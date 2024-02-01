Quatre changements pour l'Irlande qui utilise également un banc en 6-2
Andy Farrell a dévoilé une équipe d’Irlande pour affronter la France dans le Tournoi des Six Nations qui comporte quatre changements par rapport au XV de départ éliminé en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby, le 14 octobre 2023, battus 24-28 par la Nouvelle-Zélande à Paris.
Seize semaines après cette énorme déception, l’Irlande sera de retour en France vendredi 2 février pour affronter l’équipe de Fabien Galthié à Marseille, et Farrell abordera ce match avec quatre changements – trois à l’arrière et un dans son pack.
Le capitaine vétéran Johnny Sexton ayant pris sa retraite après la Coupe du monde, l’attention s’est portée sur le choix du numéro 10 en son absence. Jack Crowley, 24 ans, qui n’a pas été utilisé contre les All Blacks, débutera son tout premier match du Tournoi, pour sa dixième sélection.
Du côté des arrières, Robbie Henshaw a repris le maillot n°13 de Garry Ringrose. Le trois-quarts centre absent soigne une blessure à l’épaule depuis la récente victoire de Leinster en Investec Champions Cup à Leicester. De son côté, Calvin Nash gagnera sa deuxième cape sur l’aile droite en remplacement de Mack Hansen, blessé lui aussi.
Du classique dans le pack
Dans le pack, Farrell a résisté à la tentation de réintégrer James Ryan dans l’équipe titulaire, optant plutôt pour une deuxième-ligne où le jeune Joe McCarthy, remplaçant contre la Nouvelle-Zélande, prendra la place de Iain Henderson pour ses débuts dans le Tournoi des Six Nations aux côtés de Tadhg Beirne.
La troisième ligne sera belle avec le capitaine Peter O’Mahony (101 sélections).
Sur le banc, l’Irlande a opté pour une répartition six-deux entre avants (6) et arrières (2) qui fait écho à la répartition des remplaçants annoncée plus tôt dans la journée par la France de Fabien Galthié.
Conor Murray et Ciaran Frawley sont les deux avants de réserve de Farrell, Ryan étant ajouté comme renfort dans le pack aux côtés de Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird et Jack Conan.
Composition de l’équipe d’Irlande contre la France
- Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) (59)
- Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) (21)
- Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) (72)
- Joe McCarthy (Université de Dublin/Leinster) (5)
- Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) (46)
- Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster – capitaine) (101)
- Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) (57)
- Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) (36)
- Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster) (30)
- Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster) (9)
- James Lowe (Leinster) (26)
- Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) (52)
- Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) (67)
- Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster) (1)
- Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) (36)
- Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) (26)
- Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) (125)
- Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) (36)
- James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (59)
- Ryan Baird (Université de Dublin/Leinster) (15)
- Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) (41)
- Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) (112)
- Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster) (1)
Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?1 Go to comments
In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base7 Go to comments
The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.7 Go to comments
Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.1 Go to comments
Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .2 Go to comments
Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!1 Go to comments
I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.1 Go to comments
First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..1 Go to comments
This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!9 Go to comments
Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍2 Go to comments
Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊2 Go to comments
How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!1 Go to comments
Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring2 Go to comments
There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.3 Go to comments
9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…4 Go to comments
Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side4 Go to comments
10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.9 Go to comments
I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…9 Go to comments
He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.9 Go to comments
Very bold from Eng.2 Go to comments