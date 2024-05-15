La fusée UBB prête à décoller

Demi-finaliste du championnat de France en 2021, 2022 et 2023, l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles se verrait bien franchir un palier de plus cette saison, et disputer le Bouclier de Brennus pour la première fois de son histoire.

Invités du Super Moscato Show, ce mercredi sur RMC, Maxime Lucu et Mathieu Jalibert ont évoqué les ambitions bordelaises, grandissantes, et de plus en plus légitimes au fur et à mesure des saisons.

Fondé en 2006 de la fusion du Stade Bordelais et du Club athlétique béglais, le club a pris le temps de grandir depuis son accession au Top 14, en 2011.

Mais cette saison, les joueurs aimeraient montrer que le temps de l’apprentissage est terminé, et se montrer comme les dignes successeurs des Béglais champions de France en 1991, portés par leur célèbre « tortue », ces mauls dévastateurs qui pouvaient traverser tout le terrain.

À la différence près que l’UBB d’aujourd’hui ressemble plus à une fusée qu’à un char d’assaut. Elle mise sur un jeu de mouvement et les cannes de ses trois-quarts, plutôt que sur les phases statiques et la puissance de ses avants.

Il faut dire qu’avec une charnière Maxime Lucu – Mathieu Jalibert, les ailiers Damian Penaud et Louis Bielle-Biarrey, les centres Yoram Moefana et Nicolas Depoortere, le manager Yannick Bru dispose d’une armada estampillée « équipe de France » chez les trois-quarts.

De quoi mettre fin à une disette de titre qui dure depuis plus de trente ans ?

« Je ne sais pas s’ils sont en manque de titre, mais c’est vrai que depuis plusieurs saisons, on sent le soutien de nos supporteurs », savoure Jalibert.

« On sait que chaque fois qu’on va jouer une grosse équipe dans ce stade (Chaban-Delmas, ndlr), il y a beaucoup d’ambiance, de ferveur, ils sont là pour nous pousser. C’est hyper important pour nous, ça nous galvanise. »

Le stade Chaban-Delmas possède l’affluence la plus importante du Top 14, avec 26 000 spectateurs présents en moyenne à chaque match de l’UBB.

« On a envie de leur rendre sur le terrain ce qu’ils nous donnent en tribunes. Ça fait un beau mélange et ça nous fait vivre des moments exceptionnels à Chaban. »

Les Girondins sont actuellement troisièmes du Top 14, à trois journées de la fin. Pour continuer à donner du plaisir, et à en prendre, dans leur antre en phases finales, il leur faut se maintenir à ce rang, synonyme de barrage contre le 6e à domicile. D’éventuelles demi-finale et finale se jouent sur terrain neutre.

« Sur les matchs de phase finale, tout est remis à plat, à zéro. On l’a très bien vu contre les Harlequins : quand on rate des détails, on peut passer à la trappe », prévient Maxime Lucu, en référence au quart de finale extraordinaire de Champions Cup perdu contre le club anglais (41-42) il y a un mois.

« On travaille cette année pour progresser et faire mieux que les années précédentes. On a envie de jouer les phases finales, c’est certain. »

Un enthousiasme décuplé par le sentiment de pouvoir aller loin, autant porté par les résultats obtenus que par le rugby développé.

« On a travaillé des choses dans notre jeu, dans notre faculté à déplacer le ballon qu’on n’avait pas forcément. Avec les nouveaux coachs, on a essayé de bosser les détails qui font la différence. »

« Maintenant, à nous de mettre tous les ingrédients pour franchir au moins un étage de plus », encourage le demi de mêlée.

Un étage supplémentaire qui emporterait la fusée UBB jusqu’au Stade France, base de lancement à destination du Brennus.