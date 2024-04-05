Hong Kong Sevens : la France dans le bon wagon
La France, la Nouvelle-Zélande et l’Australie ont toutes signé un sans-faute sur cette première journée du Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. Ces trois équipes ont déjà composté leur ticket pour Madrid, mais les leaders actuelles, l’Australie, peuvent s’assurer d’une place parmi les deux meilleures équipes de la saison dès ce week-end. La Nouvelle-Zélande, quant à elle, a terminé dorée lors des deux derniers tournois (Vancouver et Los Angeles), et est tenante du titre à Hong Kong.
Dans la poule C, le Canada et les États-Unis ont également commencé par deux victoires en autant de matchs, départ idéal dans leur quête d’une place à Madrid. Cela laisse présager un match décisif passionnant ce samedi, dans une répétition de la finale de bronze de Los Angeles.
Poule A : la Nouvelle-Zélande démarre fort la défense de son titre
La Nouvelle-Zélande a entamé la défense de son titre en fanfare, avec une victoire 24-5 sur la Grande-Bretagne, suivie d’une victoire 33-7 sur le Brésil. Michaela Blyde, qui participait à son 50e tournoi dans la discipline, a marqué deux fois pour permettre à son équipe de mener 12-0 à la pause. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe et Stacey Waaka ont ajouté deux autres essais en deuxième mi-temps pour assurer une première victoire dans accroc. Déjà en tête à la pause (12-0), les Black Ferns Sevens n’ont même pas douté quand Milena Silva a marqué pour le Brésil, plantant trois essais supplémentaires avant le coup de sifflet final.
La France a remporté ses deux premiers matchs à Hong Kong de manière éclatante : une victoire 28-17 contre le Brésil suivie d’une victoire 34-7 contre la Grande-Bretagne. Les Françaises ont marqué quatre essais contre le Brésil, tous transformés par Jade Ulutule. Contre la Grande-Bretagne, elles ont pris le large en première mi-temps, bien aidées en ce sens par le triplé de Joanna Grisez, qui rejoindra Marcoussis et l’équipe de France à XV après ce tournoi.
Poule B : l’Australie passe, même à six
L’Australie a entamé son parcours à Hong Kong par un comeback spectaculaire aux dépens des Fidji, battues 19 à 12 alors que leurs adversaires n’étaient que six sur le terrain. Les Fidjiennes ont pourtant commencé fort, en prenant par surprise les leaders de la série dès la première attaque suivie Helenia Young, imitée par sa capitaine Raijieli Daveua peu après, avant que Faith Nathan ne réduise le déficit à combler à cinq unités à la mi-temps. Sharni Smale a égalisé, puis le carton rouge reçu par Madison Ashby semblait devoir rebattre les cartes en faveur du petit archipel du Pacifique. Mais la Fidjienne Younis Bese a écopé d’un carton jaune, ce qui a rééquilibré les forces, Maddison Levi en profitant pour assurer une victoire éclatante.
Les Australiennes ont fait cavalier seul face à l’Irlande, s’imposant 35-0. Les sœurs Teagan et Madison Levi ont scoré dès les premiers instants avant que Bienne Terita ne porte la marque à 21-0 à la pause. En seconde période, Ruby Nicholas a marqué l’essai du break décisif. L’Irlande avait remporté son match d’ouverture 20-7 contre l’Afrique du Sud, Amee. Leigh Murphy Crowe a inscrit un doublé entre les essais de Stacey Flood et de Vicki Elmes Kinlan.
Les Fidji ont rebondi lors de leur deuxième match en s’imposant 24-7 face à l’Afrique du Sud, grâce à une première mi-temps dominante marquée par trois essais de Verenaisi Ditavutu, Raijieli Daveua et Ilisapeci Delaiwau. Daveua a ajouté un autre essai après la pause pour maintenir les espoirs de l’équipe de rallier les quarts de finale.
Poule C : les Etats-Unis et le Canada prennent rendez-vous
Le Canada a ouvert les hostilités comme il le fallait à Hong Kong, avec une victoire 24-5 sur le Japon grâce à un doublé de Charity Williams. Le premier a donné le ton du match : un ballon ramassé dans ses propres 22, trois défenseuses battues en chemin.
Pendant ce temps-là, les Américaines ont dominé l’Espagne sur un score identique à celui du Canada, 24-5. Les médaillées de bronze de Los Angeles menaient 12-0 à la pause, et même 24-0 après les deux essais signés Kayla Canett et Alev Kelter. Les seuls points de l’Espagne sont venus en fin de match par Elisabet Segarra Cararach, alors que les Américaines évoluaient à six.
Dans un match très serré, le Canada a battu l’Espagne 14-7. Williams a une fois de plus été l’héroïne de la rencontre. Son essai en seconde période a permis aux Canadiennes de passer devant les Espagnoles, en tête depuis l’essai transformé de Juana Stella dès l’entame. Les Etats-Unis et le Japon ont également atteint la pause sur un score de parité (5-5). Jaz Gray et Kelter ont donné l’avantage aux Etats-Unis en marquant chacune un essai. Les Japonaises n’ont pas baissé les bras, mais l’essai de Marin Kajiki est arrivé trop tard. Le match de ce samedi sera crucial pour le Japon s’il veut conserver une chance de devancer l’Afrique du Sud, le Brésil et la Grande-Bretagne avant la Grande Finale de Madrid.
Comments on RugbyPass
Just make sure they pronounce Porecki’s name the correct Polish way. The “c is pronounced like “ts”, sounds like PoreTSki. NOT “Porekki”. 😡98 Go to comments
So I watched this game while riding the bike indoors. I took a rather different interpretation of Pearce from you. First, his view of the “off-side line” in rucks is rather nebulous. He takes an approach of it being a band which might encompass the last foot in the ruck. The first half, I don’t think he “saw” a single off-sides penalty. Even the try from the blocked kick was sketchy. Second, I have no explanation to why he did not even have another look at JM Gonzalez obvious hit on the head. The replay clearly showed he was hit high by a player basically standing. Nothing to see there? C’mon! JMG had to leave soon after from wobbly gait. Ridiculous. Third, he was very harsh on Lawes in the ruck. Twice he penalized him when he was not at fault. Once, he was holding the ball while on his feet. The “cleaner” brought him down and then he was penalized from playing off his feet. Another time, he was told not to compete for a ball in a ruck when there was no ruck formed. A ruck requires two players, one from each team on their feet over the ball. There was NO one from the defense. Only one from the attacking team and Lawes going for the ball. If his refereeing is counting down from 5 and a few scrum penalties, that doesn’t make him brilliant. During the first half, besides the ruck issue, both teams were rather disciplined, so we can’t give HIM credit for that. This is going to be once in a blue moon when I will (partially) disagree with you. Grant you, he is not pedantic Dixon….66 Go to comments
I would not be paying too much attention to what Stephen Ferris has to say. He has form with these sorts of comments. Ulster look to be in a real mess right now. Kitsie is the first South African not to have been a big hit in Ulster. I think he has just been unlucky, walking into the mess. Probably for the best that he goes…. back to SA ?15 Go to comments
This author knows nothing about the NFL, Antoine Dupont has all it takes to be a top quarterback as well as rugby half.5 Go to comments
Bulls1 Go to comments
different team when your playmaker is on song…last week vs Crusaders was pretty ordinary, and gifting 7 points didn't help either…the ‘canes at home a tough game to win, but doable with Roigard absent…or not…the tackle on DMac was fair…Inisi’s shoulder contacted chest high and arms were wrapping his hips, no head contact and DMac got up and played on… good to see no “holywood acting” by our professional players compared to some others…a future AB.. tactic maybe…or not…7 Go to comments
Agree with most of this. Razor has an ability to pull teams together, be happy and have them focused for crunch matches. The makeup of his first team will definitely be impacted by injuries but across the five SRP teams there is quality to handle England - providing selections in the second and back rows have the right mix. With Scooter, Tuipulotu, Lord, PPP, McWhannell, Vai’i, Selby-Rickit, Strange, Darry, Walker-Leawere the second row has some options and imo, a number of these players have made strides in recent years. The back row will be interesting as there are so many options and rising prospects. International players need height in the loose as well as all the other skills expected of an AB loosie. All 5 teams have at least one, if not several prospects. No fear.3 Go to comments
Is it any wonder why parents aren't encouraging there children to play rugby. Watching Chiefs play last night, why was there no repercussions for the tackle on Damian MacKenzie, token arm use, mainly shoulder to the head, Did the referee think that was acceptable, Is rugby learning anything regarding head injuries. And obviously the tackler thought it was a huge joke judging by the look on his face. Wake up Rugby before it's to late.7 Go to comments
*Go the Canes*11 Go to comments
Nice guy great player.1 Go to comments
Also Kitsie is used to scrummaging alongside Frans and others. He has performed well when he has played with them because they know each other well. I would say it's less Kitshoff and more the coaches needing to figure out where he is properly placed. And how he functions. Stormers know exactly who he plays well with and so when he returns it will be like speaking your home language. It will come naturally15 Go to comments
Can’t be a Bok flyhalf if he can’t kick the Big Points1 Go to comments
Was there the same kind of hand wringing (or excitement depending on which side of the discussion you were on) about a exodus from America to rugby when Dan Lyle came over and not only excelled at Bath but actually became team captain?16 Go to comments
To be fair, it must be really tough spending 5 months with an international side peaking for a short run of games, playing the best rugby of your career, and then being expected to perform at the same level immediately upon moving across and world to play for a mediocre club side. The fear for south africa must be whether Kitshoff will be able to get back into form over the summer, or whether, at 32 years old, he’s now a fading force. Presumably Nché and Steenekamp will be 1&17 for the bulk of the next four years, but things could get a bit dicey if Erasmus isn't able to keep relying on Kitshoff as a big-game player for the rest of 2024 at the least.15 Go to comments
Didn’t realise Aussie had to pick equal amounts from each province? Surely I have misunderstood? Thats pc gone mad right there.98 Go to comments
Been stealing his paycheque in Belfast. Best he goes back to subpar SH rugby and settle in. Another Saffa who can't hack NH rugby.4 Go to comments
Top rugby players and top NFL players have skills that differ more than they overlap. Running backs and wingers both need to be fast, strong and elusive runners. But running backs also need to be expert blockers (illegal in rugby), trusted receivers of forward passes (illegal in rugby), and experienced readers of carefully disguised defensive plays (radically different from rugby). Wingers need to excel at tackling (offensive players seldom tackle in the NFL), kick chasing (a special teams thing thing in American Football, and very different), defensive clearance kicks (not a thing in NFL), passes/offloads (“laterals” are mostly used in trick plays in NFL), jackling at rucks (no rucks in NFL, it’s all the equivalent of first phase in rugby), covering for the fullback on defense (defense is mostly not a thing for an NFL offense), and playing every minute of an 80 minute game (vs the offense being on the field for less than 30m, and a running back not playing for all offensive snaps anyway). Thats far from a comprehensive list of differences, and a similar list applies to wide receiver, or any other position in NFL. It’s not that LRZ and other rugby players can’t learn the NFL stuff (and unlearn the rugby stuff), but you don’t learn it by reading a book or watching videos. As with riding a bicycle (but 1,000 times more complex), understanding helps, but you have to do it to learn it. “Football IQ” comes with experience. On the face of it the numbers suggest that the NFL could attract rugby players (8m-9m rugby players worldwide, vs 1m-2m American Football players). But the US players are essentially in a single system from high school to the NFL, and the college players have faced stiff competition for the well financially-rewarded 80,000 places. By the end of their college careers the players have spent 4 years competing against top athletes to be picked for huge games (with crowds that are frequently twice the size of a typical rugby international btw). So by the time players enter the NFL draft (typically aged 23), they have tons of experience of the nuances of the game. So a player like LRZ that appears at age 23 with tons of useless skills, and a big deficit in most of the requisite skills, has a mountain to climb. Worse than that, the one thing he needs is game time, but all he will get is practice time and book/video learning. It’s not impossible for him to develop into a specialist role by the Sept start of the season, but being a well rounded running back or wide receiver by then would be unheard of. So, maybe he is good enough for the Chiefs practice squad this year. Maybe he can even be used in simple plays, or special teams plays, that don’t involve too much Football IQ. But the chances of him being an all-downs running back or wide receiver are approximately zero. Could he build up to being a starter for the 2025-2026 season? Maybe, but the average career of an NFL running back or wide receiver is between 2.5 and 3 years. And it’s 30%-40% shorter for non-drafted players (like LRZ). Its not Impossible for LRZ to beat these odds, but there will be no stream of successful mid-career switches from top class rugby to the NFL.5 Go to comments
There isn’t a hope this fella gets capped by England. He is super rugby level but nowhere near international level for a top 5 side. England have Fin Smith, Marcus Smith and George Ford ahead and better than him. If he throws his hat in with the Scots he might be successful and get afew caps further down the line. Russell, Kinghorn and Healy are superior players in their all round games but he’d get ahead of Hastings and Redpath who are very average.13 Go to comments
NFL is as threatening to Rugby as putt putt is to golf.5 Go to comments
Lots of trys by the looks of things1 Go to comments