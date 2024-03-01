« Le XV de France a été démasqué », selon Schalk Burger

Il y a tout juste six mois, la France balayait les All Blacks en match d’ouverture de sa propre Coupe du Monde et le monde du rugby semblait être à ses pieds.

Six mois plus tard, c’est un véritable miracle du rugby que les Bleus aient réussi à remporter une victoire et un match nul lors de leurs trois premiers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations. Une décision différente de l’arbitre vidéo contre l’Écosse et un placement un peu plus sûr du ballon sur le tee par l’Italien Paolo Garbisi et les Bleus se retrouveraient à la dernière place du Tournoi des Six Nations au lieu de la quatrième.

La liste des blessés n’a pas non plus aidé Fabien Galthié, notamment en deuxième-ligne. et en plus de ça, la longue blessure au genou de Romain Ntamack et la pige d’Antoine Dupont dans le rugby à sept ont privé la France de sa charnière préférée, et ça se voit.

Au vu des premiers matchs du Tournoi 2024, les anciens Springboks Schalk Burger et Jean de Villiers estiment que la France a été « démasquée » sur le plan tactique.

Répondant à Hanyani Shimange dans l’émission Boks Office sur RugbyPass TV cette semaine, les deux champions du monde ont décrypté pourquoi la France ne profite plus de son long jeu au pied. Parallèlement à ce problème, Burger ajoute que les champions du Tournoi des Six Nations 2022 ont perdu l’intensité qu’ils avaient il y a encore quelques semaines.

« Vu la façon dont ils jouent, je pense que les gens ont compris les raisons de leur jeu au pied », a expliqué l’ancien troisième-ligne.

« Une grande partie de leur jeu repose sur leurs entrées dans les 22. La précision autour du maul et avec Dupont, c’est un peu comme s’ils avaient un troisième-ligne supplémentaire dans les 22, car il est une vraie menace et il accélère le tempo du jeu.

« Là, ils n’ont ni Dupont ni Ntamack, mais je pense que c’est un peu plus compliqué que ça. Ils ne sont pas récompensés par leur jeu au pied. Je pense qu’ils ont été un peu démasqués.

« Ils n’ont pas non plus cette intensité. Si vous repensez au quart de finale que nous avons joué contre eux, l’intensité qu’ils avaient – le premier maul qu’ils ont marqué, [Peato] Mauvaka était à la finition, et c’était un maul dans les 22 mètres contre les Springboks, la meilleure équipe au monde pour défendre un maul.

« Chaque fois qu’ils ont eu un maul dans les 22, ils ont défoncé la porte et ont trouvé le moyen de marquer un essai. Ce week-end, contre l’Italie, lorsqu’ils ont eu la possession dans les 22, ils n’ont pas eu la même efficacité. Ce n’est pas la même agressivité, le même tempo, la même étincelle. Il semble presque facile de les éliminer, alors que pendant les quatre années qui ont précédé la Coupe du monde, on pensait que lorsqu’ils entraient dans les 22, on se disait ‘les gars, on est mal’. »