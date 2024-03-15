L'absence de Feyi-Waboso et trois autres sujets de débat sur l’Angleterre

Le match de ce samedi à Lyon contre la France est le plus important du Tournoi des Six Nations pour l’Angleterre de Steve Borthwick. Le piège tendu le week-end dernier à l’Irlande leur a permis de terminer le tournoi avec plus de victoires que de défaites pour la première fois depuis 2020.

La performance audacieuse a également été tellement inspirante qu’elle a renforcé les liens entre l’équipe et ses supporters de Twickenham au cours des dernières années.

L’Angleterre a été tellement impressionnante qu’elle doit maintenant prouver à Lyon que sa performance contre les Irlandais n’était pas un coup d’éclat et qu’elle est réellement capable de jouer un rugby divertissant et victorieux à un niveau très élevé pendant deux matchs consécutifs. Cela, jusqu’à présent, n’a jamais été réalisé sous l’ère Borthwick.

Sans la commotion cérébrale auto-diagnostiquée d’Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Borthwick aurait débuté le match contre les Français avec le même XV de départ que le week-end dernier. A l’image de ce qu’a fait Fabien Galthié qui, lui, se réjouissait de n’avoir ni blessé, ni suspendu.

La pépite du rugby anglais étant malheureusement indisponible, le poste a été comblé par Elliot Daly, tandis que les nouveaux venus sur le banc sont Ethan Roots et Manu Tuilagi. Son absence va peser.

L’effet Feyi-Waboso

Il n’est pas possible de douter de la capacité de Daly à jouer au rugby international ; la semaine dernière, il a honoré sa 68e sélection sous le maillot anglais. Cependant, Feyi-Waboso a apporté une dynamique différente à l’attaque anglaise dès sa première titularisation et la question qui se pose à l’approche de la cinquième et dernière journée est de savoir dans quelle mesure le fait de devoir titulariser Daly peut limiter la nouvelle créativité de l’équipe.

Courses avec ballon par joueur

L’Angleterre a mis en difficulté l’Irlande en jouant beaucoup au large et la recrue Feyi-Waboso a affiché des statistiques impressionnantes. Il a parcouru 70 mètres en neuf courses avec ballon, battant cinq défenseurs, et a effectué neuf passes, ce qui n’a fait que souligner sa rapidité d’exécution. Il a également réalisé six plaquages.

Comparons cette contribution active comme titulaire à ce que Daly a réussi à faire lors de ses trois titularisations en février : un total combiné de 72 mètres sur 13 courses avec ballon, quatre défenseurs battus, 14 passes, six plaquages mais trois ratés.

Elliot Daly a certes été le premier à marquer un essai pour l’Angleterre dans le tournoi, lors de la première période à Rome, mais Feyi-Waboso n’a eu besoin que de quelques minutes pour marquer en tant que remplaçant lors de la troisième journée en Écosse.

On peut donc dire que ce nouveau venu de 21 ans a été plus percutant en peu de temps que son adversaire de 31 ans.

Certes, le plan pour battre la France ne sera pas identique à celui qui a dominé l’Irlande, et il est important de noter que Daly joue à gauche tandis que Feyi-Waboso occupe le côté droit. Cependant, notre attention sera davantage portée sur ce que Daly, de retour dans l’équipe, peut apporter, maintenant que Feyi-Waboso a eu l’opportunité de jouer et a placé la barre très haut.

Manu Tuilagi, le 23e homme

Il n’est pas courant que Tuilagi soit en forme mais pas dans l’équipe d’Angleterre récemment. Au fil des ans, il a toujours été un choix incontournable, presque à chaque fois qu’il n’était pas blessé, mais cette réputation a été ébranlée récemment, Borthwick ayant choisi Ollie Lawrence comme premier centre à partir de la troisième journée, en tandem avec Henry Slade à l’extérieur.

Tuilagi est le deuxième à profiter de la commotion cérébrale de Feyi-Waboso, prenant la place laissée vacante par le promu Elliot Daly, et il sera curieux de voir ce que le joueur de bientôt 33 ans peut offrir en tant que 23e homme de l’Angleterre.

Au cours de sa carrière (59 sélections), il n’a été que huit fois sur le banc et, après avoir été titulaire lors de ses six apparitions sous la direction de Borthwick lors de la dernière Coupe du Monde de Rugby, ce qu’il peut offrir en tant que remplaçant suscite l’intérêt étant donné que ce n’est pas son rôle habituel en test.

Il y a de fortes chances que cette sélection de remplacement ne se reproduise pas – Tuilagi est en fin de contrat à Sale et tout porte à croire qu’il jouera à l’étranger, potentiellement dans le Top 14, lors de la saison 2024-2025, ce qui le rendra inéligible pour la sélection avec l’Angleterre. S’il s’agit de sa dernière sortie internationale, son apparition vaudra certainement la peine d’être regardée.

Les points de bonus ne sont pas le problème

C’était une surprise de voir le directeur général du Tournoi des Six Nations, Tom Harrison, défendre le système de points de bonus du tournoi en milieu de semaine. Oui, il est possible que l’Irlande perde contre l’Écosse et soit tout de même couronnée championne avec seulement trois victoires, contre quatre pour l’Angleterre à l’arrivée.

Six Nations P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP-7 BP Total 1 Ireland 4 3 1 0 16 2 England 4 3 1 0 12 3 Scotland 4 2 2 0 11 4 France 4 2 1 1 11 5 Italy 4 1 2 1 7 6 Wales 4 0 4 0 3

Mais il y a encore du travail à faire avant que l’Écosse ne batte l’Irlande pour la première fois à Dublin depuis 2010 et que l’Angleterre ne batte la France à l’extérieur pour la première fois depuis 2016.

La leçon du week-end dernier est bien sûr qu’il ne faut jamais considérer le Tournoi des Six Nations comme un tournoi prévisible, mais la question du titre ne devrait pas être dans la tête des Anglais à l’approche de la cinquième journée de ce week-end.

L’Irlande débute trois heures et quart avant que l’Angleterre ne commence son match contre les Français. La fête du titre pourrait donc battre son plein à l’Aviva Stadium avant que le bus anglais n’arrive au Groupama Stadium.

Cette programmation signifie que l’objectif de la préparation doit être de permettre à Borthwick et à ses joueurs de réaliser le type de performance qui leur permettra de décrocher une très belle deuxième place, plutôt que de gaspiller de l’énergie sur des questions hypothétiques telles que celles auxquelles Harrison a dû répondre.

Ça ne se bouscule pas pour remplacer Dan Cole

On ne veut pas passer pour des rétrogrades en mettant en avant un autre trentenaire dans l’équipe d’Angleterre, mais il est incroyable de constater qu’il y a peu de choix parmi les piliers droits du Gallagher Premiership prêts à succéder à Dan Cole, même si sa forme impressionnante sous Borthwick ne montre aucun signe de déclin pour le moment.

Approchant de ses 37 ans, le joueur de première ligne a prouvé contre l’Irlande à quel point il demeure un atout précieux au niveau international, dissipant ainsi les appels à la retraite après le revers subi par l’équipe face à l’Écosse lors de la troisième journée.

La fiabilité dans la conquête, les rucks et les plaquages reste la marque de fabrique du vétéran. Bon, la course ballon en main n’est pas son point fort et ça ne le sera sans doute jamais.

Mais on peut se demander ce qu’il en est des piliers droits, car Cole a réussi à sortir de quatre années d’absence après la Coupe du monde 2019 et s’apprête à vivre sa 17e apparition – et sa 8e titularisation – en 21 matchs de Steve Borthwick.

C’est une série de matchs assez impressionnante, mais aussi un mauvais reflet de la liste des alternatives potentielles. Steve doit faire super confiance à Dan.