Arrogants, les Irlandais ? Etzebeth allume la mèche

Eben Etzebeth a allumé la mèche de la prochaine série de tests entre les Springboks et l’Irlande en accusant l’équipe d’Andy Farrell d’arrogance après le dernier affrontement entre les deux pays en septembre dernier.

Les Irlandais avaient dominé l’Afrique du Sud à Paris lors de la phase de poule de la Coupe du Monde 2023, mais les champions 2019 avaient réussi à conserver leur couronne en battant les All Blacks en finale, cinq semaines après leur revers dans la poule B.

Les Springboks s’apprêtent à accueillir l’Irlande à Pretoria et à Durban et, à moins de dix semaines du premier match, le 6 juillet au Loftus Versfeld, Etzebeth a fait monter la pression en qualifiant les Irlandais d’arrogants lors de leur réaction d’après-match au Stade de France il y a sept mois.

Interviewé après le match à Paris par RugbyPassTV (à retrouver ici), Etzebeth avait annoncé que les Springboks allaient remettre les pendules à l’heure en finale contre l’Irlande… A condition que les Irlandais atteignent ce niveau.

Le 2e ligne de 32 ans a révélé à quoi il faisait allusion en faisant cette remarque : environ la moitié des 23 joueurs du Trèfle à qui il a serré la main à l’issue du match à Paris lui ont dit « On se revoit en finale », tout en sachant qu’ils allaient affronter les All Blacks en quart de finale.

« On se revoit en finale »

L’homme aux 119 capes juge cette attitude très irrespectueuse, comme il l’a expliqué dans le dernier épisode de The Rugby Pod. « Je me souviens de ce que je t’ai dit », dit Etzebeth en s’adressant à Jim Hamilton, l’ancien international écossais désormais animateur de l’émission, qui l’avait interviewé au Stade de France.

« Quand j’ai dit ça après le match, c’est parce qu’au moins 12 des 23 joueurs m’ont dit ‘On se revoit en finale’ au moment où on s’est serré la main. »

« D’après le calendrier, on se doutait qu’on allait affronter la France, et eux la Nouvelle-Zélande. Donc je me suis tout de suite dit : ‘Ils ne sont pas au courant qu’ils doivent jouer contre les All Blacks en quart de finale ?’

« Le fait de dire ‘On se revoit en finale’, c’était pour moi une énorme erreur car ils ont négligé une des équipes les plus dominantes, voire l’équipe la plus dominante depuis 20 ou 30 ans sur la scène internationale.

« Je me disais que ce n’était pas possible ! Je veux dire, on n’aurait jamais dit un truc pareil parce qu’on savait qu’on allait se frotter au pays hôte, qu’il fallait dominer la France dans son jardin. En disant ce genre de phrases comme ‘On se revoit en finale’, ça montrait qu’ils était très confiants alors qu’il savaient que les All Blacks se trouvaient sur leur route.

« Être confiant, c’est bien, mais il ne faut pas tomber dans l’arrogance car le rugby te remet à ta place. Tu peux faire une saison de fou, et connaître un jour sans, ou rater un plaquage, ou te faire déposer par ton adversaire. C’est la beauté de ce sport, on ne reste jamais au top en permanence.

Alors que l’Irlande se prenait les pieds dans le tapis noir en quart de finale (24-28 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande), l’Afrique du Sud écartait les Bleus le lendemain (29-28), puis signait deux autres victoires par la plus petite des marges contre l’Angleterre en demie puis la Nouvelle-Zélande en finale pour conserver sa couronne mondiale.

Les Springboks entameront leur saison 2024 par un match de la Qatar Airways Cup contre le pays de Galles à Londres, mais Etzebeth a laissé entendre que la série contre l’Irlande retenait toute l’attention des amateurs de rugby.

« On veut de la régularité entre deux Coupes du Monde », a rappelé l’ancien joueur de Toulon, interrogé sur les prochaines échéances de l’Afrique du Sud. « On sait tous que 2027, c’est la prochaine grosse étape, mais on veut rester compétitifs.

« On veut gagner un ou deux Rugby Championships pendant ce laps de temps. L’Irlande arrive. Avant cela, on va affronter le pays de Galles à Twickenham mais ces tests contre l’Irlande, tout le monde en parle, à part les joueurs irlandais et sud-africains. Tout le monde parle de ce match. » On a hâte d’y être…