe du Monde Rugby, contre les All Blacks, à Auckland. Une blessure lui fit perdre sa place dans l’équipe pour la deuxième Coupe du monde en Angleterre en 1991.
Il a continué à jouer en Italie jusqu’en 1998 et est rentré chez lui, au Tala RC, dans la ville de Córdoba, mais après une paire de matchs, une blessure au talon d’Achille l’a contraint à prendre sa retraite.
Il est retourné en Italie au début du siècle pour entraîner Petrarca Padova, puis Segni, près de Rome.
Retour en Argentine
« Lorsque la fédération argentine de rugby a lancé son programme de haute performance, j’ai postulé pour être directeur régional à Córdoba, où j’avais travaillé en 2009 ; l’année suivante, j’étais directeur national », se souvient Ambrosio.
Rapidement, il est revenu faire « ce que j’aime vraiment » et a entraîné Los Pumitas au Championnat du monde junior en 2013 (en France) et en 2014 (en Nouvelle-Zélande), une génération de joueurs comprenant Julián Montoya, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Pablo Matera, Facundo Isa et Emiliano Boffelli qui a disputé plusieurs Coupes du Monde de Rugby.
Les grandes heures du Brésil
Puis vinrent cinq grandes années au Brésil. Os Tupis est passé de la 37e place dans le classement mondial World Rugby présenté par Capgemini à la 24e sous sa direction entre 2014 et 2019.
Après son passage au Brésil, Ambrosio est retourné à la haute performance avec Daniel Hourcade à Sudamérica Rugby, travaillant et effectuant des tournées dans la poursuite de la croissance de la région.
Sous la tutelle de World Rugby, il a été conseiller de l’équipe du Chili dans son parcours vers et pendant la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023 en France, une autre expérience de haut niveau pour Ambrosio. Cette année, il a assisté le Portugal lors du Rugby Europe Championship.
Son travail sur le terrain
« J’aime continuer sur le terrain car entraîner est ce que j’aime le plus », dit-il maintenant en tant qu’entraîneur d’une équipe uruguayenne qui a disputé les trois dernières Coupes du monde.
« J’arrive dans un pays où toutes les personnes impliquées ont fait un excellent travail. Ils ont commencé leur plan de haute performance en 2010 avec Pablo (Lemoine) et ont travaillé sans relâche depuis.
« Ils ne s’arrêtent jamais, ils se fixent des objectifs ambitieux. Avec le nombre de joueurs et d’habitants que possède l’Uruguay, c’est incroyable de voir ce qu’ils ont accompli.
« En plus de Lemoine, Esteban Meneses a fait un excellent travail ; le directeur du rugby Guzmán Barreiro est un travailleur acharné. Il y a beaucoup de gens qui travaillent dur tous les jours. »
Son premier déplacement en Uruguay remonte à 1974. « Nous avions mis une journée pour arriver en bus avec mon club de Tala. » Depuis, il s’est rendu en Uruguay un nombre incalculable de fois. « Je parlerai à chacun des joueurs. Je veux que nous nous fixions des objectifs communs. »
Objectif : Australie 2027
Il est clair qu’Australie 2027 se profile à l’horizon de los Teros.
« Le rugby et les joueurs uruguayens sont très sensibles ; ils sont passionnés et sensibles. C’est une partie importante de leur culture. Je les aime parce qu’ils jouent toujours avec leur cœur. C’est une valeur ajoutée qu’ils ont. »
Il espère compléter son staff dans les quinze prochains jours, alors qu’une internationale fenêtre de juillet très difficile se profile à l’horizon pour le petit pays sud-américain.
« Trois matchs très durs contre la France A, l’Écosse et les Pumas, c’est le rêve uruguayen qui se réalise. »
Plusieurs joueurs ayant participé aux Coupes du Monde de Rugby 2015, 2019 et 2023 ne seront plus dans l’équipe ; comme jamais auparavant, de nombreux joueurs sont désormais basés à l’étranger, signe de la croissance de l’équipe.
« Il y a des joueurs intéressants qui sont encore dans le pays et qui jouent au Súper Rugby Américas, avec beaucoup de joueurs expérimentés à l’étranger. Ce sera quelque chose de nouveau, mais c’est ce que la croissance apporte. Il faut s’adapter. »
Ambrosio n’a pas un style de jeu gravé dans le marbre. « Il faut s’adapter aux forces de l’équipe. Je ne suis pas de ceux qui créent un plan qui leur plaît ; je cherche plutôt à m’adapter aux forces disponibles. Mon idéologie est de m’adapter à ce qui est mieux pour l’équipe – que ce soit avec les arrières, ou les avants. »
S’il s’occupera principalement de Los Teros, Ambrosio aura également un rôle à jouer dans l’Académie et le développement des futurs joueurs.
« Le centre Charrúa est très bien, avec des gens très compétents. Ce sera un plaisir de faire partie de l’équipe. »
