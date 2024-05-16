26 - 61
L’Australie peut-elle manquer sa qualification pour le WXV 1 ?

Par RugbyPass
L'Australienne Lori Cramer pendant le quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde Rugby Féminin Nouvelle-Zélande 2021 entre l'Angleterre et l'Australie au Waikatere Trusts Stadium d'Auckland, le 30 octobre 2022. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Après une défaite 33-14 contre le Canada en ouverture du World Rugby Pacific Four Series la semaine dernière, les Australiennes affronteront les États-Unis à l’AAMI Park de Melbourne vendredi 17 mai après-midi.

Le match de rugby que les Wallaroos doivent impérativement gagner contre les États-Unis est d’autant plus intéressant que Sione Fukofuka, ancien assistant de l’équipe, est désormais l’entraîneur des Américaines.

Jusqu’à présent, les États-Unis ont perdu deux fois, s’inclinant 57-5 face à la Nouvelle-Zélande, numéro 2 mondial, à Hamilton le week-end dernier, puis 50-7 face au Canada en Californie avant cela.

Il ne reste plus qu’un match à disputer, contre les Black Ferns, que l’Australie n’a jamais battues. Les Wallaroos ont besoin d’une victoire sur les Américaines pour s’assurer de terminer dans les trois premiers et de se qualifier à nouveau pour la compétition d’élite WXV 1 au Canada du 27 septembre au 13 octobre.

L’Angleterre et la France se sont déjà qualifiées après avoir terminé en tête du Tournoi des Six Nations et l’Irlande les a rejointes en finissant à la troisième place.

Les trois places restantes pour le WXV 1 seront attribuées aux trois premières équipes du Pacific Four Series – la Nouvelle-Zélande et le Canada sont en tête – tandis que l’équipe classée quatrième sera reléguée dans le WXV 2.

Un enjeu important

L’arrière de l’Australie Lori Cramer (20 sélections) confirme que son équipe est bien consciente de l’enjeu.

L’an dernier, lors du Pacific Four Series, les Wallaroos avaient remporté une victoire de 58-17 sur les Etats-Unis.

« C’est énorme parce que si nous ne gagnons pas, nous ne serons pas dans le WXV 1 », rappelle Lori Cramer.

« Nous voulons être dans les trois ou quatre premiers mondiaux. Nous avons joué contre le Canada, qui était dans les quatre premiers à l’époque et qui est maintenant classé troisième (devant la France, ndlr), et à quelques erreurs critiques près et une très bonne exécution de leurs ballons portés de leur part, nous étions dans ce match.

« Nous ne sommes pas très loin de notre objectif. »

Quand Fukofuka faisait grandir les Reds

Lori Cramer explique qu’elle connaissait bien Sione Fukofuka quand son compatriote du Queensland l’entraînait, ainsi que quelques-unes de ses coéquipières australiennes, au cours des dix dernières années.

Il a passé trois ans en tant qu’assistant des Wallaroos, tout en étant assistant de l’équipe des Reds dans le Super W.

« Je suis impatiente de jouer contre les États-Unis, car Sione est leur entraîneur », sourit la joueuse de 31 ans.

« Il était notre entraîneur en charge de l’attaque l’année dernière et nous jouions très bien… C’est un très bon entraîneur et il est très précis.

« Il a entraîné beaucoup d’entre nous depuis que nous sommes toute petites, alors il nous connaît sur le bout des doigts.

« Il nous a fait participer à ses équipes depuis longtemps, probablement plus sur le circuit du rugby à sept, mais il a joué un rôle énorme dans la croissance du Rugby à Sept et du rugby féminin australien. »

