Louis Rees-Zammit a signé avec les Kansas City Chiefs : c’est quoi la suite ?

Louis Rees-Zammit (23 ans, 32 sélections), ex-futur espoir du Pays de Galles pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 en Australie, a fait un pas de plus vers la réalisation de son rêve de participer à la NFL en signant un contrat de trois ans avec les champions du Super Bowl, les Kansas City Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit est-il officiellement un joueur de la NFL ?

Pas encore, mais c’est maintenant que les choses sérieuses commencent. Après avoir laissé une impression positive dans le cadre du programme IPP (International Player Pathway) de la NFL, l’ancien ailier gallois a décroché une place dans l’équipe d’entraînement des Chiefs. Maintenant, il doit prouver qu’il mérite d’être inclus dans leur liste active de 53 joueurs avant le début de la nouvelle saison le 5 septembre. Même s’il n’est pas choisi, les règles permettent à un joueur international d’être sélectionné jusqu’à trois fois au cours de la saison.

Quel sera son poste ?

Il est encore trop tôt pour le déterminer avec certitude, mais il a plusieurs options à sa disposition : devenir running back, wide receiver, une combinaison des deux, ou se spécialiser comme kick returner. Cette dernière option semble être sa meilleure opportunité d’accéder à la NFL, du moins dans un premier temps. Les changements de règles prévus pour la prochaine saison visent à augmenter le nombre de retours de coups de pied, et c’est là que les compétences instinctives de course de Rees-Zammit, son aptitude à repérer les failles dans la défense, et ses capacités athlétiques seront le mieux mises en valeur. En dehors des différences telles que la présence de bloqueurs et l’obligation de porter un équipement de protection, ce poste le rapprochera le plus du rugby sur un terrain de football US.

Quelles sont les chances de réussite ?

Même avec les aptitudes physiques impressionnantes de Rees-Zammit, percer dans la NFL sera extrêmement difficile. Sa vitesse sur 40 yards, son agilité, et ses compétences en matière de réception sont indéniables, mais il est en compétition avec des athlètes qui ont été formés dans ce sport depuis leur enfance. Les instincts acquis par une exposition précoce au football américain lui manqueront, et il devra surmonter des défis tels que l’apprentissage des schémas de jeu, des règles, l’adaptation à un ballon de taille différente, et l’assimilation à une nouvelle culture sportive. Changer de code, entre le rugby à XIII et à XV, est déjà un défi en soi ; s’adapter à un tout nouveau sport représente un défi supplémentaire de taille.

Quels sont les autres joueurs de rugby à XV qui ont réussi ?

Personne, vraiment. Christian Wade est l’exemple le plus médiatisé de l’IPP, ayant été recruté par les Buffalo Bills en 2019. Malgré un début impressionnant marqué par un touchdown de 70 yards lors d’un match de pré-saison, il n’a jamais intégré la liste active et est retourné au rugby à XV en 2022 en rejoignant le Racing 92. D’autres joueurs, tels que Hayden Smith, originaire d’Australie, et Daniel Adongo du Kenya, ont également tenté leur chance en NFL, mais leur expérience s’est limitée à quelques apparitions. Si Rees-Zammit réussit, il deviendra donc le premier véritable succès de cette transition.

Que se passera-t-il si la greffe ne prend pas ?

Le passage en NFL représente une opportunité gagnant-gagnant pour l’ancienne vedette des Lions et de Gloucester. S’il réussit avec les Chiefs, il deviendra une superstar du sport britannique. Au pire, même s’il ne perce pas, il pourra retourner au rugby en sachant que les clubs seront nombreux à vouloir recruter un finisseur qui a inscrit 14 essais en 32 sélections avec le Pays de Galles. De plus, s’il honore son contrat avec les Chiefs jusqu’au bout, il n’aura que 26 ans.