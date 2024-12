Challenge Cup : Bayonne en fer de lance des clubs français

LONG READ Jack Nowell: 'Bath should get a backlash from La Rochelle this weekend' Once a Champions Cup winner with Exeter Chiefs, the England wing returns to the West Country in the colours of serial champions La Rochelle.

LONG READ Andy Farrell's final answer as Ireland coach tells us how he will run his Lions team The Lions head coach has assured journalists he will not be taking it easy as he prepares for the 2025 tour to Australia