L’Australie peut-elle manquer sa qualification pour le WXV 1 ?
Après une défaite 33-14 contre le Canada en ouverture du World Rugby Pacific Four Series la semaine dernière, les Australiennes affronteront les États-Unis à l’AAMI Park de Melbourne vendredi 17 mai après-midi.
Le match de rugby que les Wallaroos doivent impérativement gagner contre les États-Unis est d’autant plus intéressant que Sione Fukofuka, ancien assistant de l’équipe, est désormais l’entraîneur des Américaines.
Jusqu’à présent, les États-Unis ont perdu deux fois, s’inclinant 57-5 face à la Nouvelle-Zélande, numéro 2 mondial, à Hamilton le week-end dernier, puis 50-7 face au Canada en Californie avant cela.
Il ne reste plus qu’un match à disputer, contre les Black Ferns, que l’Australie n’a jamais battues. Les Wallaroos ont besoin d’une victoire sur les Américaines pour s’assurer de terminer dans les trois premiers et de se qualifier à nouveau pour la compétition d’élite WXV 1 au Canada du 27 septembre au 13 octobre.
L’Angleterre et la France se sont déjà qualifiées après avoir terminé en tête du Tournoi des Six Nations et l’Irlande les a rejointes en finissant à la troisième place.
Les trois places restantes pour le WXV 1 seront attribuées aux trois premières équipes du Pacific Four Series – la Nouvelle-Zélande et le Canada sont en tête – tandis que l’équipe classée quatrième sera reléguée dans le WXV 2.
Un enjeu important
L’arrière de l’Australie Lori Cramer (20 sélections) confirme que son équipe est bien consciente de l’enjeu.
L’an dernier, lors du Pacific Four Series, les Wallaroos avaient remporté une victoire de 58-17 sur les Etats-Unis.
« C’est énorme parce que si nous ne gagnons pas, nous ne serons pas dans le WXV 1 », rappelle Lori Cramer.
« Nous voulons être dans les trois ou quatre premiers mondiaux. Nous avons joué contre le Canada, qui était dans les quatre premiers à l’époque et qui est maintenant classé troisième (devant la France, ndlr), et à quelques erreurs critiques près et une très bonne exécution de leurs ballons portés de leur part, nous étions dans ce match.
« Nous ne sommes pas très loin de notre objectif. »
Quand Fukofuka faisait grandir les Reds
Lori Cramer explique qu’elle connaissait bien Sione Fukofuka quand son compatriote du Queensland l’entraînait, ainsi que quelques-unes de ses coéquipières australiennes, au cours des dix dernières années.
Il a passé trois ans en tant qu’assistant des Wallaroos, tout en étant assistant de l’équipe des Reds dans le Super W.
« Je suis impatiente de jouer contre les États-Unis, car Sione est leur entraîneur », sourit la joueuse de 31 ans.
« Il était notre entraîneur en charge de l’attaque l’année dernière et nous jouions très bien… C’est un très bon entraîneur et il est très précis.
« Il a entraîné beaucoup d’entre nous depuis que nous sommes toute petites, alors il nous connaît sur le bout des doigts.
« Il nous a fait participer à ses équipes depuis longtemps, probablement plus sur le circuit du rugby à sept, mais il a joué un rôle énorme dans la croissance du Rugby à Sept et du rugby féminin australien. »
Comments on RugbyPass
Talent to burn and a huge engine..hope he gets a shot at higher honours2 Go to comments
If anything like his dad he has a bright future, Soane was the best ball carrying props ive ever seen using a combination of pace power and footwork.1 Go to comments
Those who saw Sharks vs Clermont and Ox N'Che vs Rabah Slimani should have a good idea of the best scrumagers… May be not the best props…2 Go to comments
It's been an unusual era of unpopular, highly competitive, domineering, fairly big fly halves in the home nations with Farrell, Sexton and Biggar. Russell is different in personality and player I think. I'd rank Sexton first of the three because he is just as good a game controller but also has a great passing game. And his competitiveness never seems to cause problems with refs.31 Go to comments
Thank goodness he wasn't born in Scotland, he'd have been a great candidate for the Scottish Barbarians. I wouldn't put it past them to push for a “where the player was conceived” rule 😂2 Go to comments
Owen Farrell is one of the most polarising figures in the game. His entire attitude on the field (and sometimes off of it) smacks of arrogance and he is about as brash as Donald Trump in a political debate. Yet behind that facade is a calculating, determined and powerful leader who drives any team forward with an Iron will. You are right in that he gets better in the heat of battle and in the face of overwhelming odds. He develops a narrow focus and he delivers his best in a way that few others can. He is one of Englands great performers who sacrificed alot for the team and who often bears the weight of responsibility of leadership alone on the field and in front of the media. Despite what many think of him he is a fantastic game manager with a good rugby brain. He will be sorely missed from the international stage31 Go to comments
Always proud of the effort, Sam. The All blacks never stop fighting, never just roll over. He didn’t get anywhere near the respect he earned, but that’s due to results, not commitment to the cause. Have fun dominating in Japan!1 Go to comments
Not sure why Papali’i thinks Scott Robertson needs his help to select the next All Black Captain. In my view, Papali’i would be well advised to have a good hard look at his own game, and to reflect on how fortunate he is to even wear the black jersey. Rather than shouting at his team mates at every set piece, standing in the mid-field pointing and holding his arms out and flopping to the ground at the back of every second or third ruck, may I suggest he would be far better employed actually doing something on the field. Seriously, watch him for 10 minutes during a game - not much happens. When was the last time he was first to a breakdown, or actually made a turnover? If Robertson is half the Coach I think he is, Papali’i will not be anywhere near the AB’s this season.11 Go to comments
Hiding coming up for Saders.1 Go to comments
Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.6 Go to comments
Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck16 Go to comments
Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.2 Go to comments
“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.110 Go to comments
I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.6 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
AT THE END OF THE DAY THE TEAM WITH 4 WORLD CUPS WILL ALWAYS GET TO TELL THE OTHER NATION TO SUCK MY BALLS. THIS IS A SCIENTIFIC AND IRREFUTABLE FACT.110 Go to comments
Wish him and his family the best in his retirement from International rugby and into the future.1 Go to comments
Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?1 Go to comments
Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.1 Go to comments