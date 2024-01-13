25 - 3
Sevens

L'Ouganda prend sa revanche sur la Belgique en quart du Sevens Challenger

Par Willy Billiard
Yvonne Najjuma et Mary Ayot (Ouganda) célèbrent la victoire contre la Belgique lors de la deuxième journée du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 au Sevens Stadium, le 13 janvier 2024 à Dubaï, aux Émirats arabes unis. Crédit photo : Mike Lee - KLC fotos pour World Rugby

Cruelle déception pour l’équipe féminine de rugby à sept de Belgique. Après un parcours sans faute en phase de poule, elles ont chuté face à l’Ouganda en quart de finale du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger à Dubaï.

Ironie puisque les filles de Emiel Vermote avaient déjà battu l’Ouganda 14-5 (essais de Cécile Blondiau et de Noémie Van de Poele) la veille en phase de poule.

La journée avant pourtant bien commencé avec la victoire 17-7 sur la Thaïlande, clôturant une phase de poule impeccable après une autre autre victoire la veille sur la Papouasie-Nouvelle-Guinée (31-10).

Malgré un bon début de la Belgique avec Noémie Van de Poele qui marque dès la troisième minute en quart de finale, l’Ouganda revient au score une minute plus tard avec Grace Nabaggala qui en marque un deuxième à la 12e.

Les Belges avaient de quoi tenir, mais leur indiscipline leur a coûté extrêmement cher. Pas moins de quatre cartons leur ont été attribués : trois jaunes et un rouge.

La Belgique s’est retrouvée à cinq joueuses pour finir la première période avec deux cartons sur Margaux Stevins et Femke Soens.

Le retour des vestiaires n’a pas été plus calme sur le plan de la discipline puisque Femke Soens a écopé de son deuxième jaune, menant au rouge, condamnant les Belges à joué à six pendant les cinq longues dernières minutes.

Elles ont néanmoins montré qu’elles ne baissaient pas les bras pour autant, déjà en ne prenant pas la marée face à l’Ouganda, mais aussi par Cécile Blondiau qui a marqué le dernier essai de la rencontre à la 14e pour revenir à cinq points des Ougandaises (12-17).

Les Belges disputeront un match de classement dimanche 14 janvier.

