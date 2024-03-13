Pays de Galles : quatre changements pour éviter la cuillère de bois contre l'Italie
Le sélectionneur du Pays de Galles, Warren Gatland, a convoqué une équipe qui accueillera l’Italie ce samedi 16 mars dans le cadre du Tournoi des Six Nations, avec quatre changements suite à la défaite contre la France.
Les Gallois ont été battus 24-45 par les Français à Cardiff dimanche dernier et leur réaction pour le match dit de la cuillère de bois contre les Italiens a été de changer leur milieu de terrain et d’apporter deux changements dans le pack.
Nick Tompkins et George North, qui a annoncé qu’il prendrait sa retraite internationale après ce week-end avant de débarquer à Provence Rugby en Pro D2 pour la saison prochaine, ont été réintégrés comme trois-quarts centres après avoir été remplacés par Owen Watkin et Joe Roberts lors de la défaite de la quatrième journée.
Un match crucial
De leur côté, les avants Dillon Lewis et Alex Mann ont été promus titulaires aux dépens de Keiron Assiratti, absent, et de Will Rowlands, resté sur le banc. L’intégration de Mann côté fermé permettra au capitaine Dafydd Jenkins de redevenir deuxième-ligne.
Parmi les remplaçants, le pilier droit Harri O’Connor est en passe de remporter sa première sélection internationale. Kemsley Mathias et Kieran Hardy figurent également dans la liste des 23 pour couvrir respectivement la première ligne et la mêlée.
« C’est un match important pour nous car nous ne voulons absolument pas terminer à la dernière place ; le groupe a envie de gagner », a martelé Warren Gatland.
« L’Italie possède des joueurs de qualité à tous les postes et a su saisir les opportunités quand elles se présentaient pour gonfler le tableau d’affichage.
« Nous avons l’envie et nous allons relever le défi qui nous attend. Nous sommes toujours à la recherche d’une performance de 80 minutes et nous avons parlé de la nécessité d’être meilleurs dans les moments importants.
« Nous comprenons que la pression et les attentes extérieures font partie du rugby international. Il faut l’accepter, continuer à travailler dur et aller de l’avant à l’entraînement pour être précis et discipliné samedi. »
Les Pays de Galles se présente à ce match à la sixième et dernière place du Tournoi, ayant perdu leurs quatre rencontres jusqu’à présent. Ils ont quatre points de retard sur les Italiens, qui ont surpris l’Écosse à Rome samedi dernier et ont fait match nul avec la France lors de la troisième journée.
Equipe du Pays de Galles (contre l’Italie, samedi)
- Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 29 sélections)
- Elliot Dee (Dragons – 50 sélections)
- Dillon Lewis (Harlequins – 56 sélections)
- Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 16 sélections, capitaine)
- Adam Beard (Ospreys – 55 sélections)
- Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – 4 sélections)
- Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 17 sélections)
- Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 47 sélections)
- Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 57 sélections)
- Sam Costelow (Scarlets – 11 sélections)
- Rio Dyer (Dragons – 18 sélections)
- Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 35 sélections)
- George North (Ospreys – 120 sélections)
- Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 58 sélections)
- Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby – 4 sélections)
Remplaçants :
- Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby – 1 sélection)
- Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets – 1 sélection)
- Harri O’Connor (Scarlets – non capé)
- Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 32 sélections)
- Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby – 2 sélections)
- Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 20 sélections)
- Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets – 6 sélections)
- Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby – 10 sélections)
