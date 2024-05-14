L'avenir de Dan Biggar à Toulon ? « On verra » dit Bernard Lemaître

Fin mars, Bernard Lemaître ne mâchait pas ses mots concernant l’ouvreur gallois Dan Biggar, débarqué sur la Rade fin 2022.

« Concernant Dan Biggar, on sait qu’il est en fin de carrière. Il était correct la saison dernière et puis il est réellement en fin de carrière et il ne le réalise pas à 100%. Il va jouer encore un peu mais ce n’est pas l’avenir du club. Donc il faut faire attention à ces joueurs en fin de carrière », assénait celui qui est le propriétaire du club depuis février 2020.

Le président toulonnais se demandait alors si son joueur phare quelques années auparavant irait jusqu’au bout de son contrat avec le club français après qu’une blessure au dos survenue lors d’une transformation l’ait terrassé.

La douleur qui l’a fait s’écrouler au sol l’année dernière s’est avérée être une blessure difficile à surmonter, mais il semble maintenant que Biggar ait répondu à toutes les questions qui subsistaient sur sa forme au cours des derniers mois.

Début avril, Dan Biggar confiait dans Var matin : « Je serai à Toulon l’an prochain, je ne peux pas envisager une autre issue. Je veux y rester le plus longtemps possible. Je compte aller au bout de mon contrat et faire une année de plus si possible. »

« Il a mis très longtemps à revenir »

Ses propos ont visiblement été entendus par Lemaître qui a accordé une longue interview au Figaro dans son édition du 11 mai.

« Quand Dan est rentré de la Coupe du monde, il a eu un coup de moins bien, qui s’est aggravé avec son étonnante blessure au dos en tentant une transformation », a reconnu Lemaitre.

« Il a mis très longtemps à revenir. On s’est donc posé la question de la suite. Mais il y a répondu. Il veut aller au bout de son contrat et même, si possible, prolonger une année de plus. On verra. La saison prochaine sera décisive en ce qui le concerne. »

La balle est donc dans le camp du Gallois qui a commencé sa carrière senior avec les Ospreys en 2008, où il est apparu plus de 200 fois et est devenu un joueur clé.

112 sélections avec le Pays de Galles

La même année, il faisait ses débuts dans l’équipe nationale du Pays de Galles sous les couleurs de laquelle il compte 112 sélections (plus quatre avec les British & Irish Lions), participant à trois Coupes Monde de Rugby (2015, 2019 et 2023). Parmi ses faits d’armes internationaux, le fait d’avoir remporté le Tournoi des Six Nations à trois reprises.

En 2018, Biggar a rejoint les Northampton Saints en Premiership anglaise jusqu’en 2022 où, à la mi-saison, il signe avec Toulon, poursuivant sa carrière dans le Top 14.

L’arrivée de la star italienne des Six Nations Paulo Garbisi dans l’équipe complique encore la situation de Biggar en début d’année.

Situation complexe sur le transfert de 2022

Un autre pan compliqué de la situation est révélé par L’Equipe dans son édition du 14 mai et remonterait à son transfert à Toulon fin 2022. Selon le média, Northampton avait non seulement versé à son ancien joueur une somme d’environ 350 000€ – Toulon avait racheté le reste du contrat – mais « aurait ensuite payé au joueur environ 40 % de son salaire annuel ».

« On a à la fois affaire à un transfert entre deux clubs (Toulon paye une indemnité conséquente à Northampton) et en même temps à une transaction financière – là encore conséquente – entre le club quitté et le joueur. En règle générale, si transfert il y a, le club qui cède son joueur ne lui verse pas d’argent », écrit Frédéric Bernès dans L’Equipe.

« Une indemnité transite entre le club quitté et le joueur lorsque l’employeur procède à une rupture de contrat anticipée, un licenciement. Et dans le cas présent, Biggar se retrouvant libre, Toulon n’aurait pas eu à payer d’indemnité de transfert à Northampton. »

La situation devrait être examinée par la commission de discipline de la Ligue Nationale de Rugby le 22 mai.