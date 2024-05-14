L'avenir de Dan Biggar à Toulon ? « On verra » dit Bernard Lemaître
Fin mars, Bernard Lemaître ne mâchait pas ses mots concernant l’ouvreur gallois Dan Biggar, débarqué sur la Rade fin 2022.
« Concernant Dan Biggar, on sait qu’il est en fin de carrière. Il était correct la saison dernière et puis il est réellement en fin de carrière et il ne le réalise pas à 100%. Il va jouer encore un peu mais ce n’est pas l’avenir du club. Donc il faut faire attention à ces joueurs en fin de carrière », assénait celui qui est le propriétaire du club depuis février 2020.
Le président toulonnais se demandait alors si son joueur phare quelques années auparavant irait jusqu’au bout de son contrat avec le club français après qu’une blessure au dos survenue lors d’une transformation l’ait terrassé.
La douleur qui l’a fait s’écrouler au sol l’année dernière s’est avérée être une blessure difficile à surmonter, mais il semble maintenant que Biggar ait répondu à toutes les questions qui subsistaient sur sa forme au cours des derniers mois.
Début avril, Dan Biggar confiait dans Var matin : « Je serai à Toulon l’an prochain, je ne peux pas envisager une autre issue. Je veux y rester le plus longtemps possible. Je compte aller au bout de mon contrat et faire une année de plus si possible. »
« Il a mis très longtemps à revenir »
Ses propos ont visiblement été entendus par Lemaître qui a accordé une longue interview au Figaro dans son édition du 11 mai.
« Quand Dan est rentré de la Coupe du monde, il a eu un coup de moins bien, qui s’est aggravé avec son étonnante blessure au dos en tentant une transformation », a reconnu Lemaitre.
« Il a mis très longtemps à revenir. On s’est donc posé la question de la suite. Mais il y a répondu. Il veut aller au bout de son contrat et même, si possible, prolonger une année de plus. On verra. La saison prochaine sera décisive en ce qui le concerne. »
La balle est donc dans le camp du Gallois qui a commencé sa carrière senior avec les Ospreys en 2008, où il est apparu plus de 200 fois et est devenu un joueur clé.
112 sélections avec le Pays de Galles
La même année, il faisait ses débuts dans l’équipe nationale du Pays de Galles sous les couleurs de laquelle il compte 112 sélections (plus quatre avec les British & Irish Lions), participant à trois Coupes Monde de Rugby (2015, 2019 et 2023). Parmi ses faits d’armes internationaux, le fait d’avoir remporté le Tournoi des Six Nations à trois reprises.
En 2018, Biggar a rejoint les Northampton Saints en Premiership anglaise jusqu’en 2022 où, à la mi-saison, il signe avec Toulon, poursuivant sa carrière dans le Top 14.
L’arrivée de la star italienne des Six Nations Paulo Garbisi dans l’équipe complique encore la situation de Biggar en début d’année.
Situation complexe sur le transfert de 2022
Un autre pan compliqué de la situation est révélé par L’Equipe dans son édition du 14 mai et remonterait à son transfert à Toulon fin 2022. Selon le média, Northampton avait non seulement versé à son ancien joueur une somme d’environ 350 000€ – Toulon avait racheté le reste du contrat – mais « aurait ensuite payé au joueur environ 40 % de son salaire annuel ».
« On a à la fois affaire à un transfert entre deux clubs (Toulon paye une indemnité conséquente à Northampton) et en même temps à une transaction financière – là encore conséquente – entre le club quitté et le joueur. En règle générale, si transfert il y a, le club qui cède son joueur ne lui verse pas d’argent », écrit Frédéric Bernès dans L’Equipe.
« Une indemnité transite entre le club quitté et le joueur lorsque l’employeur procède à une rupture de contrat anticipée, un licenciement. Et dans le cas présent, Biggar se retrouvant libre, Toulon n’aurait pas eu à payer d’indemnité de transfert à Northampton. »
La situation devrait être examinée par la commission de discipline de la Ligue Nationale de Rugby le 22 mai.
Comments on RugbyPass
Daltons a great guy and can lead at any level with that humility1 Go to comments
Well if Parling is an Australian citizen then I suppose that’s OK. It’s more than can be said for The Hobbit in Absentia. I’m guessing Jordan Useless won’t be getting a call up to the Wallabies then because the Melbourne Rebels lineout coached by Parling has been a complete disaster. Parling had better prove himself or it’s out. He’ll be flattered by having one of the best lineout operators in world rugby in Rodda hopefully. If Parling can teach the Wallabies one thing it would be to also teach Australian players to make a serious effort on charge downs. Only Frost and Rodda make an effort. The rest are half hearted and lazy, bar Harry Wilson’s effort last week. There are lots of big missed opportunities.27 Go to comments
Great read thanks and glad he’s committed to Aus rugby! The comment from the no 8 saying he’s never done lineouts before doesn’t surprise me. There often isn’t the same upbringing with rugby here as there is in nz and parts of Europe. Seems like he’s doing a great job at the Rebels27 Go to comments
Scott Barrett. End of story.1 Go to comments
Du Plessis Kirifi will not be selected by the All Blacks. He is nowhere near 6’0” tall. He looks good in Super Rugby in wide open , fast pace rugby. That is not Test rugby. He would be rag dolled by South Africa, Ireland, France, and England.7 Go to comments
It’s Razor so Blackadder and Grace for starters. Although on second thoughts K Read looked in great shape on TV the other day.35 Go to comments
Great piece Nick, plenty to chew on. Loved this ‘biases’ line from Geoff, shows he is a thinker - “If you asked me for a shortlist of coaches who appealed to my biases, he would be on it.” I think Schmidt is towing a similar line to Rennie in regards to OS players, he is publicly saying he prefers local talent, but almost certainly will be fighting to have the likes of skelton in the team. Interesting to hear the backroom on the rebels and what a cockup that is, just when you think RA admin has hit rock bottom it digs deeper. Other bit that caught my eye was his skills focus on things like passing from 7s at the base of the lineout, great little details. but also scary that a SR level 8 didn’t know how to operate within a lineout - telling!27 Go to comments
Thoroughly enjoyed this thanks Nick. ‘The lineout starts on the ground…’ wish I’d thought of that line when discussing Will’s place in the Wallabies.27 Go to comments
Shannon Frizell’s second year is optional is how I heard it. Given nothing has been confirmed yet it gets more and more likely he signs to return next year. Cant wait to see Finau doing more work on Internal players.35 Go to comments
Blindside flankers should be hard hitting defenders, good lineout jumper with height, and a hard worker who hits and cleans rucks. If he can be a destructive ball carrier it’s a bonus but not a necessity. Samipeni Fineau and Cullen Grace are excellent at those core skills and my choice at blindside. Brad Shields is dismissed because he is 33 but not sure why that should be a consideration for this season. Shields too does these core roles well. Just don’t pick an 8 and shift him to 6 like the wingers on The Breakdown suggest, as if 6 and 8 are interchangeable. They are not. An 8 is first and foremost a dynamic ball carrier, not necessarily a destructive defender as a 6 should be. Devon Flanders and Akira Ioane are #8 s forced to play blindside because their teams have better options at 8 than them. Do not pick them at blindside35 Go to comments
Saints obviously didn’t get the memo, or needed an ego boost?1 Go to comments
Returning to the Chiefs would be another good change that could only put him into a better position to succeed in black7 Go to comments
Simply outrageous and demonstrably false to say Finau’s tackle on Lynagh was “2 seconds late” In reality it was probably 0.5 seconds after he passed the ball. If you carry the ball at speed to within 5m of the defensive line you can expect to get tackled. Finau could have pulled out of it and not absolutely flattened him for sure, but there was going to be contact either way. He seems like a high risk selection at the moment, but there is no one else like him in NZ at the moment. His big tackles make the highlight reels but he is also a great athlete, very fast for such a big man, spent most of his days at lock so also very strong in the line out.35 Go to comments
Yes, Finau looks like the best option. Blackadder is not big enough for an international 6 - he should join the queue at 7. Frizzell had the power and heft and line-out height to play lock, so maybe that is where the ABs should be looking, not at a 7 who’s not big enough for 6, but at a lock who might have the agility to play 6, like Scott Barrett, or… Natai Ah Kuoi, who absolutely fits that bill, but seldom gets to play 6 because the Chiefs have so many loosies.35 Go to comments
Paul Quinn was a National MP.7 Go to comments
No need to worry about losers’ mentality hysteria from Australia. Finau has all the attributes, I don't recall a high or no arms tackle from him, and his timing has been controlled very well since the round 3 Lynagh tackle. It's an easy decision for Razor, the only question is who should back him up from the bench. He can't be overworked like Squire was in his first full season.35 Go to comments
“Reds coach Les Kiss saying later: “I think every player has the right to feel safe.” Maybe Rugby is the wrong sport for people who want to feel safe..?35 Go to comments
Not sure what the context was, but the highlights showed one scrum against Aussie where the baby Blacks were going backwards at a pace. The pack has been the issue since 2017, so they might be in for another reality check soon. This tournament should really have been two rounds, would have learned a lot more.1 Go to comments
Peter Lakai has a ‘lot of size’? Since when? To Kirifi maybe. I think Laidlaw clearly saw he’s too small for 6 or 8, so plonked him at 7. Has potential to be Ardies understudy in black for 7.7 Go to comments
Dalton for skipper?16 Go to comments