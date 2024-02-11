Les 5 éléments à creuser après la deuxième journée du Tournoi

La France, l’Angleterre et l’Irlande ont remporté la deuxième journée du Tournoi des Six Nations, qui n’a pas connu la même excitation que lors du premier week-end.

Les officiels sous les projecteurs

World Rugby a récemment diffusé un documentaire captivant intitulé « Whistleblowers » avec l’ambition de faire avancer le débat autour des arbitres en montrant les difficultés auxquelles ils sont confrontés, tant sur le plan personnel que professionnel, pour superviser l’un des sports les plus complexes qui soient. Mais les critiques qui se sont abattues sur Nic Berry et James Doleman à la suite de décisions controversées, respectivement à Murrayfield et à Twickenham ce week-end, montrent clairement que les règles du jeu elles-mêmes n’aident parfois pas vraiment les arbitres. La décision de ne pas accorder à l’Écosse un essai de dernière minute contre la France et celle de permettre au Pays de Galles de contrer la transformation de George Ford étaient légitimes au regard des règles du rugby, mais elles ont toutes les deux été ressenties comme des décisions injustes. Des explications ont permis de comprendre pourquoi les bonnes décisions avaient été prises, mais à ce moment-là, le flot de haine en ligne avait commencé à se déverser.

Hollie entre dans l’histoire

Le petit monde des officiels de match a néanmoins pu célébrer une victoire notable lors de la deuxième journée, celle de Hollie Davidson, qui est entrée dans l’histoire à Twickenham. Cette Écossaise de 31 ans est en effet devenue la première femme membre d’une équipe d’arbitrage sur le terrain lors d’un match du Tournoi des Six Nations masculin, alors que le plafond de verre pour les femmes dans le sport continue d’être brisé. Davidson, qui est désormais l’arbitre féminine la plus en vue du rugby, avait déjà supervisé un match international masculin impliquant une équipe du Six Nations, puisqu’elle avait pris en charge le choc entre le Portugal et l’Italie en 2022. Un test entre nations établies doit être le prochain objectif de la première arbitre à temps plein de la Scottish Rugby Union.

L’Ecosse ne parvient toujours pas à s’en sortir

Même si les règles du rugby en décident autrement, l’essai de l’Écosse dans les arrêts de jeu contre la France aurait dû être validé. La consternation écossaise était compréhensible, mais ce moment controversé mis à part, les Écossais doivent faire leur introspection pour savoir pourquoi ils n’arrivaient jamais à plier le match à chaque fois alors qu’ils menaient pendant la plus grande partie du match contre des adversaires qui traînent encore comme un traumatisme leur élimination en quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby. Une lourde déception pour, une fois de plus, un groupe de joueurs considéré comme l’un des plus talentueux jamais formé dans ce pays. Le premier titre du Tournoi des Six Nations semble toujours aussi inaccessible.

Le XV de la Rose taille sa route

L’Angleterre est l’une des deux équipes invaincues du Tournoi des Six Nations et, bien qu’elle ait le mérite d’avoir égalé son total de victoires lors des trois derniers tournois avant la première semaine de pause, elle sait que ses victoires en demi-teinte contre l’Italie et le Pays de Galles étaient trop serrées pour être confortables. Des tests bien plus difficiles les attendent contre l’Écosse, l’Irlande et la France dans les semaines à venir et l’équipe de Steve Borthwick doit s’améliorer de manière significative si elle veut rester dans la course au titre dans le tournoi. Jusqu’à présent, elle a fait preuve de résilience, d’un plus grand appétit pour l’offensive et d’une défense d’acier, mais pour l’instant, elle reste une nation moyenne.

L’Irlande dans la cour des grands

Seule l’Irlande est encore en lice pour le Grand Chelem et, après avoir écarté l’Italie malgré six changements, il est difficile d’envisager autre chose qu’un nouveau grand chelem pour les hommes d’Andy Farrell. Aucune équipe n’a réussi à réaliser deux Grands Chelems consécutifs dans l’ère du Tournoi des Six Nations, mais la profondeur du squad irlandais et la fluidité de son jeu sont telles qu’il faudrait une surprise de taille pour l’empêcher d’inscrire son nom dans les livres d’histoire. L’Italie, quant à elle, a fait un pas en arrière alors qu’elle avait montré de belles choses en posant des problèmes à l’Angleterre à Rome.