L'absence de Feyi-Waboso et trois autres sujets de débat sur l’Angleterre
Le match de ce samedi à Lyon contre la France est le plus important du Tournoi des Six Nations pour l’Angleterre de Steve Borthwick. Le piège tendu le week-end dernier à l’Irlande leur a permis de terminer le tournoi avec plus de victoires que de défaites pour la première fois depuis 2020.
La performance audacieuse a également été tellement inspirante qu’elle a renforcé les liens entre l’équipe et ses supporters de Twickenham au cours des dernières années.
L’Angleterre a été tellement impressionnante qu’elle doit maintenant prouver à Lyon que sa performance contre les Irlandais n’était pas un coup d’éclat et qu’elle est réellement capable de jouer un rugby divertissant et victorieux à un niveau très élevé pendant deux matchs consécutifs. Cela, jusqu’à présent, n’a jamais été réalisé sous l’ère Borthwick.
Sans la commotion cérébrale auto-diagnostiquée d’Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Borthwick aurait débuté le match contre les Français avec le même XV de départ que le week-end dernier. A l’image de ce qu’a fait Fabien Galthié qui, lui, se réjouissait de n’avoir ni blessé, ni suspendu.
La pépite du rugby anglais étant malheureusement indisponible, le poste a été comblé par Elliot Daly, tandis que les nouveaux venus sur le banc sont Ethan Roots et Manu Tuilagi. Son absence va peser.
L’effet Feyi-Waboso
Il n’est pas possible de douter de la capacité de Daly à jouer au rugby international ; la semaine dernière, il a honoré sa 68e sélection sous le maillot anglais. Cependant, Feyi-Waboso a apporté une dynamique différente à l’attaque anglaise dès sa première titularisation et la question qui se pose à l’approche de la cinquième et dernière journée est de savoir dans quelle mesure le fait de devoir titulariser Daly peut limiter la nouvelle créativité de l’équipe.
L’Angleterre a mis en difficulté l’Irlande en jouant beaucoup au large et la recrue Feyi-Waboso a affiché des statistiques impressionnantes. Il a parcouru 70 mètres en neuf courses avec ballon, battant cinq défenseurs, et a effectué neuf passes, ce qui n’a fait que souligner sa rapidité d’exécution. Il a également réalisé six plaquages.
Comparons cette contribution active comme titulaire à ce que Daly a réussi à faire lors de ses trois titularisations en février : un total combiné de 72 mètres sur 13 courses avec ballon, quatre défenseurs battus, 14 passes, six plaquages mais trois ratés.
Elliot Daly a certes été le premier à marquer un essai pour l’Angleterre dans le tournoi, lors de la première période à Rome, mais Feyi-Waboso n’a eu besoin que de quelques minutes pour marquer en tant que remplaçant lors de la troisième journée en Écosse.
On peut donc dire que ce nouveau venu de 21 ans a été plus percutant en peu de temps que son adversaire de 31 ans.
Certes, le plan pour battre la France ne sera pas identique à celui qui a dominé l’Irlande, et il est important de noter que Daly joue à gauche tandis que Feyi-Waboso occupe le côté droit. Cependant, notre attention sera davantage portée sur ce que Daly, de retour dans l’équipe, peut apporter, maintenant que Feyi-Waboso a eu l’opportunité de jouer et a placé la barre très haut.
Manu Tuilagi, le 23e homme
Il n’est pas courant que Tuilagi soit en forme mais pas dans l’équipe d’Angleterre récemment. Au fil des ans, il a toujours été un choix incontournable, presque à chaque fois qu’il n’était pas blessé, mais cette réputation a été ébranlée récemment, Borthwick ayant choisi Ollie Lawrence comme premier centre à partir de la troisième journée, en tandem avec Henry Slade à l’extérieur.
Tuilagi est le deuxième à profiter de la commotion cérébrale de Feyi-Waboso, prenant la place laissée vacante par le promu Elliot Daly, et il sera curieux de voir ce que le joueur de bientôt 33 ans peut offrir en tant que 23e homme de l’Angleterre.
Au cours de sa carrière (59 sélections), il n’a été que huit fois sur le banc et, après avoir été titulaire lors de ses six apparitions sous la direction de Borthwick lors de la dernière Coupe du Monde de Rugby, ce qu’il peut offrir en tant que remplaçant suscite l’intérêt étant donné que ce n’est pas son rôle habituel en test.
Il y a de fortes chances que cette sélection de remplacement ne se reproduise pas – Tuilagi est en fin de contrat à Sale et tout porte à croire qu’il jouera à l’étranger, potentiellement dans le Top 14, lors de la saison 2024-2025, ce qui le rendra inéligible pour la sélection avec l’Angleterre. S’il s’agit de sa dernière sortie internationale, son apparition vaudra certainement la peine d’être regardée.
Les points de bonus ne sont pas le problème
C’était une surprise de voir le directeur général du Tournoi des Six Nations, Tom Harrison, défendre le système de points de bonus du tournoi en milieu de semaine. Oui, il est possible que l’Irlande perde contre l’Écosse et soit tout de même couronnée championne avec seulement trois victoires, contre quatre pour l’Angleterre à l’arrivée.
Mais il y a encore du travail à faire avant que l’Écosse ne batte l’Irlande pour la première fois à Dublin depuis 2010 et que l’Angleterre ne batte la France à l’extérieur pour la première fois depuis 2016.
La leçon du week-end dernier est bien sûr qu’il ne faut jamais considérer le Tournoi des Six Nations comme un tournoi prévisible, mais la question du titre ne devrait pas être dans la tête des Anglais à l’approche de la cinquième journée de ce week-end.
L’Irlande débute trois heures et quart avant que l’Angleterre ne commence son match contre les Français. La fête du titre pourrait donc battre son plein à l’Aviva Stadium avant que le bus anglais n’arrive au Groupama Stadium.
Cette programmation signifie que l’objectif de la préparation doit être de permettre à Borthwick et à ses joueurs de réaliser le type de performance qui leur permettra de décrocher une très belle deuxième place, plutôt que de gaspiller de l’énergie sur des questions hypothétiques telles que celles auxquelles Harrison a dû répondre.
Ça ne se bouscule pas pour remplacer Dan Cole
On ne veut pas passer pour des rétrogrades en mettant en avant un autre trentenaire dans l’équipe d’Angleterre, mais il est incroyable de constater qu’il y a peu de choix parmi les piliers droits du Gallagher Premiership prêts à succéder à Dan Cole, même si sa forme impressionnante sous Borthwick ne montre aucun signe de déclin pour le moment.
Approchant de ses 37 ans, le joueur de première ligne a prouvé contre l’Irlande à quel point il demeure un atout précieux au niveau international, dissipant ainsi les appels à la retraite après le revers subi par l’équipe face à l’Écosse lors de la troisième journée.
La fiabilité dans la conquête, les rucks et les plaquages reste la marque de fabrique du vétéran. Bon, la course ballon en main n’est pas son point fort et ça ne le sera sans doute jamais.
Mais on peut se demander ce qu’il en est des piliers droits, car Cole a réussi à sortir de quatre années d’absence après la Coupe du monde 2019 et s’apprête à vivre sa 17e apparition – et sa 8e titularisation – en 21 matchs de Steve Borthwick.
C’est une série de matchs assez impressionnante, mais aussi un mauvais reflet de la liste des alternatives potentielles. Steve doit faire super confiance à Dan.
Comments on RugbyPass
No one likes the England Rugby Union team because they're arrogant. They get undeserved decisions at Twickenham and because some of their players get away with murder e.g. Owen Farrell sacking an All Black in front of the posts, yet there was no penalty tried and no punishment to the England player. It would be funny if it wasn't so serious. 🙄11 Go to comments
Saders v waratahs twice in a season?1 Go to comments
I think it’s a good article and an unusually good-natured chat below. However I don’t agree with Daniel’s premise which seems to me wholly in favour of at least 8 subs. There are plenty of high-quality pro coaches around either creating new ideas and/or synthesising good ideas that they observe elsewhere. Whether we have 8 subs on none, people like Rassie, Faz and many others fill find great ways to work within the rules and talented and skilful players like we have today will adapt to play in those ways. The discussion about what type of game we’d like to see is always going to contain lots of different preferences and perspectives. I don’t there can be a way that makes every one happy. For what it’s worth, my preferences include: # make less frequent law changes so players, officials and spectators can get used to what is going on; maybe bundle them e.g. mens’ rules change in the 6-12 months after a RWC final and don’t change again unless there is a demonstrable risk to players # have less subs. Whether or not we need 3 to cover the front-row is something I would leave to medics and related specialists. Beyond them I’d prefer 0-4 and I wouldn’t place any restrictions on how the coaches select and deploy them except those medical ones for the front row26 Go to comments
This is a fact for those who are uncomfortable with it. Aki was born and bred in NZ and is a not Irish at all.2 Go to comments
Great article. You'd swear England had trounced Ireland amidst all the hype afterwards. The reality being that Ireland snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Fine fine margins and one home team being more fired up than another. This had been coming for a while and when it did it was the narrowest of victories. No one would ever deny that England worked for each other and deserved the final result. It was a terrific game of Rugby. Long live the six nations.1 Go to comments
When are we going to get consistency in refereeing, penalty against the Crusaders for not allowing the player to stand after going to ground with the ball, then happens to the Crusaders 3 times with no penalty1 Go to comments
Sonja McLoughlin has to be the very worst interviewer in the world. How on earth she got the job in the first place is beyond me. Probably related to some big boss in the BBC. I mute her interviews she's so irritating!12 Go to comments
Hows about commenting on the action instead of telln us first hand who is bein subbed off n on.1 Go to comments
“Wales aren’t delivering the goods results-wise, yet the country is still packed with talent” is it still packed with talent? is it really? Wales to me look increasingly like a side that are incredibly well coached, but simply don’t have the players to remain a top 8 side. You could say they are the new Japan.2 Go to comments
yes bit how many of there number 10s are playing for other teams the hurricanes 10 is from christchurch isnt he?5 Go to comments
Hartley, nothing but a thug11 Go to comments
It’s funny isn’t it how the long line of 1st 5s has come out of Christchurch. Wayne Smith, merhtens, carter, mounga. It’s seems so long they had an endless stream of talent. This poor kid steps in and after 3 games he is being treated like he is nothing. Bit unfair.5 Go to comments
“The harder I work, the luckier I get…” Gary Player. Also a South African…282 Go to comments
Bennie girl already wetting her panties in terror….24 Go to comments
Great article. I was starting to get upset but you came back solidly, like you replaced your pack! Any team can do it and as for flair I am constantly surprised at how some forwards dummy the backline players. A prop dummying a centre keeps me pumped!26 Go to comments
Canterbury and more recently the Crusaders have/had the “Very Best Team Culture of any rugby team in the World. Overseas coaches have tried to emulate this phenomenon. Simply they can’t. Players will come and go. The Crusaders will find a way. Robertson is a huge loss. There will be a number 10 out there who will surprise us all. Their “motivation” will have to come within the team this year. Super Rugby has “weakened” since South African Teams have gone. Robertson needs to work his “magic” for the All Blacks.5 Go to comments
Hi Brett, so this is where you hang out these days. I’ve been missing you over at the other place. The juice bit for me is how it gives the lie to the stuff about going for youth with a view to 2027. The wild expenditure suggests Hamish was desperate to go deep. This opens a window on many interesting questions. What was the real reason for axing experience, defying the world cup wisdom of multitudes? Was the youth/2027 a deliberatly disingenuous cover story for a desperate bid? Or was it a true aim at first, but Hamish panicked at the hurdle as the foolhardiness became apparent and started chucking out money desperately, aware he had led the show into the ground? Best wishes12 Go to comments
I think you fundamentally misunderstand the Springboks and Rassie. Rassie first coached the cheetahs and with that team he used multiphase attacks with planned moves coming off second, third and fourth phase. He used his light system way back then and then with the stormers he did the same. Munster, when coached by him, were exciting to watch and opened up defences with strong attacking play. The Springboks are pragmatic, they play whats in front of them. They played the games against NZ in the final and England in the semi with a basic game plan because it was wet. In every other game they ran the ball a significant amount. Against France they even turned down the three on several occassions in search of the try and ran the ball a lot during that match. Against Scotland they attacked for large portions of the match. Against Ireland they were not allowed to develop phases because Ireland kept winning turnovers but they ran plenty of ball in that game only losing narrowly to a side who were better at retaining the ball. Rassie has brought in Brown to develop their attacking game further because he knows with law changes the Boks need to adapt further and winning the next world cup will need a higher ball in play time and a team that can retain the ball more and break down defences with good movement and attacking plays. Rassie is not a dictator but rather an innovator open to ideas and with Brown they will collaborate on how to get the best out of their players.24 Go to comments
Well different tactics have different merits and each needs specialised players and talent to pull them off so why the 6-2 is demonised is beyond me. Its a valid tactic and bench strength in this age of big benches is something that is used as a weapon by all teams so why shouldnt teams be able to decide how they want to use that weapon. This endless drove of righteous crusaders who hate the idea of a 6-2 and claim its spoiling the game would rather everyone conforms to the same standard but that would remove interesting narratives and create boring predictable use of the bench. This would create an even less interesting spectacle and would harm the game26 Go to comments
so SA teams even know how to attack?24 Go to comments