Officiel – Christian Wade part à Gloucester
Gloucester a confirmé que Christian Wade rejoindra le club pour la saison 2024-2025, comme nous l’avions annoncé en exclusivité sur RugbyPass le mois dernier.
C’est le 27 février que nous avons publié pour la première fois la rumeur selon laquelle l’ancien ailier anglais était en passe de signer à Kingsholm en provenance du Racing 92 pour remplacer Louis Rees-Zammit, l’international gallois qui a quitté le club en janvier pour tenter sa chance dans le football américain.
Quinze jours plus tard, Wade a été dévoilé en tant que nouvelle recrue de Gloucester. Il a fait son retour au rugby en France après un passage en NFL avec les Buffalo Bills.
« Gloucester Rugby est heureux de confirmer la signature de Christian Wade en provenance du Racing 92, club du Top 14. L’ailier rejoindra les Cherry and Whites avant la saison 2024/25 », a écrit le club dans sa communiqué diffusé mercredi soir.
Christian Wade (32 ans, 2 sélections avec l’Angleterre) a fait ses débuts professionnels en 2011 avec les Wasps, ancien club de Gallagher Premiership, où il a compté jusqu’à 165 apparitions pour le club.
« Au cours de la saison 2012-2013, Wade a été nommé à la fois joueur de l’année et jeune joueur de l’année après avoir terminé co-meilleur marqueur d’essais avec 13 réalisations en Premiership et a été sélectionné pour la tournée 2013 des British and Irish Lions en Australie.
« En octobre 2018, Wade a quitté le rugby pour poursuivre une carrière dans le football américain avec le rêve de jouer dans la National Football League (NFL). Il a rejoint l’International Player Pathway (IPP), le même programme auquel l’ancien ailier de Gloucester Louis Rees-Zammit s’est récemment inscrit.
« Après avoir obtenu sa certification, Wade a été engagé par les Buffalo Bills en tant que running back. Wade a quitté les Buffalo Bills et la NFL en 2022, ouvrant la voie à son retour au rugby, en rejoignant le club parisien du Racing pour lequel il a marqué sept essais jusqu’à présent. »
Le directeur du rugby de Gloucester, George Skivington, a ajouté : « Tout le monde au club est ravi d’accueillir Christian à Gloucester.
« Depuis son retour d’Amérique, il est clair qu’il est revenu encore plus en forme et qu’il a toujours ce sixième sens pour la ligne d’essai qu’il avait avant son départ.
« Nous disposons d’un groupe de joueurs du triangle arrière assez exceptionnel, mais il est très agréable d’ajouter l’expérience de Christian à ce groupe. »
Christian Wade a confié : « Je suis heureux de retourner en Premiership la saison prochaine, dans un grand club comme Gloucester.
« Après avoir discuté avec George, je crois en sa vision et son ambition pour l’équipe et j’ai hâte de jouer mon rôle. J’ai de bons souvenirs de mon passage à Kingsholm sous les couleurs des Wasps. »
