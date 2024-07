Le Pays de Galles est sorti du Top 10 mondial

FEATURE How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.' However you dress it up, an improving England missed a gilt-edged chance to register a first win on New Zealand soil for 21 years