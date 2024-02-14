Faut-il encore pouvoir contrer les transformations ?
La transformation de George Ford – qui n’a en réalité jamais existé – a déclenché une cascade de huées à Twickenham et un débat passionné à l’issue de la rencontre.
La controverse a porté sur la question de savoir si l’ouvreur anglais avait ou non commencé sa course lorsque Rio Dyer et Elliot Dee ont chargé son coup de pied de transformation.
Le mouvement de Ford n’était-il qu’un pas vers la gauche ou était-ce le début de sa véritable course ?
L’action de Fordy a déjà fait couler beaucoup d’encre, mais imaginez si l’Angleterre avait perdu d’un point contre le Pays de Galles au lieu de gagner de deux points.
Ce qui nous amène à nous demander s’il faut encore permettre de contrer les transformations dans le rugby à XV. Cette stratégie a toujours existé, mais pourquoi exactement ?
Le système de points a évolué
Ça peut paraître incohérent que les joueurs soient autorisés à charger une transformation mais pas un coup de pied de pénalité.
Le rugby à XV semble parfois tirer une fierté perverse de son opacité, mais une contradiction comme celle-ci ajoute inutilement à sa complexité. Alors pourquoi ne pas la supprimer ?
La transformation a connu de nombreuses évolutions au cours de l’histoire du rugby. Au XIXe siècle, c’était la grande affaire du rugby.
Le fait d’aplatir le ballon sur la ligne d’en-but n’était qu’un moyen de « tenter » (try, en anglais, la traduction de « essai ») un tir au but. Et c’est le but qui déterminait le vainqueur du match.
Lorsque le premier système de points a été instauré en 1886, la transformation se voyait attribuer deux points et l’essai un seul, ce qui montrait bien où se situait encore l’équilibre des forces.
Mais depuis 1994, date à laquelle l’essai l’a dépassée en termes de valeur, la transformation a dû faire face à sa propre perte d’importance relative.
Elle s’en est accommodée tout comme de la mise en place du shot clock (l’horloge, le temps imparti).
Ce moment subtil où le botteur enclenche sa course
Auparavant, le ballon était tenu par un coéquipier pour le botteur et les joueurs étaient autorisés à charger dès que le ballon entrait en contact avec le sol.
En 1958, des changements ont été apportés pour freiner les joueurs qui chargeaient. Ils devaient rester dans leur bloc jusqu’à ce que la course du botteur commence.
La conséquence involontaire a été de devoir décider à quel moment un botteur avait commencé sa course et donc quel était le feu vert pour que les joueurs placés derrière la ligne d’en-but puissent s’élancer.
La règle en la matière stipule ce qui suit : « Tous les joueurs de l’équipe adverse doivent se replier en arrière de leur ligne de but et ne pas franchir cette ligne avant que le botteur ne se déplace dans quelque direction que ce soit pour commencer son élan pour botter.
« Quand le botteur commence sa course, les adversaires peuvent charger ou sauter pour empêcher un but mais ne doivent pas être physiquement soulevés par d’autres joueurs dans le cadre de ces actions. »
Mais la décision est tellement subjective.
Faut-il s’inspirer du rugby à XIII ?
Samedi 10 février, l’arbitre James Doleman a estimé que le pas de côté de George Ford marquait le début de sa course. Un Ford perplexe a ensuite soutenu le contraire, affirmant qu’il allait devoir se tenir comme une statue à l’avenir.
Le rugby à XIII exige que les défenseurs restent derrière la ligne de but pour tous les tirs au but, point.
Voici ce que dit la règle : « Pendant un coup de pied de transformation, les joueurs adverses doivent se trouver en dehors du champ de jeu. Les coéquipiers du botteur doivent se tenir derrière le ballon. Il est interdit de distraire le botteur qui tente un coup de pied au but. »
Le rugby à XV devrait suivre son exemple. Le contre est plus gênant qu’il n’en vaut la peine.
Vous vous souvenez de Cheslin Kolbe en quart de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby ? L’arrière français Thomas Ramos soutiendra jusqu’à sa mort que Kolbe est parti trop tôt.
L’arbitre Ben O’Keeffe en a décidé autrement, la possibilité de marquer deux points s’est évanouie et l’Afrique du Sud s’est imposée 29-28. La fureur était prévisible.
Le rugby est un jeu de nuances de gris, pas de noir et blanc, et il y aura toujours des zones litigieuses, mais peut-être peut-on clarifier les choses sur les contres de transformation ?
Les contre de pénalité ont été interdits en 1925. Quatre-vingt-dix-neuf ans plus tard, il est grand temps que la transformation suive le même chemin.

Leave the charge down. It adds spice to the game . And rewards another skillset . It was not by chance that Kolbe effected the charge down vs France. Springboks apparently practiced charge downs and hard work in that department paid off . Refs today have benefit of technology to assist them.
If, and it is a big "if" we are going to rely on the "TMO" so heavily (I am not in favour) - then the referees view on the pitch is irrelevant. Quite simply allow the TMO to make the call without additional pressure from the referee on the pitch - generally speaking, the "No Try" decision on the pitch is as a result of the referee NOT seeing something - how can you justifiably influence a decision on a blind guess?? Aside from this, the reliance on the TMO is becoming silly - the referee no longer has to referee the game, as the eyes in the car park are doing most of the heavy lifting where influential decisions are concerned. We appear to be obsessed with making a physical, imperfect game perfect. Not very appealing I am afraid.
Drop the Charge Down completely and allow players to recover in the time window. Reduce the shot clock to 45 seconds from the second a shot is called by the referee - this will stop time wasting, and increase pressure on the kicker without affecting player recovery - hopefully leading to a more intense game of rugby.
